The Weekend Scene: Mardi Gras, mermaid magic and a star-studded ice skating benefit come to DC area

Good riddance, February. Here’s hoping March turns 2025 around with king cakes and the joys of cherry blossom season.

Speaking of the bloom boom: We have some breaking blossom news. It's peak bloom prediction time!

When will the cherry blossoms pop? Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper and the National Park Service agree that peak bloom will likely begin before March ends (as long as the weather doesn't get unexpectedly chilly!).

Storm Team4 also says Saturday will have some pretty nice weather for any outside plans, including Mardi Gras at The Wharf. So, as they say in New Orleans — laissez les bon temps rouler (let the good times roll)!

4 things to know for the weekend

Mardi Gras, D.C. style: Where to find a parade and king cakes

Let the good times roll all weekend long before Mardi Gras next week. D.C. might be about 1,000 miles away from New Orleans, but you can celebrate Big Easy-style right at home.

Santo, founder of the Crush Funk Brass Band, says they’ll bring New Orleans jazz to several parties throughout the District, including an all-inclusive “bayou sauvage” party at Dauphine's and a bash at the French embassy. If you’re looking for something free and family-friendly, The Wharf is where it’s at.

Free pick

Mardi Gras at The Wharf

Sat., 3-7 p.m.

🔗 Details

A mile-long parade will feature floats, stilt walkers, live music, the Racing Presidents and more traveling down Wharf Street. It's the closest thing D.C. has to the street extravaganzas you’ll find in New Orleans. It steps off at 3:30 p.m. near Shake Shack and will last about an hour, ending near Hell’s Kitchen.

Then, some of D.C.’s favorite brass bands – Crush Funk, The Naptown Brass Band, The Experience Band & Show and Too Much Talent – will perform on three stages until Mardi Gras closes out. But first, don’t miss the fireworks salute at 6:30 p.m.

Bringing kids? Face painting and craft stations will open at 3 p.m. on the Transit Pier.

Pick up a Thrasher’s Rum Hurricane at the Market Square Party Zone, or get food and drink specials at restaurants. Don’t miss out on Praline Bakery’s king cake!

Screenshot this map on your phone so you can easily find your bon temps (and bathrooms!) on Saturday.

King cake

A king cake is a must-have Mardi Gras tradition. A favor – typically a plastic baby – is baked into the cake, and whoever finds the trinket is declared the king and must buy next year's sweet!

Fun fact: Bayou Bakery produces about 1,500 king cakes during Mardi Gras season and shares about 1,800 plastic babies in the classic purple, green and gold Mardi Gras colors.

The Arlington bakery has a full Mardi Gras menu featuring king cakes ($50) and party boxes with a DIY king cake kit ($150). In-store, you can pick up a king cake doughnut and other individual treats just for yourself!

You can order king cakes from Dauphine’s, Great Harvest, Fresh Baguette, RavenHook Bakehouse, Buzz Bakeshop and many more local bakeries. They’re available at many grocery stores, too, including Wegmans.

Weekend highlights

Legacy on Ice

Sun., Capital One Arena, $25+

🔗 Details

Olympians and local skating stars are coming together for a powerful performance to honor their coaches and friends who were lost last month in the Potomac crash.

The money raised from Legacy on Ice will go to first responders, aviation workers and families of the victims.

Nathan Chen, Nancy Kerrigan and reigning ice dancing world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates are among the skaters set to participate.

Legacy on Ice starts at 3 p.m. Sunday at Capital One Arena and can be watched live on Peacock. NBC will broadcast the show again on March 30 at 1 p.m.

The Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center celebrates its one year anniversary this week, and this weekend, they're hosting MerMagic Con, the largest mermaid convention in the country. News4's Tommy McFly reports.

MerMagic Con

Fri. to Sun., Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic, $25-$130

🔗 Details

The world’s largest mermaid convention is right in our backyard!

MerMagic Con returns to Silver Spring for a weekend of whimsy, joy and chances to be part of the world of the mer community.

If you’re a mermaid, you can choose a participant pass and bring your tail for classes, competitions and more.

But anyone is invited to come hang out on the pool deck, explore the vendor hall and watch main stage programming. Observer (adult) passes cost $40 and merling (kids aged 4 to 12) passes cost $25. It’s free for guppies 3 and under.

Merlings and observers can join the mermaids for activities including dance lessons, workouts, panels, readings and trivia. Here’s the full schedule.

"The Figs" is an immersive fable that deconstructs traditional storytelling. News4's Tommy McFly sat down with the play's creator Doug Robinson and the theater's co-Artistic Director Randy Baker to learn more.

"The Figs"

Through March 16, Rorschach Theatre, $50 (adult)

🔗 Details

“The Figs” is an immersive play Rorschach Theatre is putting on in a former retail space near Farragut Square.

It’s a fairy tale about a fig-obsessed king that takes its audience on a journey of self-discovery, creator Doug Robinson said.

Robinson wants it to be a balm for hopelessness.

“I wanted to write a play that just said continuing forward is just a worthy thing to do,” Robinson said. “Moving forward is the best way to find beauty, to find community and to find family. And that’s what I’m hoping the audiences will get.”

Most of the show is a seated experience like you’d expect for a play. But Rorschach is putting their signature interactive spin on it with two scenes at the beginning that involve audiences moving around the space.

“The Figs” runs through March 16. Get tickets and more info here.

Free pick

Ballyshaners 42nd Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Sat., corner of King Street and St. Asaph Street at 12:30 p.m.

🔗 Details

The Ballyshaners 42nd St Patrick’s Day Parade steps off from Alfred and King Street in Old Town at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. It’s about a 10-minute walk from the King St-Old Town Metro station along the Blue Line, or you can catch a free trolley.

Alexandria will be feeling the luck of the Irish with a full day of celebrations, including an after party at King & Rye.

Concerts this weekend

Soft No, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pie Shop, $15

Philly quintet navigates the darker, heavier side of shoegaze. It’s also a great night to catch a couple of D.C.’s best independents opening up: Pinky Lemon and Flowerbomb. Details.

Destroyer, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, The Anthem, $50-$75

Three decades on, Dan Bejar’s solo project continues to evolve – never repeating itself musically – while delivering fabulously cryptic lyrics with an inimitable, anguished voice. The band is opening for Father John Misty. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Live! At The Library: R&B and Soul Line Dancing with "Queen Nur": Thurs., 6-8 p.m., Library of Congress, free

Concert - An Evening with Jason Isbell: Thurs. to Sun., Warner Theatre

DC Black Pride Cocktails for a Cause: Fri., 6-11:30 p.m., Thurst Lounge (2204 14th Street NW), free to enter

Musical - “Shucked”: Through Sun., The National Theatre

Mardi Gras at The Wharf: Sat., 3-7 p.m., District Pier, free

Mardi Gras at Dauphine's: Sat., 6:30-11 p.m., 1100 15th Street NW, $125 – $200

Makers Union Mardi Gras Party: Sat. to Tues., Southwest D.C., free reservations (live music Sat. and Tues.)

Capitals Kids Day: Sat., 12:30 p.m., Capital One Arena, $82+

Improv for All! Workshop at Studio Theatre: Sat., noon, Northwest D.C., free but donations accepted

Free Community Day at the National Museum of Women in the Arts: Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Legacy on Ice figure skating tribute supporting those affected by the DCA crash: Sun., Capital One Arena, $25+

Things to do in Maryland

Restaurant Week at National Harbor: Through Sat.

Geeks Who Drink Trivia: Thurs., 7 p.m., 7 Locks Brewing in Rockville, free

MerMagic Con: Fri. to Sun., Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic, $25-$130

Tarmac Tour at the College Park Airport: Sat., 11 a.m., $10 residents/$13 nonresidents (plus May 3)

Le Fantome Mardi Gras live music: Sat., 6-9 p.m., Riverdale, free admission

Things to do in Virginia

Woodlawn Needlework Show: March 1 to 31, 9000 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, $20 for adults

Ethereal Blooms: March 1-31, studio 28 of the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria, free

Yoga in the Galleries: Saturdays, 11 a.m., Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington, suggested donation $10-$20

Ballyshaners 42nd Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Sat., corner of King Street and St. Asaph Street at 12:30 p.m., free (plus after party at King & Rye)

"The Six Triple Eight" film screening at the Military Women's Memorial: Sun., 12:30 p.m., Arlington, donation requested

Paint Your Pet's Portrait in Watercolor: Sun., 2 p.m., 415 King St. in Alexandria, $65

