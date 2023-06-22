The Weekend Scene: Late night at the Smithsonian museums and more things to do around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

It's officially the first weekend of summer — thanks to the summer solstice!

If you’re looking for a place to soak up nearly 15 hours of daylight, check out Temperance Alley Garden. Take a look inside the U Street hideaway and COVID-era community garden during its final months.

🌂Just plan your weekend around the possibility of summer showers and storms. Here's the forecast.

Smithsonian Solstice Saturday

📅 Sat., June 24

📍 National Mall, Washington D.C.

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Many of your favorite Smithsonian museums will stay open late, plus host music, crafts, dance performances and more special programming on Saturday to celebrate the summer solstice.

The African Art Museum, Asian Art Museum and Natural History Museum are set to remain open until midnight, and several others plan to extend hours to 10 or 11 p.m.

Leonardo da Vinci's Codex Atlanticus

📅 6/21 to 8/20

📍 MLK Jr. Memorial Library

💲 Free

🔗 Details

A dozen sketches and notes by Leonardo da Vinci, including 500-year-old studies of wing designs and a diving apparatus, will go on display in the first U.S. exhibit of the Codex Atlanticus.

Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle

📅 Sat. and Sun.,

📍 Historic Pennsylvania Avenue

💲 $20-$60

🔗 Details

Get saucy on Pennsylvania Avenue. Arrive with an empty stomach (and maybe an extra shirt!) for this '90s-themed BBQ battle with free food samples, live music and family fun. BTW: You can nab a BOGO ticket deal by purchasing two participating items at Giant.

Out & About Festival

📅 June 24-25

📍 Wolf Trap (Vienna, Virginia)

💲 $59-$215

🔗 Details

Brandi Carlile, Yola, Rufus Wainwright, Lucius and Celisse are among the artists performing this two-day festival spotlighting LGBTQ+ artists and allies at The Filene Center and Meadow Stage. You’re welcome to bring a picnic and alcoholic beverages or visit food trucks.

MAJIC 102.3/92.7 Wind Down Thursdays

📅 Thursdays, 6/22 to 9/14

📍 Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Mr. Marcus kicks off one of the D.C. area’s hottest concert series showcasing jazz and R&B for free every Thursday this summer. Keep an eye on MAJIC's website for the latest lineup.

☝ Note that outside food and beverages and bags larger than 5″x7″ are not allowed.

Music Snob Concert Picks

W.I.T.C.H., 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $25 (advance)/$30 (day of): Singer Jagari is the driving force of this Zambian collective credited with the birth of Zamrock in the 1970s – a blend of the psychedelic rock of the time with traditional African music. After decades away, Jagari has been back at it for the past decade. Openers Death Valley Girls play psychedelic garage rock with a dose of jazz. Details.

Puddles Pity Party, 8 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Theatre, $35: The sad clown with the golden voice croons pop hits in a style uniquely his own. Details.

Rodrigo y Gabriela, 7 p.m. Sunday, 9:30 Club, $75: Guitar duo influenced by a unique mix of flamenco, classic rock and metal. They’re known for their thrilling live performances. Details.

