The Weekend Scene: Peeps, Fireworks, Beer Fest in Nats Park and More Things to Do Around DC

Oh, the pastel places you'll go this weekend.

Beyond Passover dinner and Easter brunch, our top picks for this weekend are a PEEP show and Dr. Seuss-themed adventure in Northern Virginia, cherry blossom fireworks along the Anacostia River and a beer festival taking over Nationals Park.

⚽ DC United, 🏀 the Wizards and 🏒 the Capitals have home games.

🧣 Get ready to show off your favorite spring jacket: This weekend will be cool. Sunday is looking better for outdoor plans. Here's the forecast.

A sugar rush of cuteness! See PEEPS® dioramas in shops around Historic Occoquan and at the Occoquan Town Hall. It’s free to visit. Vote on your favorite for a chance to win $100 gift cards.

Want to make a day out of your trip to Occoquan? Rent kayaks or paddleboards at Occoquan Regional Park (note age requirements). Workhouse Arts Center also hosts an art walk Saturday evening.

A new immersive experience at Tysons Corner Center lets people step into the pages of beloved Dr. Seuss books. News4’s Tommy McFLY has a preview.

Oh, the places you’ll go inside Tysons Corner Center. Truffula Trees, costumed characters and Seuss-themed rides inspired by nine different books are coming to life through June. Tickets run $27.20-$34.

Head to Nats Park to sample beers from dozens of craft breweries while enjoying dueling pianos, cover bands, DJs and food trucks. GA tickets start at $50. There are two sessions: noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

And if you need brunch before you go, check out our guide to eating and drinking in Navy Yard.

Petalpalooza (Sat., 1 to 9 p.m., Capitol Riverfront)

This cherry blossom festival will bring interactive art installations, stages with live music, a beverage garden and more to five zones around the Capitol Riverfront area.

The Official National Cherry Blossom Festival Fireworks Show will fire at 8:30 p.m., visible along the Anacostia River — including in Anacostia Park.

Festival highlights:

Absolutely Dragulous and ‘90s cover band White Ford Bronco are set to perform at Diamond Teague Park

For kids, check out sports mascots at the Navy Yard/Ballpark Metro, circus-style performers at The Great Lawn and crafts at Diamond Teague Park

Sip from a cocktail bar and coffee sample station at Tingey Plaza

