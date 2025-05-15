The Weekend Scene: Pet alpacas, kick off WorldPride and find more fun around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Like a photo finish at the Preakness Stakes, there’s no clear winner until YOU look closer. Will anyone do The Scene Triple Crown – an event in Maryland, Virginia and D.C., all in one weekend?

… And they’re off!

WorldPride kicks off with Trans Pride

WorldPride Washington DC officially begins on Saturday, kicking off a three-week celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community in the capital and around the globe. Trans Pride Washington DC, set for Saturday, is among the first major events. DC Latinx Pride will start hosting gatherings and events on Sunday.

Free pick

Trans Pride Washington DC

Sat., May 17, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., location shared after RSVP

🔗 Details

D.C.’s trans pride celebration is all about uplifting and empowering the trans, non-binary and gender diverse communities. The full-day conference will include workshops, panel discussions, networking opportunities and a resource and exhibitor fair.

Workshops will cover a range of topics including health care, mental health and wellness, community organizing, fashion and transgender rights.

A whole weekend of events is planned, including a welcome party on Friday, after parties on Saturday and a Sunday Funday.

Details about event locations will be shared with those who RSVP.

More ways to show your pride

More weekend highlights

Free pick

Loudoun Spring Farm Tour

Sat. and Sun., Loudoun County

🔗 Details

For a free day out enjoying the landscape of Loudoun County, explore three dozen farms, wineries and orchards opening their doors for special tours and events.

Pet alpacas, llamas and donkeys, hang out with goats, see how Henway Cider Barn presses apples, visit the bees at Aurora Apiary and shop farm-fresh products from produce to cheese to meats.

Most sites are kid-friendly, and more than a dozen are pet-friendly, too. Use the filters on an interactive map or scan this printable map to plan your day down on the farm.

Bourbon and Bluegrass

Sat. and Sun., 1-5 p.m., President Lincoln’s Cottage in Northwest D.C., $55.20+ for adults (free for kids 6 and under)

🔗 Details

Spend a day or two at President Lincoln’s Cottage listening to Americana music, sipping specialized bourbon cocktails and touring the historic site.

Bourbon and Bluegrass’ 10th anniversary will host performers Swamp Dogg, “one of the great cult figures of 20th century American music,” D.C.-based Goldbug Revival and Hubby Jenkins, a former member of the Grammy-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops.

Pick up food at the festival, or BYO picnic, blanket and camp chairs. Every attendee gets as many non-alcoholic beverages as they’d like.

Parking costs $23.18 per day (with fees) and must be purchased in advance. The closest Metro station is Georgia-Ave Petworth, just under a mile away.

It's strawberry picking season and Wegmeyer Farms in Loudoun County are offering visitors to do just that at their second annual Lincoln Strawberry Festival. News4's Molette Green and Adam Tuss talk to the organizers about their book program and strawberry themed baked goods.

Lincoln Strawberry Festival

Fri. to Sun., Wegmeyer Farms in Lincoln, $16.18 (free for kids aged 2 and under)

🔗 Details

At last, it’s strawberry season!

Wegmeyer's Farm in Loudoun County is a strawberry-picking destination in May and June, but this weekend is extra sweet.

Visitors of all ages will blush red for live music, plus ice cream and pie-eating contests (the flavors? Strawberry, of course!). The Strawberry Toddler Fashion Show is sure to be adorable, too.

Pick your own berries (“reservations required, additional fees apply,” the website says) or pick up a pre-picked basket to take home.

Free pick

Fiesta Asia

Sat., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown D.C. (Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd and 6th streets)

🔗 Details

PassportDC continues with a street fair representing more than 20 cultures from across Asia.

More than 1,000 performers, including musicians and martial artists, a parade with dragon and lion dancers, a shopping bazaar, kids’ activities, food vendors and karaoke duels will be taking over Pennsylvania Avenue near the National Gallery of Art. Leashed pets are welcome, too.

Gala in the Park

Sat., Glen Echo Park in Montgomery County, $400 for gala dinner or $150 for Boogie in the Bumper Car Disco Afterparty

🔗 Details

Glen Echo Park in Montgomery County is a special place, and you can support it in style at their annual gala, this year with the theme “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Have a big night out with the gala dinner, or you can go straight to the after party to dance the night away in the historic bumper car pavilion. Tickets include dessert, cocktails and beverages.

And yes, the historic Dentzel Carousel will be open!

Elena James Oysterfest

Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chevy Chase, $60.54+

🔗 Details

How many oysters can you eat in a couple of hours? Find out at the all-you-can-eat festival at the Chevy Chase Lakes development along Connecticut Avenue. Tickets also include fried chicken and mouth-watering sides, including elote and cajun rice.

Choose between two sessions starting at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., each featuring a live band. Cocktails, beer and wines will be available. Grab drink tickets at the door or add on bottomless alcohol for $55.20.

Did you know? Elena James, the new all-day café hosting the festival, just made it into Tom Sietsema’s spring dining guide.

Free pick

Old Town Festival of Speed & Style

Sun., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old Town Alexandria

🔗 Details

Exotic and classic cars and models styled to match them will fill up blocks of King Street while the main stage hosts live music and a fashion show.

Concerts this weekend

William Tyler, 7 p.m. Thursday, Songbyrd, $25/$28

Among the most revered guitarists in Nashville, Tyler’s taken his fingerpicking beyond country and folk roots through a variety of styles. His latest LP, “Time Indefinite,” finds him using field recordings and found sounds to build a darker backdrop for mellowed playing. Details.

Model/Actriz, 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Atlantis, $26

Their rollicking queercore fusion of punk and dance music should make for a highly energetic and entertaining set. Details.

Mikaela Davis, 7 p.m. Friday, Songbyrd, $20/$25

Harp-plucking, indie folk singer explores country, rock and early pop territory., Details.

Sex Faces, 10 p.m. Friday, Comet Ping Pong, $18.54

Weirdly exhilarating D.C. band’s punk rock is soaked in droning, fuzzy guitars. Details.

Don Zientara, 7 p.m. Sunday, Rhizome, $15

The D.C. music icon who owns Inner Ear Studios where he produced many Dischord recordings and much more. Though a legend of the punk scene, don’t expect a punk set. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Mystics home opener: Fri., 7:30 p.m., CareFirst Arena in Southeast D.C., $21+

My Body My Festival: Fri., Union Stage, $30.40 (advance)/$56.40 (day-of) and Sat., Black Cat, $25 (advance)/$30 (day-of)

Bourbon and Bluegrass: Sat. and Sun., President Lincoln’s Cottage in Northwest D.C., $55.20+ for adults (free for kids 6 and under)

Trans Pride Washington DC: Sat., 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., location shared after RSVP, free

Bloomingdale Community Day: Sat., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crispus Attucks Park, free

Jazz at The Kreeger - Martucci / Balbed Quintet: Sat., 3 p.m., The Kreeger Museum, $35

Fiesta Asia: Sat., downtown D.C., free

Anacostia River Festival: Sat., 1-6 p.m., 11th Street Bridge Park, free

“Freedom to Be Monument” installation and celebration: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free (location provided after RSVP)

Brookland House and Garden Tour: Sun., noon to 5 p.m., Northeast D.C., $30-$35

DC Defenders vs. Arlington Renegades: Sun., noon, Audi Field, $25

Palisades Pride Street Party!: Sun., 5-7 p.m., Macomb Street and Carolina Place NW, free

The Future Scene: The lottery for the National Gallery of Art’s first Jazz in the Garden show of the season is open from Monday, May 12 at 10 a.m. to Friday, May 16 at noon.

Things to do in Maryland

The Big Bounce America - World’s Largest Bounce House: May 10 to 25, Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, $32-$45

Preakness Stakes 150: Sat., Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore

WaterFest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maydale Nature Classroom in Colesville, free

Elena James Oysterfest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chevy Chase, $60.54+

Gala in the Park: Sat., Glen Echo Park, $400 for gala dinner or $150 for Boogie in the Bumper Car Disco Afterparty

Concert - Ben Folds with the Howard County Youth Orchestra: Sun., doors 6:30 p.m., Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, $32.50+

Things to do in Virginia

MoCA on the Move at Met Park: Thursdays through June 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Metropolitan Park in Arlington, free

Rosslyn Cinema - “Twisters”: Thurs., 6-9:30 p.m., Central Place Plaza in Rosslyn, free

Show Your Pride: Light Projection and Block Party: Fri. and Sat., Bozman Government Center Plaza in Arlington, free

Lincoln Strawberry Festival: Fri. to Sun., Wegmeyer Farms in Lincoln, $16.18 (free for kids aged 2 and under)

Lucketts Spring Vintage Market: Fri. to Sun., Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville, $23.18+

Loudoun Farm Tour: Sat. and Sun., Loudoun County, free

Well Ray Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria’s Del Ray, free

Old Town Festival of Speed & Style: Sun., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old Town Alexandria, free

Arlington Palooza: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lubber Run Community Center, free

McLean Day: Sat., Lewinsville Park, free admission

Mount Vernon Spring Wine Festival: Fri., Sat. and Sun., Mount Vernon, $50-$61

