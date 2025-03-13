The Weekend Scene: Live it up for St. Patrick's Day, Holi and pandas in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

The longer days bring a rainbow of celebrations for Holi, the Hindu festival of colors; St. Patrick's Day; National Panda Day and cherry blossoms!

On Friday, don't miss these sweet Pi Day deals!

If you haven’t gone to meet the National Zoo’s giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao, why not on Sunday for National Panda Day? Pro tip: Book your free zoo pass in advance, and prepare for a line at the panda enclosure. Access to the line might close early because of crowds!

Across the street, Duke's Counter's panda pop-up, the Bamboo Bar, will be celebrating. And next door, Baked by Yael is serving Purim treats baked with help from former federal workers.

We're hoping for petals soon as the cherry blossoms just hit stage one of their blooming cycle. Those green buds popped just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

4 things to know for the weekend

Weekend weather: Enjoy highs in the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Rain chances are less than 30% on Saturday but near 100% on Sunday. Here's the forecast.

Capitals’ star Alex Ovechkin is closing in on a momentous NHL record, and the team is offering free “Watching Gr8 Chase” lawn signs to anyone who wants them. Head to the team stores at Capital One Arena or Medstar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington.

St. Patrick's Day

Get ready to wear green, raise a pint and say sláinte (the Gaelic word for cheers, which is pronounced "slawn-che")!

St. Patrick's Day falls on Monday this year, but you can get into shenanigans all weekend.

Bar crawls are popping up in all the usual neighborhood haunts, including Dupont Circle (Sat., $10+), Shaw (Fri., $13.26+), Penn Quarter (Sat., $17.99+), downtown (Sat., $20+), U Street (Sat., $7.50+), and Old Town Alexandria (Sat., $4.99+).

Responsible pro tip: SoberRide is set to offer ride share discounts so you can get home safely — check their website for details.

Free pick

Ireland at The Wharf

Sat., noon to 6 p.m.

🔗 Details

Find some good craic at The Wharf’s free festival with Irish music, dancing, sports and drinks.

The 19th Street Band, Poehemia and Ben-David Warner Band will play Celtic and Irish-tinted tunes that everyone can dance and sing along to, while the whole family can enjoy traditional music, dance performances and learning how to play Celtic football.

Sports fans should stop by the Transit Pier to watch rugby, including Six Nations, on the big screen.

Grab drinks at two beer gardens, or at The Wharf’s bars and restaurants (including the always-Irish Kirwan’s!). Here’s a map, and see the full schedule here.

The festival is free to attend, but you can book a VIP experience with a whiskey tasting, swag bag and access to the best views of the stage and the river. Tickets cost $45.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Through March 17, Baltimore, Maryland

🔗 Details

Guinness’ Baltimore outpost is transporting you straight to Dublin through St. Patrick’s Day. Grab a pint from the Irish Village, snack at curated food stalls and enjoy plenty of live music. It’s free to enter. For an extra fee, you can print your picture on the foam of a pint.

Other experiences include guided tastings, history talks, special food menus and learning beer history in a countryside-style pub, The Hidden Harp.

The brewer will host special hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. The brewery is family-friendly.

Celebrate Holi

Free pick

Holi in the District

Fri., 6-8 p.m., The Plaza at Union Market

🔗 Details

Show up as early as 5:45 p.m. to pick up your satchel of colored powder (another bonus for early birds: The first 400 people in line will get a free t-shirt).

At 6 p.m., it’s time to toss your colored powder around for a classically colorful Holi celebration. The colored powder is non-toxic and washable, but leave your deliciate/most-loved clothes and accessories at home.



For the rest of the evening, enjoy music and dancing, plus drinks and Indian food for sale. Stroll inside Union Market to check out the IndiBlossom pop-up!

Free pick

Holi Festival in Dupont Circle

Sun., noon to 4 p.m., Dupont Circle

🔗 Details

Hosted with the Embassy of India, this Holi festival starts with dancing troupes and a DJ performing right in the Dupont Circle Park.

Then, follow the party two blocks up Massachusetts Avenue to The Ven Hotel for dancing as a DJ plays Indian music. Colorful powder will be for sale for a picture-perfect Holi celebration!

Concerts this weekend

James Felice, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, DC9, $25.75

Founding member of the indie roots-rockin’ Felice Brothers tours in support of his solo debut released last month. Details.

Lilly Hiatt, 7 p.m. Friday, DC9, $25.75

A terrific voice in outlaw-leaning country. She’s equally adept at folk songs and rock. Details.

Kim Deal, 8 p.m. Saturday, Capital Turnaround, $42.50

Longtime bassist-singer for The Pixies and singer-guitarist for The Breeders has released a terrific solo debut unlike anything she’s done in the past, dipping her toes into various, unexpected styles. Opening is Chicago’s Ratboys — a melodic approach to garage rock. Details.

Kraftwerk, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, The Anthem, $59.50-$129.50

The electronic pioneers and launching point for krautrock celebrate 50 years of the seminal album “Autobahn.” Details.

More things to do in D.C.

A-10 Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament: Weds. to Sun., Capital One Arena

Pink Tie Party: Fri., 7-11 p.m., Union Station, $250 plus fees

Preservation Workshop: Create An Heirloom Quilt: Thurs., 11 a.m., National Museum of African American History and Culture, $40

GloRilla: Fri., The Anthem, $65-$99.50

Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC presents “Passports”: Sat. and Sun., Lincoln Theater

Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon and 5K: Sat., downtown D.C., $60-$95

Book Talk - Black Broadway in DC: Sat., noon, Anacostia Community Museum, free

The Big Draw: Sat., National Building Museum, free

Capital Comedy Festival: Sat., 8 p.m., DAR Constitution Hall, $59+

DC Legendary Musicians - Celebrates the Price Crater: Sat., 6 p.m., The Kennedy Center, free

Nowruz Family Festival: Sun., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., National Museum of Asian Art, free

Sister Act: March 14 to May 17, Ford’s Theatre, $36+

Things to do in Maryland

Gaithersburg’s 23rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and carousel opening day: Sat., 10 a.m., Grand Corner Avenue in Rio Lakefront, free

The Adventure Park at Sandy Spring opening day: Sat., Sandy Spring

BabyCat Brewery’s St. Patrick’s Day Party: Sat. and Sun., Kensington, free entry

Things to do in Virginia

Cats and Tarot: Fri., 7-8 p.m., Mount Purrnon Cat Café + Wine Bar in Mount Vernon, $35

LEGO Discovery Center's St. Patrick's Themed Adult Night: Fri., 6-8:30 p.m., Springfield, $24.99

Discovering Alexandria Architecture Walking Tour: Sat., 10 a.m., $20

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue: Sun., 3 and 7 p.m., Capital One Hall in Tysons, $39

