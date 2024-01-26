The Weekend Scene: Paved trails and patios to revel in highs near 70° on Friday

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

It’s also Taylor Bowl in Baltimore weekend! Of course, we hope the Ravens and Chiefs have fun on Sunday, but we're on Taylor Swift watch. She skipped the DMV on The Eras Tour, but maybe she will make Maryland fans' wildest dreams come true by showing up to M&T Bank Stadium for the game.

Oh, yes, the game… Any Ravens fans out there? Good luck! Fun fact: It’s Baltimore’s first time hosting the AFC championship. It's a big deal: The winner goes to the Super Bowl.

If you're headed to Baltimore for the game or are now inspired to take a day trip, check out this week's edition of The Weekend Scene newsletter for our highlights in Charm City.

Storm Team4 says Friday will be wonderfully mild, and there's a 100% chance you'll want to be outside to replenish some vitamin D. Make the most of it before rain comes back late Saturday.

One last note before we get to it: A huge thank you to everyone who volunteered with us at Wreaths Out. We loved meeting you!

What to do outside on Friday

Spring, is that you? Last weekend, we were sledding, but this Friday will be about pleasant strolls and outdoor happy hours.

Take a walk or hike – without the mud

Since the ground is still soft and muddy, try these trails to protect your shoes:

Winter Restaurant Week (Outside Version)

On the Restaurant Week website, there's a drop-down menu to filter all your options for outdoor dining

As always, we strongly recommend reservations.

Lulu's Winegarden is one option with reservations available for its streatery and outdoor patio. "Golden Hour" runs 4-6 p.m. with food and drink specials, plus they're still running Restaurant Week deals.

Tiki on 18th's Adams Morgan streatery has great views for people watching and tropical cocktails to really make you feel like you're on a mid-January vacation. They're serving Restaurant Week specials through Sunday.

DC Mural Tour

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $30

Details

Take a long lunch break to check out the street art in NoMa and the Union Market area.

Capitol Riverfront Community Skate Night

Fri., 7-10 p.m., Canal Park in Southeast D.C., free for first 100 skaters

Details

The first 100 skaters will enjoy free admission and skates at the rink. DJ CiCi will be spinning until 10 p.m.

Beer gardens

It's the perfect time to revisit a favorite beer garden, such as Wunder Garten in NoMa; Dacha in Shaw or Navy Yard; Continental Beer Garden in Rosslyn; Silver Branch in Silver Spring or Street Car 82 Brewing in Hyattsville.

metrobar

This bar near the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station has free live music on Fridays from 7-10 p.m. This week, singer and songwriter Zac Brewer will take the stage.

If you get chilly, head to the heated railcar bar, lounge and platform.

D.C. concerts this weekend

Mystery Friends

6:30 p.m. Friday, Atlantis, $20

D.C. synth-pop duo (expands exponentially for live shows) delivers haunting and danceable disco as well as they do dark, shimmering new wave. Details.

Chilton

8 p.m. Saturday, Slash Run, $10

Scorching, frenetic and infectious punks come down from New York with a new LP. Longtime D.C. hardcore/punk/metal band The Mostly Dead shares the bill. Details.

More things to do in D.C.

Free pick

"Killers of the Flower Moon" screening

Sat., doors open 12:30 p.m., American Indian Museum

🔗 Details

Whether you watch award shows or you don’t, we all love talking about the snubs and the surprises... and watching great movies.

Martin Scorsese’s Osage three-and-a-half hour epic “Killers of the Flower Moon” was nominated for 10 Oscars.

If you missed it on the big screen or don't have Apple TV, the American Indian Museum has you covered. The theater's doors open at 12:30 p.m. Seating is first come, first served, and leave the popcorn behind! No food or drink are allowed.

"Costumes from the film will be on view to the public through Sunday," the museum says.

Black Cat dance parties

Looking for a Taylor fix closer to home? Black Cat will fill the blank space in your Swiftie heart at The Taylor Rave on Friday night. Tickets are $30 at the door or cheaper if you buy in advance. They promise “only Taylor all night.” Ready for it?

But if you're into all things aughts and indie, check out the Hot Fuss dance party on Saturday ($10 advance/$15 day of show).

See also

Monster Jam: Sat. and Sun., Capital One Arena, $20+

“Annie”: Through Sun., The National Theatre, $59+

In Maryland

'Next to Normal': “Groundbreaking rock musical” at Round House Theatre: 1/24 to 2/25, Bethesda, $46+

In Virginia

Astronomy Festival: Sat., 5-7:30 p.m., Turner Farm Park Observatory in Great Falls, $10

The Future Scene

Allison Hagemen was essential to this weekend's roundup.

