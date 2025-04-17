The Weekend Scene: Shakespeare's birthday, roller derby and more to do around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Hello to everyone, but especially the mama mallard who built a nest outside the Planet Word Museum. The Duck Cam might be our favorite thing on the internet this week.

If you're trying to stay on top of any kids on spring break, here are some great ways to keep kids busy for free and cheap.

Happy Passover and Easter to all who are celebrating. You'll find egg hunts at Water Park, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Fan Fest and Tudor Place.

For Earth Day, catch “The Wild Robot” in The Yards Park, unplug at the Anacostia Community Museum or celebrate with Nature Forward's Lake Buddies program for kids.

Heads up! Head to the bottom of this article to find a quick list of all this week's events in chronological order.

Weekend weather: How does 80 degrees sound? Make outdoor plans because Friday through Sunday look warm and dry. Here’s the forecast.

Weekend highlights

Free pick

The Occoquan PEEPS Show

Through Sat., historic Occoquan

🔗 Details

As if you needed a reason to stroll the dynamic small businesses along the water in Occoquan, the annual Easter tradition brings a friendly competition of creativity. Shop, stroll and vote for your favorite scene centered around PEEPS candy.

Free pick

Shakespeare's Birthday Celebration

Sat., 11 a.m., Folger Shakespeare Library

🔗 Details

What’s in a birthday? If you’re Shakespeare, it’s free cupcakes, a puppet show version of “Twelfth Night,” dancing and a sword-fighting demonstration.

The Folger Shakespeare Library is going big for The Bard with this free party for all ages. Doors open at 11 a.m. so your group can explore the exhibition halls, theatre and Reading Room, plus see printing press demos. At 1 p.m., head outside for lawn games and other “ruff-making” until it’s time to sing “Happy Birthday” at 2:45 p.m. (that’s when the cupcakes come out).

Folger suggests a $15 donation to keep the celebration going.

Grown Shakespeare fans may also be interested in a lecture that evening from the library’s director.

The NOVA Roller Derby league holds its spring exhibition Saturday. News4's Tommy McFly spoke to the league president and breaks down what to expect and how to enjoy the whole event.

NOVA Roller Derby Spring Fling

Sat., The Michael & Son Sportsplex in Sterling, $0-$15

🔗 Details

Get ready to rock, roll and maybe crash at an exhibition for the roller derby curious and those who want to watch this unique sport.

The “tiny-but-terrifying Rookie Showcase” begins at 12:30 p.m. before an exhibition game at 1 p.m. You’re guaranteed high-speed action either way. Tickets are free for kids 11 and under, $5 for teens and $15 for adults.

“We actually have the perfect thing planned if this is your first-ever time going to roller derby because we’re going to a full three-jam demo, explaining how points are scored, how the game is played and what kind of penalties you’re likely to see,” she said. “Get there as early as you can!”

Free pick

DPR Spring Break

Though Sat., various locations

🔗 Details

The D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation has a packed schedule of free events for spring break week, ranging from a karaoke night to an all-day skate party to Easter egg hunts.

Float your boat

Fletcher’s Boathouse in Upper Northwest plus the Key Bridge Boathouse and Thompson Boat Center in Georgetown are open for the season, with double kayak rentals starting at $23-$32. The Wharf Boathouse is currently open on weekends.

NOVA Parks offers Northern Virginia residents kayak rentals starting at $18 for one hour. Find more information here.

Golf with Us: Golf under $5 for kids

🔗 Details

Kids can get out onto the green for $5 or less if they sign up for Bank of America’s Golf with Us program with Youth on Course. Find information on signing up here.

With a one-year, free membership, kids can visit thousands of courses across the country, including the Rock Creek Park Golf Course, Paint Branch Golf Complex and the Burke Lake Golf Center.

Sign-ups will close once there are 75,000 memberships or on May 24.

Concerts this weekend

MIKE, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Black Cat, $27 (advance)/$32 (day of)

Incredibly prolific rapper/producer with a straightforward, narrative style that’s unique for its subtlety. Details.

Everyone Asked About You, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, The Atlantis, $22

Quintessential Midwest emo. This band had a short run in the late ‘90s but has returned with its heartstringy indie rock in recent years. Favorite upcoming young indie rock trio of D.C. alt rock progeny Birthday Girl DC open. Details.

Night Train 357, 6 p.m. Friday, Byrdland, free with RSVP

In-store performance of positivity preaching D.C. emcee’s “Affirmations” album. The event features special guests and a discussion of the album. Details.

Yesness, 8 p.m. Saturday, Pie Shop, $20

A couple of post-rock originators — Damon Che of Don Caballero and Kristian Dunn of El Ten Eleven — teamed for an album of instrumental math rock with a groove that creeps under the skin. Details.

Same Heads, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Black Cat, $15 (advance)/$20 (day of)

D.C. band offers reverb loaded indie rock that often borders on hardcore or the ear-bleeding end of the shoegaze spectrum. Local shoegazers Pinky Lemon open. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Adams Morgan Art Walk: Through April 27, free

NEXT 2025 Festival student performances: Opens Thurs., George Washington University, free

Spring Sake Festival: Thurs., The Morrow Hotel, $95+

Comedy - We Listen and We Don't Judge: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., Prima DC, $10

Eat. Drink. Shaw. food festival: Thurs., 7-9:30 p.m., The Howard Theatre, $100

Concert - Lucy Dacus: Fri. and Sat., The Anthem, officially sold out but available for $32+ on third-party sites like StubHub

Earth Day Movie Night: “The Wild Robot”: Fri., 8-10 p.m., The Yards Park, free

Eggstravaganza!: Fri. and Sat., Tudor Place in Northwest, $10-$20

Bloom Ride & Spring Picnic: Sat., begins and ends at Franklin Park, $15-$75

Common Good City Farm’s Spring Kickoff seedling sale and seed + plant swap: Sat., noon to 3 p.m., 300 V St NW, free entry

First Studio: Art, Story, and Workshop for kids 3-5: Sat., The Kreeger Museum, $10

Earth Day Celebration: A Day Unplugged: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Anacostia Community Museum, free

Shakespeare's Birthday Celebration: Sat., 11 a.m., Folger Shakespeare Library, free ($15 donation suggested)

Uncorked wine festival: Sat., 4-8 p.m., Nationals Park, $75+

Concert - Oh He Dead: Sat., doors at 6 p.m., 9:30 Club, $25

Trap Poetry DMV: Sat., 6:30 p.m., 1360 Okie St NE, $30+

Sucka for Love: R&B Experience: Sat., 8 p.m. to late, ART DC - Arlo Rooftop Bar, free admission before 9:30 p.m. with RSVP or $25

Black A** Comedy: Sat., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Busboys and Poet 14th Street, $25

Bachata Class: Sat., Ruben's Dupont Circle, $10

DC Improv Stand-Up Showcase: Sat., 6 p.m., Dupont, $22

Coffee Club from Daybeaker morning party: Sun., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Flash DC, $39-$44

Crochet 101 Workshop: Sun., 2-4 p.m., 301 Tingey St SE #120, $35

National Cannabis Festival Movie Night: "Pineapple Express": Sun., 6 p.m., Alamo Drafthouse Cinema DC Bryant Street, $20

Things to do in Maryland

Bunnyland at Butler’s Orchard: Thurs. to Sat., plus April 21 and 26-27, Germantown, $12-$15 (online)/$15-$18 (at the gate)

Zydeco Dance with Ruben Moreno and the Zydeco Re-Evolution: Fri., Glen Echo Park, $20

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Fan Fest and egg hunt: Sat., gates open at 10 a.m., Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, free

Earth Day activities with Nature Forward: Sat., 10 a.m. to noon, Chevy Chase Lake, free

Arbor Day Celebration and Tree Planting: Sat., 8:30 a.m. to noon, University Hills Park in Hyattsville, free

Things to do in Virginia

The Occoquan PEEPS Show: Tues. to Sat., historic Occoquan, free

Theater - "Hedwig and the Angry Inch": Through June 22, Signature Theater, $47+ (including fees)

"Nailed It"-Style Cake Decorating Competition & Class for tweens and teens: Thurs., 1-3:30 p.m., Fran's Cake & Candy Supplies in Fairfax, $120

Line Dancing with W.I.L.D: Thurs., 7-9 p.m., Honor Brewing Company in Sterling, $15

Candlelit Sound Bath: Fri., 7-8 p.m., MIYU Beauty & Wellbeing - Falls Church, $37

Y2K After Dark @ Punch Bowl Social: Fri., 9 p.m. until late, Arlington, free admission

Water Park Easter Egg Hunt: Sat., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., National Landing Water Park in Arlington, free

Nova Roller Derby Home Round Robin: Sat., The Michael & Son Sportsplex in Sterling, $0-$15

Easter at The Perch: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Capital One Center in Tysons, $20-$40

Easter Bunny Hosts Kids and Family Festival: Sun, Shipgarten in Mclean, $0-$10

Concert - Junkyard Band: Sun., 4-9 p.m., BABYLON in Falls Church, $25

