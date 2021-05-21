The Weekend Scene: Things to Do in the DC Area, May 21-23

The sun is rising on summer fun as people get vaccinated and D.C. lifts most capacity restrictions on activities this weekend — so let’s make the most of it.

You’ll finally get a chance to meet a new panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji, when the National Zoo reopens, along with the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian. Visitors of all ages need passes. Go to si.edu/visit or call at 1-800-514-3849, ext. 1 to get your tickets. Everyone can reserve up to six passes per day for each site.

Not vaccinated yet? Nationals Park is offering single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID shots on Friday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s free, and the first 200 fans will also receive a Nats prize pack.

Relax and get active with baby goat yoga or bottle-feeding baby animals at Little Farm at the Lake ($40) on Saturday. You can also stop by the market for flowers, eggs and produce starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

The Turning Point Suffragist Memorial just opened at Occoquan Regional Park in Lorton, Virginia, honoring those who fought for women’s voting rights — and activists who were imprisoned at the Occoquan Workhouse under harsh conditions after picketing at the White House. It's free to visit.

On Saturday, celebrate Brood X with the cicada celebration at Joe’s Movement Emporium in Mount Rainier, Maryland. The buzz starts at 3 p.m. with dance, music and storytelling for the whole family ($8). At 7 p.m., catch the adults-only “A Salute to the Cicada” variety show, featuring some over-the-top costumes ($20, or $10 with qualifying discount).

Sunday is your last chance to see the portrait of Michelle Obama at the National Portrait Gallery before it goes on an extended tour.

It’s a great weekend to revisit a favorite brunch spot or brewery. D.C. has lifted capacity limits at restaurants, wedding venues, places of worship, retail stores and gyms.

Restaurants we’re eyeing include José Andrés’ new Bethesda restaurant, Spanish Diner, where he serves homey dishes all day.

This week, Molette Green caught up with people of color working hard to make their restaurants thrive after pandemic struggles, including El Tamarindo in D.C., Shortcake Bakery in Hyattsville and Han Gang in Annandale.

Also check out Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats, a Black-owned dessert truck in the D.C. area that went from scraping by during the pandemic to prepping to open its first storefront.

Or order in from a digital food hall.

The Black Hair Experience at National Harbor is a pop-up museum devoted to Black hair, culture and self-love. Tickets must be purchased in advance and start at $32.

If you’re looking for a free, at-home workout, check out Washington Sports Club trainer Benjamin Lax’s five adaptable moves to cut the COVID cushion.

Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland, is back open. News4’s Justin Finch tried out the new ride Harley Quinn Spinspanity.

