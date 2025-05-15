The Weekend Scene: Pet alpacas, kick off WorldPride and find more fun around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday
What to Know
- Weekend weather: After this wet week, the weekend is looking better. Saturday will be HOT, and keep an eye out for storms. We like Sunday's weather best. Here's the forecast.
- The Preakness Stakes is coming up on Saturday with undercard races all afternoon before the big race at 6:50 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on NBC4.
- At long last, WorldPride Washington DC kicks off this weekend! Trans Pride Washington DC is one of the major events this weekend. Save the date for the parade and multiple festivals on June 7 and 8.
- Free and family-friendly: The History Community Day Series in Prince George’s County, McLean Day, the Loudoun Farm Tour, WaterFest in Colesville and the Palisades Pride Street Party in D.C. are great picks for all ages.
Like a photo finish at the Preakness Stakes, there’s no clear winner until YOU look closer. Will anyone do The Scene Triple Crown – an event in Maryland, Virginia and D.C., all in one weekend?
… And they’re off!
WorldPride kicks off with Trans Pride
WorldPride Washington DC officially begins on Saturday, kicking off a three-week celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community in the capital and around the globe. Trans Pride Washington DC, set for Saturday, is among the first major events. DC Latinx Pride will start hosting gatherings and events on Sunday.
Free pick
Trans Pride Washington DC
Sat., May 17, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., location shared after RSVP
🔗 Details
D.C.’s trans pride celebration is all about uplifting and empowering the trans, non-binary and gender diverse communities. The full-day conference will include workshops, panel discussions, networking opportunities and a resource and exhibitor fair.
Workshops will cover a range of topics including health care, mental health and wellness, community organizing, fashion and transgender rights.
A whole weekend of events is planned, including a welcome party on Friday, after parties on Saturday and a Sunday Funday.
Details about event locations will be shared with those who RSVP.
More ways to show your pride
- Take a free, self-guided tour of the Congressional Cemetery, which is open from dawn until dusk.
- See “We Are Gathered,” a twist on Shakespeare’s “wedding plays,” at Arena Stage.
- Cheer on members of the Queer and Transgender Asian & Pacific Islander (QTAPI) Coalition as members row in the DC Dragon Boat Festival (it’s free for spectators).
- Start collecting stamps in your Loudoun County Pride in the Vines passport.
- Visit exhibits including LGBTJews in the Federal City at the Capital Jewish Museum and Berlin Underground: Video Works from n.b.k. at Dupont Underground.
- Get fancy at the Modern Military Association’s National Gala Awards on Saturday.
- Get lit at drag brunch with Mama Naytch at City Tap Penn Quarter.
- Party with LatinX Pride at Perreo Vieja Escuela.
More weekend highlights
Free pick
Loudoun Spring Farm Tour
Sat. and Sun., Loudoun County
🔗 Details
For a free day out enjoying the landscape of Loudoun County, explore three dozen farms, wineries and orchards opening their doors for special tours and events.
Pet alpacas, llamas and donkeys, hang out with goats, see how Henway Cider Barn presses apples, visit the bees at Aurora Apiary and shop farm-fresh products from produce to cheese to meats.
Most sites are kid-friendly, and more than a dozen are pet-friendly, too. Use the filters on an interactive map or scan this printable map to plan your day down on the farm.
Bourbon and Bluegrass
Sat. and Sun., 1-5 p.m., President Lincoln’s Cottage in Northwest D.C., $55.20+ for adults (free for kids 6 and under)
🔗 Details
Spend a day or two at President Lincoln’s Cottage listening to Americana music, sipping specialized bourbon cocktails and touring the historic site.
Bourbon and Bluegrass’ 10th anniversary will host performers Swamp Dogg, “one of the great cult figures of 20th century American music,” D.C.-based Goldbug Revival and Hubby Jenkins, a former member of the Grammy-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops.
Pick up food at the festival, or BYO picnic, blanket and camp chairs. Every attendee gets as many non-alcoholic beverages as they’d like.
Parking costs $23.18 per day (with fees) and must be purchased in advance. The closest Metro station is Georgia-Ave Petworth, just under a mile away.
Lincoln Strawberry Festival
Fri. to Sun., Wegmeyer Farms in Lincoln, $16.18 (free for kids aged 2 and under)
🔗 Details
At last, it’s strawberry season!
Wegmeyer's Farm in Loudoun County is a strawberry-picking destination in May and June, but this weekend is extra sweet.
Visitors of all ages will blush red for live music, plus ice cream and pie-eating contests (the flavors? Strawberry, of course!). The Strawberry Toddler Fashion Show is sure to be adorable, too.
Pick your own berries (“reservations required, additional fees apply,” the website says) or pick up a pre-picked basket to take home.
Free pick
Fiesta Asia
Sat., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown D.C. (Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd and 6th streets)
🔗 Details
PassportDC continues with a street fair representing more than 20 cultures from across Asia.
More than 1,000 performers, including musicians and martial artists, a parade with dragon and lion dancers, a shopping bazaar, kids’ activities, food vendors and karaoke duels will be taking over Pennsylvania Avenue near the National Gallery of Art. Leashed pets are welcome, too.
Gala in the Park
Sat., Glen Echo Park in Montgomery County, $400 for gala dinner or $150 for Boogie in the Bumper Car Disco Afterparty
🔗 Details
Glen Echo Park in Montgomery County is a special place, and you can support it in style at their annual gala, this year with the theme “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Have a big night out with the gala dinner, or you can go straight to the after party to dance the night away in the historic bumper car pavilion. Tickets include dessert, cocktails and beverages.
And yes, the historic Dentzel Carousel will be open!
Elena James Oysterfest
Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chevy Chase, $60.54+
🔗 Details
How many oysters can you eat in a couple of hours? Find out at the all-you-can-eat festival at the Chevy Chase Lakes development along Connecticut Avenue. Tickets also include fried chicken and mouth-watering sides, including elote and cajun rice.
Choose between two sessions starting at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., each featuring a live band. Cocktails, beer and wines will be available. Grab drink tickets at the door or add on bottomless alcohol for $55.20.
Did you know? Elena James, the new all-day café hosting the festival, just made it into Tom Sietsema’s spring dining guide.
Free pick
Old Town Festival of Speed & Style
Sun., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old Town Alexandria
🔗 Details
Exotic and classic cars and models styled to match them will fill up blocks of King Street while the main stage hosts live music and a fashion show.
Concerts this weekend
William Tyler, 7 p.m. Thursday, Songbyrd, $25/$28
Among the most revered guitarists in Nashville, Tyler’s taken his fingerpicking beyond country and folk roots through a variety of styles. His latest LP, “Time Indefinite,” finds him using field recordings and found sounds to build a darker backdrop for mellowed playing. Details.
Model/Actriz, 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Atlantis, $26
Their rollicking queercore fusion of punk and dance music should make for a highly energetic and entertaining set. Details.
Mikaela Davis, 7 p.m. Friday, Songbyrd, $20/$25
Harp-plucking, indie folk singer explores country, rock and early pop territory., Details.
Sex Faces, 10 p.m. Friday, Comet Ping Pong, $18.54
Weirdly exhilarating D.C. band’s punk rock is soaked in droning, fuzzy guitars. Details.
Don Zientara, 7 p.m. Sunday, Rhizome, $15
The D.C. music icon who owns Inner Ear Studios where he produced many Dischord recordings and much more. Though a legend of the punk scene, don’t expect a punk set. Details.
Things to do in D.C.
Mystics home opener: Fri., 7:30 p.m., CareFirst Arena in Southeast D.C., $21+
My Body My Festival: Fri., Union Stage, $30.40 (advance)/$56.40 (day-of) and Sat., Black Cat, $25 (advance)/$30 (day-of)
Bourbon and Bluegrass: Sat. and Sun., President Lincoln’s Cottage in Northwest D.C., $55.20+ for adults (free for kids 6 and under)
Trans Pride Washington DC: Sat., 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., location shared after RSVP, free
Bloomingdale Community Day: Sat., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crispus Attucks Park, free
Jazz at The Kreeger - Martucci / Balbed Quintet: Sat., 3 p.m., The Kreeger Museum, $35
Fiesta Asia: Sat., downtown D.C., free
Anacostia River Festival: Sat., 1-6 p.m., 11th Street Bridge Park, free
“Freedom to Be Monument” installation and celebration: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free (location provided after RSVP)
Brookland House and Garden Tour: Sun., noon to 5 p.m., Northeast D.C., $30-$35
DC Defenders vs. Arlington Renegades: Sun., noon, Audi Field, $25
Palisades Pride Street Party!: Sun., 5-7 p.m., Macomb Street and Carolina Place NW, free
The Future Scene: The lottery for the National Gallery of Art’s first Jazz in the Garden show of the season is open from Monday, May 12 at 10 a.m. to Friday, May 16 at noon.
Things to do in Maryland
The Big Bounce America - World’s Largest Bounce House: May 10 to 25, Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, $32-$45
Preakness Stakes 150: Sat., Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
WaterFest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maydale Nature Classroom in Colesville, free
Elena James Oysterfest: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chevy Chase, $60.54+
Gala in the Park: Sat., Glen Echo Park, $400 for gala dinner or $150 for Boogie in the Bumper Car Disco Afterparty
Concert - Ben Folds with the Howard County Youth Orchestra: Sun., doors 6:30 p.m., Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, $32.50+
Things to do in Virginia
MoCA on the Move at Met Park: Thursdays through June 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Metropolitan Park in Arlington, free
Rosslyn Cinema - “Twisters”: Thurs., 6-9:30 p.m., Central Place Plaza in Rosslyn, free
Show Your Pride: Light Projection and Block Party: Fri. and Sat., Bozman Government Center Plaza in Arlington, free
Lincoln Strawberry Festival: Fri. to Sun., Wegmeyer Farms in Lincoln, $16.18 (free for kids aged 2 and under)
Lucketts Spring Vintage Market: Fri. to Sun., Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville, $23.18+
Loudoun Farm Tour: Sat. and Sun., Loudoun County, free
Well Ray Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria’s Del Ray, free
Old Town Festival of Speed & Style: Sun., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Old Town Alexandria, free
Arlington Palooza: Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lubber Run Community Center, free
McLean Day: Sat., Lewinsville Park, free admission
Mount Vernon Spring Wine Festival: Fri., Sat. and Sun., Mount Vernon, $50-$61
