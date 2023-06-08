The Weekend Scene: Pride Parade, beer fests, free concerts and more to do around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

Welcome to a weekend of celebration and inclusion. The Capital Pride Parade and Festival are coming back — say hi to our NBC4 Telemundo 44 fam at both big events (wave, and we’ll wave back!).

Not only is it Pride Month's biggest weekend in D.C. — complete with fireworks at The Wharf — but we've got a new museum devoted to the local Jewish experience, two beer festivals and the reopening of Whitlow’s, which is the newest addition to our list of 10 favorite rooftop bars.

Before you go out this weekend, check the weather conditions and make sure any event you're interested in hasn't been canceled, postponed or moved.

One Loudoun Carnival at Uptown

📅 June 7-25 and Aug. 9-20

📍 One Loudoun (Ashburn, Virginia)

🔗 Details

Hop on a Ferris wheel and more favorite rides, snack on fair food, play games and get in on more summer fun. The carnival will be open 5-11 p.m. Monday to Friday; 1-11 p.m. on Saturdays and 3-11 p.m. on Sundays.

You can buy ride tickets in advance to save a few bucks, Jolly Shows says.

Note: The carnival is closed on Thursday, June 8, because of poor air quality.

Capital Jewish Museum

📅 Opens Fri.

📍 3rd & F streets NW

🔗 Details

D.C.’s newest museum tells stories of Jewish life in the Capital — and includes a restored synagogue that originally opened in 1876.

A gallery devoted to Ruth Bader Ginsburg (open through November) and “Washington’s oldest purpose-built synagogue” are some highlights across three floors of exhibitions.

The core museum is free to visit, but entry to the RBG exhibit is $12. Special programming may cost extra, as well.

Metro DC Brewer’s Ball

📅 Fri.

📍 The Wharf

🔗 Details

“The most fun you’ll have at a charity event!” Dozens of breweries are pouring on the pier to raise money to fight Cystic Fibrosis. It’s a great time and a noble cause to raise a glass to.

Capital Pride Parade and Block Party

📅 Sat.

📍 Dupont and Logan Circle neighborhoods

The parade route includes 14th Street, Rhode Island Avenue and P Street, and it's scheduled to step off at 3 p.m.

From noon to 10 p.m., hit up the Block Party on 17th Street NW between P and Q streets for local drag performers, DJs, two beverage gardens and tasty fuel for your dancing feet at local spots like Annie’s Paramount Steak House, a “mostly gay but straight-friendly” landmark of inclusion for 75 years.

Pride on the Pier and fireworks

📅 Sat.

📍 The Wharf

🔗 Details

Go for free, all-ages entertainment — including a drag show, a DJ and the Capital Pride Parade on a big screen — leading up to a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Capital Pride Festival and Concert

📅 Sun. noon to 10 p.m.

📍 3rd and Pennsylvania Avenue

🔗 Details

Idina Menzel, Hayley Kiyoko, Rina Sawayama, Monét X Change, Debbie Gibson and Shanice, plus DJs Tracy Young and TWiN, will perform across three stages. Stop by one of 300 exhibitors, including our NBC4 T44 booth.

Mount Vernon Summerfest

📅 Sat. and Sun.

📍 Mount Vernon

🔗 Details

Sampling beers amid sunset views of Mount Vernon? Sign us up. The price of admission ($48 for nonmembers) includes eight tasting tickets and a commemorative cup; additional tastings are $2 each.

Music Snob: Best concerts around DC this weekend

MSPAINT, 8 p.m. Saturday, Atlas Brew Works, $15

These oddball synth-punks from Mississippi are influenced by a wide variety of genres, from hardcore to hip hop. They are touring in support of their debut LP “Post-American.” Details.

AJJ, 8 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 Club, $25

Phoenix folk-punks handle heavy topics with attitude. They continue to expand their style and sound on their eight LP, “Dissonance,” released in May. Don’t miss opening act Oceanator, the Brooklyn indie rock band led by singer and multi-instrumentalist Elise Okusami, whose second LP was produced by D.C.’s own Bartees Strange. Details.

Love and Rockets, 8 p.m. Sunday, Fillmore Silver Spring, $55

Classic British post-punk band formed after the breakup of goth rockers Bauhaus. They maintained some of their previous band’s darkness and had a smash with “So Alive.” Details.

⚾ Fredericksburg Nationals Star Wars Night: Fireworks Friday, Star Wars Day on Sat., Salute to Service/kids run the bases Sun.

🐴 Upperville Colt & Horse Show: Through Sun., Grafton and Salem Show Grounds, 💸🚫

