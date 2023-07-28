The Weekend Scene: Loudoun County Fair, festivals and more to do around DC as July goes out sizzling

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

It’s been a big week in D.C. Yes, there was that funnel cloud spotted over the Capitol and mustard-flavored Skittles are coming to CityCenterDC next Wednesday. But we’re mostly talking about "burgundy and sold."

After Magic Johnson got D.C. all worked up over the (slight?) possibility of a rebrand of the rebrand and his heartfelt message about giving back to the team and the community, we have a feeling we’ll be talking about the Commanders a lot this year. After all, training camp has begun, and fans are invited.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Then, there are the concerts: Drake and 21 Savage at Capital One Arena (Fri. and Sat.), Dierks Bentley at Jiffy Lube Live (Sat.) and My Morning Jacket at The Anthem (Sat.).

🥵 Watch out for each other in this intense heat. Friday and Saturday will be scorchers — maybe good days for an air-conditioned museum, nearby pool or splash park or finishing your Barbenheimer double feature. Here’s the Storm Team4 forecast.

Washington Commanders Training Camp open sessions

📅 Through 8/19

📍 OrthoVirginia Training Center (21300 Coach Gibbs Dr, Ashburn, Virginia)

💲 Free tickets and parking

🔗 Details

After more than a week of fanfare over the sale of the Commanders, the conversation is turning back to football, and the team is getting to work.

The Commanders’ biggest names are expected to show off their skills at training camp, and fans are invited to watch. Twelve open sessions are planned, including a Kids Day on Wed., Aug. 9.

🎫 Fans can reserve free passes here. Tickets and parking will be free.

Food and drink will be available for purchase, or fans can bring a cooler with cold drinks (but no alcohol or outside food are allowed).

And if you (like us) need to brush up on what actually goes down on the field, JP Finlay broke down what fans can expect to see this season.

Loudoun County Fair

📅 Through Sat.

📍 Leesburg

💲$15 for adults, $5 for kids per day; $5 for parking

🔗 Details



Beyond the carnival rides and funnel cakes, you can meet farm animals, enjoy live music and catch some wild entertainment including a pig scramble, cowboy stunt show and demolition derby. There’s even a Power Wheels Derby for kids.

Here's the full entertainment schedule. You can buy tickets online or at the fair.

Kids World

📅 Fri. to Sun.

📍 Franklin Park (downtown D.C.)

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Superhero workouts, storytime, trackless train rides and a stuff-your-own-bear station are just a sample of activities planned to delight and engage little ones.

This free family outing is easily accessible via Metro, steps away from 🟠🔵⚪ McPherson Square and a half-mile from 🟢🟡🔴 Gallery Place.

El Callejon

📅 Sat.

📍 Eckington Hall (Northeast D.C.)

🔗 Details

The festival will bring together tarot, body art, BBQ and Guatemalan ice cream.

Afro-Latino Food, Music & Arts Festival

📅 Sun.

📍 Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring

💲 Free

🔗 Details

In addition to music, vendors and food, this festival adds salsa and samba dance lessons to the mix.

Women's World Cup watch parties

Looking for a fun place to watch the Women's World Cup games? We got you!

Music Snob Concert Picks

Outlaw Music Festival, 5 p.m. Friday, Merriweather Post Pavilion, $25-$169.50

Willie and friends return with this young summer tradition. If the Red Headed Stranger sounds as good at 90 as he did at 80, you’re in for an unforgettable show. Along for the ride are the soulful Americana of Nathaniel Rateliff and the hazy folk rock of underdog guitar god Kurt Vile. Details.



The Drums; 7 p.m. Friday; 9:30 Club, $31

Indie pop project of New York’s Jonathan Pierce runs a little bit emo. Details.



My Morning Jacket, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Anthem, $56-$96

Modern day classic rockers have been at it for a seems-like-just-yesterday 25 years (!) and somehow it seems even longer since they brought their AM gold to the stage in D.C. Details.

More Things to Do in Washington DC

More Things to Do in Maryland

More Things to Do in Virginia

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.