The Weekend Scene: Juneteenth celebrations and more to do around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

This weekend we're celebrating Juneteenth and the first official weekend of summer. We hope you like it hot; plenty of pool weather is coming up in the forecast.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Juneteenth celebrations

The Annual Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival in Bethesda (Thursday), live music at the Anacosita Community Museum (Saturday), the Home Rule Music Festival (Saturday) and the Juneteenth celebration at BlackRock Center for the Arts (Saturday) are some highlights from our guide to events for the holiday.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Weekend highlights

FIFA Club World Cup

Audi Field, $33+

🔗 Details

In the lead-up to next year’s FIFA World Cup in North America, the soccer giant is bringing 32 top club teams to compete in cities across the U.S.

Audi Field will host two more matches: Salzburg vs. Al Hilal (Sunday) and Wydad vs. Al Ain (Thursday, June 26)

Tickets start at about $30. Here’s a rundown of the teams and players to watch.

Free pick

Home Rule Music Festival

Sat., 1-9 p.m., The Parks at Walter Reed in Northwest D.C., free

🔗 Details

Just in time for Black Music Month and Juneteenth, spend an afternoon with local artists including Plunky & The Oneness of Juju, Backyard Band and New Impressionz.

Family-friendly

The 33rd Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle

Sat. and Sun., Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 3rd and 7th streets, $10.60+

🔗 Details

The long-running BBQ festival on America’s main street is back, drawing in top pitmasters to compete for a $50,000 prize (you can watch the meat magic happen, but health codes don’t permit attendees to try the competition BBQ).

Stuff yourself with 100+ free food samples and then dance it off to D.C. staples The Chuck Brown Band, Junkyard Band and EU (Experience Unlimited), or watch a Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

New happenings this year include the Giant Corks to Caps 21+ Oasis with samples and drinks for sale, a go-go tent and a dance party zone with DJs.

Kids 12 and younger can go for free. Keep the young crowd busy with sports, BMX and skateboarding shows and art activities – if you can get them away from the free ice cream samples!

Free & family-friendly

Smithsonian Solstice Saturday

Sat., various hours

🔗 Details

Spend a night at the museum as the Smithsonians celebrate the first Saturday of summer.

All museums on the National Mall will stay open late:

🕘 Until 9 p.m.: American History Museum

🕙 Until 10 p.m.: African American History and Culture, Asian Art, American Indian and Natural History museums, plus the Hirshhorn

🕚 Until 11 p.m.: Arts and Industries Building, National Air and Space Museum

🕛 Until midnight: African Art museum

Special events can be found around every corner, including DJs and special tours at the Asian Art Museum, guided stargazing at the Air and Space Museum, a glow-in-the-dark arcade celebration at the Arts and Industries Building and a live DJ plus drummers until 11 p.m. at the African Art Museum.

Free pick

Art in the Parks

Saturday and Wednesday mornings, Fairfax County

🔗 Details

This one is all for kids! The Great Zucchini, Rocknoceros and other favorite children’s entertainers will be performing in several Fairfax County parks on certain Wednesday and Saturday mornings starting at 10 a.m.

This weekend, you’ll find the fun at Burke Lake Park, Wakefield Park and Ellanor C. Lawrence Park.

Concerts this weekend

Kelsey Waldon, 7 p.m., Thursday, Pearl Street Warehouse, $23.40-$44.60

A rare authentic country artist in modern music with a gorgeous voice. Details.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, 7 p.m. Friday, 9:30 Club, $36.50

Pigsx7 revives their native England's 1970s-'80s stone-leaning heavy metal with noise rock, crunchy riffs and a sense of humor. Details.

Caamp w/ Whitney, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, The Anthem, $69.85

Caamp plays soft, twangy folk rock — a little sad, a little hopeful. It feels like a relaxing, sunny Sunday afternoon. Opener Whitney carries the same mellow and heartfelt vibe through its AM-gold-mining soft rock. Friday night show sold out. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

National Archives displays the Emancipation Proclamation and ‘Juneteenth’ General Order No. 3: Thurs. to Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, free (timed tickets available here but not required)

Juneteenth Community Festival: Thurs., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., One DC at 2500 MLK Jr. Ave SE, free

“Machu Picchu: Journey to the Lost City”: Opens Thurs., Northeast D.C., $29.50-$37

Some Smithsonian museums open late for Solstice Saturday: Sat., various hours, free

The 33rd Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle: Sat. and Sun., Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 3rd and 7th streets, $10.60+

Fête de la Musique – World Music Day: Sat., 3-10 p.m., throughout Georgetown, free

Adobo Day Party: Sat., 4:30 p.m., Plaza Stage at Nationals Park, $45.20

DC, I Love You: Ready or Not immersive story experience: Sat. and Sun., Folger Shakespeare Library, $30 (individual)/$50 (pair)

Dupont Museum Walk Weekend: Sat. and Sun., Dupont Circle neighborhood, free

Juneteenth Celebration: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Anacostia Community Museum, free

Go-Go on the Rooftop: Sun., 1-5 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, free

Things to do in Maryland

History Boat Tour - Juneteenth: Thurs., noon, Bladensburg Waterfront Park, $3 for Prince George’s County residents, $4 for non-residents

The Annual Scotland Juneteenth Heritage Festival: Thurs., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cabin John Regional Park in Bethesda, free (tickets for rides, games and activities cost extra)

Movies in the Park for Juneteenth: Thurs., 8 p.m., Watkins Regional Park, free

Salsa at The Square: Thursdays through Aug. 29, 6-9 p.m., Rockville, free

Bethesda Summer Concert series - Billy Coulter Band: Fri., 6 p.m., Woodmont Triangle, free

Juneteenth Block Party: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Prince George’s Community College in Largo, free

Juneteenth - Pushing Back: Sat., noon to 10 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, free

Rockville Juneteenth Celebration: Sat., noon to 4 p.m., The Square, free

Planet Maryland: Sun., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Elm Street Urban Park in Bethesda, free

Things to do in Virginia

Alexandria celebrates Juneteenth: Thurs. and Sat., various locations, free

Play All Day VA: Fri., activities with community centers and parks and recreation departments across the state, including Arlington County, Fairfax County, Reston and more

Chillin' on Church: Fri., 6:30-9:30 p.m., Vienna Town Green, free

Juneteenth Celebration 2025 by “BURG” Family Reunion Club: Sat., noon to 7 p.m., Ida Lee Park in Leesburg, $5 (kids)/$10 (adults)

Fab Fridays Live Music - Still Surfin’ (Beach Boys tribute band): Fri., 7-9 p.m., Reston Metro Plaza, free

COPA Tysons Soccer Fest: Sat., 1-7 p.m., Ken Lawrence Park, free

Family movies - “The Goonies”: Sat., 6:30 p.m., 1800 Reston Row Plaza, free

Buddy Guy: Sat., 7:30 p.m., Wolf Trap, $51.50+

Philippine Independence Day Festival: Sat. and Sun., Mosaic in Fairfax, free

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.