The first weekend of December is upon us, and these long winter nights call for some merry, dazzling holiday lights.

And just in time, the National Christmas Tree is decked out for the season. The public can check out the white fir planted last October, plus 58 other decorated trees, starting Friday. It will be open nightly until 11 p.m.

Bright holiday cheer is spreading throughout the region. NBC4's own Shawn Yancy will light up the tree at City Ridge (AKA the home of D.C.’s Wegmans) on Saturday. Get lit at the Rhode Island Row tree lighting and coat drive (Saturday) or the Del Ray holiday tree and menorah lighting (Sunday). And the National Arboretum is hosting a Christmas tree sale on Saturday.

One of D.C.'s quirkiest holiday lights traditions— the Holiday Boat Parade — will float dazzling displays on boat sides of the Potomac River on Saturday evening.

The best vantage points are from celebrations with family activities, music, beer gardens and more at Old Town’s waterfront and the Wharf in Southwest — both are free and open to the public.

For the Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights, festivities start at 2 p.m. at the Old Town North Waterfront, Waterfront Park and Torpedo Factory Art Center. The parade goes on at 5:30 p.m. It caps Alexandria's Biggest Holiday Weekend, including the Scottish Walk parade at 11 a.m.

Head to the Southwest Waterfront for the District’s Holiday Boat Parade. Activities start at 6 p.m., and Tommy McFly will emcee the parade arriving at 7 p.m. Stick around for fireworks at 8 p.m., then more music by the Royals.

Here are some more things to check out this weekend.

More Things to Do Around D.C. This Weekend

Holiday Markets (various): Check out the Dupont Circle Holiday Pop-Up and Tenley WinterFest on Saturday; Takoma Park’s Pajamarama on Sunday and the Native Art Market on Saturday and Sunday.

D.C. Cocktail Week (Through Dec. 4, various locations): D.C. Cocktail Week brings the “cheers” to cheery. From D.C. to Ashburn to Silver Spring, dozens of restaurants are mixing special drinks to pair with flavorful small plates. Here’s the full list.

Wolf Trap Holiday Sing-A-Long (Saturday, Wolf Trap Filene Center in Vienna, Virginia): The United States Marine Band and local choral groups will trot out their favorite Christmas and Hanukkah songs for a sing-a-long big enough to reach the North Pole. Gates open at 3 p.m. You're welcome to bring your own jingle bells or an unwrapped, new gift to donate to Toys for Tots. Admission is free and no ticket is needed — but arrive early because parking is limited.

Bethesda’s Winter Wonderland (Saturday, 1-4 p.m., Norfolk Avenue Streetery): See Santa Claus, watch ice sculptures come to life, enjoy live music and more. A donation to Toys for Tots is requested.

Concert Picks for Your Weekend

The Scene's resident Music Snob listens far and wide to pick the best shows worth your money — and effort going out into the cold.

Here are this weekend's shows you gotta know about:

Blackberry Smoke (8 p.m. Friday, Fillmore, $35): Twangy Georgia rockers (OK, far from a novelty) play a blend of southern, country and blues that leans heavier than most of the like. They’re touring on the 10th anniversary of their first taste of success, “The Whippoorwill” LP.

Open Mike Eagle (7 p.m. Sunday, Songbyrd, $17/$20): Poetry rap with a smart sense of humor. While the beats may be outside the norm for rap music, they’re nevertheless contemplative and infectious.

Local H (7 p.m. (doors)/8 p.m. (show) Sunday, Union Stage, $22/$40): Almost three decades after Scott Lucas had his guitars modified with bass pickups so the duo could trudge forth without a bass player, this Chicago band continues to deliver on the promise of its 1990s near stardom. About as great a guitar/drums hard rock live show as you can hope for.

