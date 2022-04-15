The Weekend Scene: Petalpalooza, DC Emancipation Day

Between Emancipation Day and Petalpalooza fireworks, a PEEPS show and egg hunts, there’s no excuse for boredom this weekend in the D.C. area.

On Saturday, Petalpalooza will take over five zones of D.C.’s Capitol Riverfront for a cherry blossom-filled party. You’ll find interactive art installations, stages with live entertainment, yard games, boat tours of the Anacostia River and so much more. It all ends with fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Here’s the full schedule and list of locations.

Over on Freedom Plaza, D.C. will be celebrating Emancipation Day. The holiday honors the Emancipation Act of 1862, which freed 3,100 people from slavery. The city will host a parade at 2 p.m., a concert at 3 p.m. and fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

About a half-mile away at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, you can visit a new public exhibit.

Invisible Words hopes to build empathy and compassion for people experiencing homelessness. Artist Wendy Abrams curated more than fifty signs she purchased from unhoused people. It’s open through June 30.

In Prince George’s County, the town of Cheverly is set to host an Easter egg hunt Saturday at 11 a.m. Kids can join outside Town Hall along Forest Road. Everyone’s a winner: There will be a bag of goodies for all. Here’s more information.

Or ditch the kids and have an egg hunt just for adults Saturday. Henway Hard Cider in Bluemont, Virginia, is hosting its annual adult egg hunt. It’s 21 and up. There will be plenty of plastic eggs to find, candy and beverages to enjoy responsibly. There are three time slots available, and tickets cost $29. Here’s more information.

On Sunday, the Takoma Park Farmers Market kicks off its 39th season.

Historic Occoquan has their PEEP Week. Businesses are displaying marshmallow candy PEEPs in fun displays. There’s a voting component and prizes — cast your vote and enter to win a PEEP basket of goodies.

If you’re in Occoquan, it’s a short drive to the Workhouse Arts Center. Catch live musical performances on Friday and Saturday or some of their art and history exhibits.

And for the nature lovers: Virginia Bluebell flowers are in bloom all over. Bull Run Regional Park says they’re having one of the best seasons in years, but go see the flowers soon.

