The Weekend Scene: Lunar New Year Parade, Auto Show and 15+ More Things to Do Around DC

So, surprise, Madonna’s going on tour, and she’s answering D.C.-area fans’ like a prayer with a Capital One Arena show on Labor Day weekend. Tickets go on sale next week.

D.C.’s Lunar New Year parade is coming back Sunday after a pandemic pause, complete with lion dances and a finale “firecracker show in the middle of H Street.” Take Metro to Gallery Place and snag a spot along the parade route before the 2 p.m. kickoff.

A few blocks away, reserve a table at Bar Chinois for their holiday menu of unique dumplings and elevated versions of your favorite Chinese-American dishes (FYI: They’re running a good Restaurant Week menu, too).

If you’re looking for something to do in D.C., Maryland or Virginia to celebrate the Lunar New Year, we've got you covered.

Winter Restaurant Week 2023 goes until Sunday, Jan. 22. Here's our guide.

Here are more things to do this weekend.

Things to Do in Washington, D.C.

Washington Auto Show (Jan. 20-29, Washington Convention Center): Test driving EVs and FUVs (fun utility vehicles) or ogling exotic, classic and art vehicles rev our engines about the District’s annual car show at the Washington Convention Center. Tickets run from $6 (for kids) to $49 (for VIP tours).

Music Snob pick — Tex Rubinowitz & the Bad Boys (7:30 p.m. Friday, Birchmere, $35): In the 1980s, Tex Rubinowitz was a mainstay on the local music scene with his unique brand off rockabilly. After stepping away from music, he returned to the recording studio a few years ago with a new set of tunes. He reunites with his band The Bad Boys at the Birchmere.

Shangela: Fully Lit Tour (8 p.m. Friday, Warner Theatre, $27.50+): The "RuPaul Drag Race" star plans to slay in D.C.

Free pick — National Museum of Asian Art Lunar New Year (noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, National Museum of Asian Art in D.C., free): A traditional lion dance, cooking demonstration, special gallery tour and hands-on activities will mark the start of the Year of the Rabbit.

Free pick — Washington Area Fuel Fund (WAFF) Ice House and Fire & Ice (1-4 p.m. Saturday, The Wharf): The Washington Area Fuel Fund (WAFF) is setting up a "house" made of huge blocks of ice to bring attention to the hardships of living in an unheated home. Visitors can enter the house while learning about the difficult conditions and programs available to help.

Outside the Ice House, you'll find a festival with fire twirlers, ice games, a DJ and whisky sampling stations (sampling tickets cost $15).

Drink the District Wine Festival (Saturday, 2-4 p.m., Northwest D.C.): Wine-uary has a nice ring to it, right? GA tickets to this wine festival ($59.99 plus fees) grant you unlimited samples of 50+ wines, including French and zero proof options, at the National Union Building. Think of questions now for the roaming sommeliers.

News4's Tommy McFly spoke with D.C. mixologist Lauren Paylor O'Brien about 2023 cocktail trends and dry January tips.

Mindful Drinking Festival (3-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Selina Union Market): Non-alcoholic wines, beers and spirit star at this two-part Dry January party. The Grand Tasting (3-6 p.m.) has samples and workshops; go later for a zero-proof cocktail competition and Disco Mary’s after party (7:30 p.m. to midnight). Tickets cost $35-$95.

The Goons (7 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $20): D.C. hardcore punks celebrate the release of their 12” reissue of a February 2000 set recorded at the Black Cat. The band got its start in the 1990s, carrying the torch of original hardcore bands from a decade earlier.

Free pick — 2023 Annual Chinese Lunar New Year parade (2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Chinatown/Gallery Place in D.C., free): A parade of performers and community members along parts of Eye, 8th, G, 7th and H streets Northwest will conclude with a firecracker show in the middle of H Street. Here's a map of the parade route.

Free pick — National Gallery of Art Lunar New Year Performance (3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NGA East Building in D.C., free): Percussion troupe Washington Samulnori promises a high-energy performance with four different instruments.

Future and Friends (Doors 6 p.m. Sunday, Capital One Arena, $115+): Future will headline a lineup that includes Kodak Black, Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Doe Boy and Shy Glizzy.

Lunar New Year Ice Cream Tasting Flights at Ice Cream Jubilee (Various times, Ice Cream Jubilee Navy Yard): Ice Cream Jubilee churned five special Lunar New Year flavors: miso caramel peanut butter cookie, dan tat brûlée, red bean almond cookie, roasted barley tea and pear plum wine vegan sorbet. Sample a flight with all five flavors at new year parties through Feb. 12. Tickets cost $19 (Pints are also available).

Free pick — Bundlehouse: Ancient Future Memory (Through March 12, 1239 First St SE): Caribbean-American artist Nyugen E. Smith’s work will be on display following an opening reception on Thursday.

Final weekend — Georgetown Glow

Things to Do in Maryland

UMD Men's Basketball vs. Michigan (7 p.m. Thursday, Xfinity Center UMD, $38): The UMD Men's basketball team will take on the Michigan Wolverines Thursday night at home.

Give a Hoot Comedy Club Grand Opening (8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Gaithersburg, $20): Give a Hoot Comedy Club will celebrate their grand opening on Friday in an event headlined by comedian Chris Coccia. Doors will open one hour before showtime with a full dinner and drink menu available from La Mexicana. Proceeds from the event will benefit local organization Comfort Cases.

BSO Music Box: Snowflakes on Parade (10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, North Bethesda, $12): BSO Music Box is bringing back the popular Snowflakes on Parade concert series for young music lovers. Hosted by Maria Broom, the interactive concerts will feature an ensemble of BSO musicians performing light-hearted classical and children’s songs in a winter wonderland setting.

Free pick — MGM National Harbor’s Conservatory (Jan. 20 to March 18, National Harbor, Maryland, free): Visit a grand display specially curated to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. If you visit on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m., there will be a lion dance performance.

Things to Do in Virginia

Free pick — Wreaths Across America Day Clean-up (8 a.m. Saturday, Arlington National Cemetery): Help retire the wreaths placed every holiday season at Arlington National Cemetery. Metro is the best way to get there, but some parking is available and rideshares or taxis can drop off by the Metro station. Expect a security screening upon entry.

Free pick — Holiday puzzle exchange and games competitions (1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sterling): The Nectar Cocktail Bar will host an afternoon of puzzles (competitive and friendly) and other games.

Free pick — Chinese Culture Institute Lunar New Year Celebration (4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Center for the Arts Fairfax, $75+): The reception will include a buffet dinner, networking opportunities and cultural activities including tea tasting and calligraphy demos. You can also purchase a ticket package that includes admission to the "Shen Yun" show at 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Winter Lantern Festival (Through Feb. 12, Lerner Town Square Tysons, $19.99+): More than 10,000 Chinese-inspired LED lanterns light up the night along a path through myths, legends and zodiacs. There are mammoths, polar bears, light-up scenes and live performances. Don’t miss the light swings and tunnel. Tickets cost $31.99 for adults and $19.99 for kids.

Ice skating at Cameron Run (Through Feb. 26, Alexandria): With Ice & Lights closed for the season, it's all about ice skating at Cameron Run — and it's cheaper to visit now. Rentals and one hour of skating cost $14.07.

