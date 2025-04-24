Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Believe it or not, the last weekend of April is almost here with Earth Day celebrations, free festivals and spring markets popping up across the DMV.

If you’re the type of person who goes to open houses just to look (or thinks about doing it 🙋), there’s another way to see how the neighbors live. Home and garden tours are the “it” thing this weekend, popping up in LeDroit Park and Georgetown. It’s also Virginia Historic Garden Week with tours in Alexandria and beyond.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

🌡️ Weekend weather: Sunday will be the better day for outdoor plans because Storm Team4 is tracking rain chances Friday afternoon to Saturday night. It won't be a washout, but we have some suggestions for indoor plans below. Here’s the forecast.

Spring markets

Even if you have enough books, plants or vintage prints, nothing beats the excitement of adding something to your collection – except maybe some chocolate!

Treat yourself at these spring markets.

DC Chocolate Festival

Fri. and Sat., La Maison Française at the Embassy of France, $25+ (free for kids under 12)

🔗 Details

Snack and celebrate all things chocolate inside La Maison Française. More than 30 vendors will be selling confections.

Go on Friday night for a special wine tasting experience ($75), or choose another session for cheaper tickets.

Plenty of workshops and talks are in the works. We’re intrigued by the CHOCOLATE & WHAT?! “edible lesson” on Saturday with “a unique tasting & talk featuring floral and herbal bites where flavors bloom and facts & folklore flourish!”

Free pick

MV Big Flea

Sat., 8:30 a.m., Mount Vernon Recreation Center in Alexandria

🔗 Details

This flea market supports the Mount Vernon Community School. If you’re a dedicated shopper, you can pay $10 to enter early at 7 a.m.

Free pick

Georgetown French Market

Fri. to Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wisconsin Avenue NW from O Street to Reservoir Road

🔗 Details

Stroll up and down Wisconsin Avenue NW to find goodies and deals at dozens of shops between Reservoir Road and O Street. Don’t miss two pop-up book sales and live music. Sidewalks will be temporarily widened to give shoppers extra room.

Kids can enjoy face painting, balloon twisting, a caricature artist, and games on the back patio of the Georgetown Neighborhood Library.

Free pick

Friends of the National Arboretum Garden Fair & Plant Sale

Sat., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (public hours), National Arboretum in Northeast D.C.

🔗 Details

Browse thousands of plants and ask experts about any gardening project, from growing herbs on an apartment patio to filling a yard.

Stop by the arboretum’s plant sale tent for rare finds, annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees, then peruse 25 local sellers in the Vendor Village.

Family-friendly activities, including face painting, crafts and games, will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors must park at R Street or the Grove lot for free, and a free shuttle will take people to the sale.

It’s a good time to explore the azalea collection, too, or head into the National Bonsai & Penjing Museum.

The Plant Sale tent will be open to members only from 9-11 a.m. If the weather is bad, the event may move to Sunday. Check the website before you go.

Free pick

Leesburg Flower & Garden Festival

Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Leesburg

🔗 Details

Several blocks of historic downtown Leesburg will transform into a spring destination this weekend.

“The festival showcases beautiful flowers, plants and landscaping along with the best of gardening and outdoor living products and services,” organizers say.

Stick around for three stages of music and live entertainment, a rooftop beer and wine garden, a landscape display contest and kids’ activities.

Here’s info on parking.

Free pick

Make It Mt. Pleasant! Spring Art Market

Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lamont Plaza in Northwest D.C.

🔗 Details

Support Mt. Pleasant’s artist community, meet local authors and make cards for hospitalized children before exploring the neighborhood’s excellent dining scene. Joia Burger, Purple Patch and La Tejana are a few highlights our own Eun Yang visited for Food Fare.

Smithsonian Craft Show

Thurs. to Sun., National Building Museum, $25+

🔗 Details

More than 120 artists will show and sell their work, including ceramics, glass, furniture, clothing and more. Each artist was selected by a panel of expert jurors.

Thursday is the preview night benefit. The show will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Independent Bookstore Day

Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day. Explore some stops along the DC Indie Bookstore Crawl, special events for all ages at Old Town Books and free drinks and swag at People’s Book in Takoma Park. Or, check out Kensington's Day of the Book Festival on Sunday.

Indoor activities for a rainy Saturday

Free pick - last chance

Black Cowboy: American Muscle by Brandon Hill

Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 700 Delaware Ave. NW

🔗 Details

It was a pandemic drive from D.C. to Colorado and a book about Black cowboys from his brother that set artist Brandon Hill’s creativity in motion.

Saddle up and get to Culture House in Southwest for the last weekend of “Black Cowboy: American Muscle.” The exhibit challenges what we know about wild west heroes and how African Americans helped shape the culture of the West.

The gallery opens to the public for the final time on Saturday, or you can make an appointment.

The Library of Congress' newest exhibit tells the story of George Washington and King George III during the American Revolution through a lens never seen before. News4's Tommy McFly reports.

Free pick

“The Two Georges: Parallel Lives in an Age of Revolution”

Through March 2026, Library of Congress

🔗 Details

The Library of Congress' newest exhibit tells the story of George Washington and King George III during the American Revolution through a lens never seen before.

Free pick

Maryland Day 🐢

Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., University of Maryland College Park, free parking and admission

🔗 Details

Maryland Day has something for everybody with more than 400 free activities and events happening at UMD’s campus.

That includes plenty happening indoors in case of rain, including hands-on nature and STEM activities for all ages.

Peruse the full schedule here. There’s also a map to help you get around.

FilmFest DC

Opens Thurs., most screenings are at Regal Gallery Place and cost $14

🔗 Details

Most showings, from D.C.-focused films to music movies to international offerings, will be shown at Regal Gallery Place. The closure of Landmark E Street Cinema earlier this year sent the iconic film fest looking for a new home. Glad they found it!

Concerts this weekend

Brother Ali, 7 p.m. Thursday, Pearl Street Warehouse, $20-$30

One of the stalwarts of the Rhymesayers Entertainment hip-hop collective, the indie rapper known for his socially conscious lyrics has teamed up with producer Ant again for “Satisfied Soul,” his latest LP released earlier this year. Details.

Lee Bains III, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Quarry House Tavern, $19.84

Alt-southern-rocker sang and played guitar for southern punks The Dexateens before striking out on his over a decade ago with The Glory Fires. Details.

Alejandro Escovedo, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, The Hamilton, $20-$30

With San Francisco punks The Nuns, Escovedo opened the last show the Sex Pistols played. And while The Nuns didn’t last long, Escovedo never slowed down. He was a cowpunk pioneer with Rank & File and mastered roots rock with The True Believers before launching a long and prolific solo career. Truly a remarkable career. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Smithsonian Craft Show: Thurs. to Sun., National Building Museum, $25+

FilmFest DC: Opens Thurs., most screenings are at Regal Gallery Place and cost $14

Cathedral in Bloom: Through Fri., National Cathedral, $18-$25

MelaninCON Marketplace: Fri., noon to 7 p.m., The Gathering Spot DC in Northwest, free

DC Chocolate Festival: Fri. and Sat., La Maison Française at the Embassy of France, $25+ (free for kids under 12)

Friends of the National Arboretum Garden Fair & Plant Sale: Sat., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., National Arboretum (visitors must park at R Street parking lot near the Visitor Center or the Grove parking lot), free entry

Georgetown French Market: Fri. to Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wisconsin Avenue NW from O Street to Reservoir Road, free entry

Georgetown House Tour: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., $65

Dreaming Out Loud and City Blossom's 8th Annual Spring Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Farm at Kelly Miller in Northeast D.C., free

Yoga in the Sculpture Garden: Sat., 10 a.m., Kreeger Museum, $20

Anacostia Watershed Society Earth Day Cleanup: Sat., various parks, free

LeDroit Park Home and Garden Tour: Sat., 1-5 p.m., $50+

DC Indie Bookstore Crawl: Sat., throughout D.C., free

DC Wine Fest: Sat., Dock 5 at Union Market, $35+

DC Dyke March Earth Day Crafternoon: Sat., Rhizome DC, $10-$15

Petworth PorchFest: Sat., concerts on porches 2-6 p.m. and main stage 5-8 p.m., free

Living Earth Festival: Protecting the Elements: Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Indian Museum DC, free

Make It Mt. Pleasant! Spring Art Market: Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lamont Plaza, free entry

Last chance - “The Print Generation” Japanese printmaking exhibit: Through Sun., National Museum of Asian Art, free

Things to do in Maryland

Anacostia Watershed Society Earth Day Cleanup: Sat., various parks, free

Maryland Day: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., University of Maryland College Park, free parking and admission

Takoma Park Earth Day: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sligo Creek Stream Valley Park, free

Gas and Steam Show: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sun., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood, free

Celebrating African Rhythms through Dance & Song: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., Oakley Cabin African American Museum & Park in Olney, free

Earth Month Family Celebration: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Brookside Gardens in Wheaton, free

GreenFest 2025: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marian Fryer Town Plaza in Wheaton, free

Jam Session at The Treehouse (BlackRock Center): Sat., 1-4 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts, free

Go Go Gadjet at Hello Betty's 3nd Annual Anchor Drop: Sun., 3-6 p.m., North Bethesda, free entry

8th Annual MCPL Rang Aur Patang Utsav (Colors and Kites Festival): Sun., Black Hill Regional Park in Boyds, $23.18

National Capital New Play Festival - “Bad Books”: Through May 4, Round House Theater in Bethesda, $43+

Things to do in Virginia

Ballet - "ALICE (in wonderland)": Thurs. to Sun., Capital One Hall in Tysons, $44-$109

Modern Calligraphy for Beginners: Thurs., Port City Brewing Co. in Alexandria, $70

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival: April 25 to May 4, Winchester

Arlington Festival of the Arts: Sat. and Sun., 3140 Washington Blvd in Arlington, free

Leesburg Flower & Garden Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Leesburg, free entry

Arlington Bunny Hop 5K: Sat., starts at Clarendon United Methodist Church, free to $50

MV Big Flea: Sat., 8:30 a.m., Mount Vernon Recreation Center in Alexandria, free (or enter early at 7:30 a.m. for $10)

Independent Bookstore Day at Old Town Books: Sat., 9-5 p.m., Alexandria, free

Alexandria Art Show and Craft Spring Fair: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., John Carlyle Square Park in Alexandria, free

Purcellville Music and Arts Festival: Sat., noon to 7 p.m., Purcellville Music and Arts Festival, free

Virginia Historic Garden Week: April 26 to May 3 (includes Old Town Alexandria)

PNC Alexandria Half (formerly known as The Parkway Classic): Sun., Old Town Alexandria, $20-$115

Earth Day Every Day: Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Langston Boulevard in Arlington, free

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.