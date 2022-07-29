The Weekend Scene: Head to ‘The Office,' County Fair or Free Arcade

We’re working for the weekend while sweating it out in this heat, intense sunshine and rainy days — but the sunflowers are living their best life and begging to be in a pic with you.

Big, yellow blooms are dotting farms in Maryland and Virginia. Whether you’d like to pick your own or plan a DIY photoshoot, there’s a place for you. Check out the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Area in Poolesville, Maryland, for a free, rustic experience; Braehead Farms for pick-your-own and Goldpetal Farms in Chaptico, Maryland for a maze with a monarch butterfly theme. Here are all our top picks for sunflowers in the D.C. area.

Things to Do in D.C., Maryland and Virginia This Weekend

Loudoun County Fair

Through July 30

Loudoun County Fairgrounds (Leesburg, Virginia)

Time for carnival games, corn dogs and farm animals: The Loudoun County Fair is open through Saturday in Leesburg. After you’ve taken a spin on carnival rides, check out entertainment including True Grit Rodeo, live music, a demolition derby and more. Tickets cost $15 for those aged 13 and up, and it’s $5 to park.

"The Office" Experience

Through Jan. 16, 2023

For fans of Michael Scott, this office is indeed a place where dreams come true. The Office Experience looks just like Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch, but it’s in Northwest D.C. Visitors can take a photo behind the reception desk or walk across hot coals, beach day style. Standard tickets start at $35.50, and there are 25% discounts on Fridays.

Otakon

July 29-31

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

The Otakon annual convention celebrates Asian pop culture, music, movies and more. The event has a packed schedule including performances by K-pop groups, panels, costume contests and Q&As.

Registration is open online for the full weekend or one of the three days.

Citi Open

July 30 - Aug. 7

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center (5220 16th St., NW)

Celebrate the summer with tennis. The Citi Open Tennis Tournament is the District’s premier professional tennis event. Someone to look out for at this event is Venus Williams, who will compete in the tournament for the first time this summer, and top-ranked British players Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray. The event will also include food vendors and nightly meet-and-greets with players.

Tickets to a single session or the full tournament are available online. Check our NBC Washington's preview here.

Free Pick

SAAM Arcade

Saturday, July 30 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Smithsonian American Art Museum (8th and G Street NW, Washington, D.C.)

Visitors can enjoy a day full of playing new video games from indie developers, classic arcade and console games. The event celebrates the art of video games with an Indie Developer Showcase and a special scavenger hunt. The event is free and registration is required.

Dead Days: Jerry Garcia’s Birthday Celebration

Sunday, July 31, 12 to 9 p.m.

DC Brau Brewing (3178 Bladensburg Rd NE, Washington, D.C.)

Enjoy a free concert and a pint to celebrate the birthday of lead guitarist of the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia. The event will feature artists Great Northern, The Brahman Noodles, Black Muddy River Band and more. The event is for ages 21 and up.

Cirque du Soleil KURIOS

Through Sept. 25

Under the Big Top at Tysons II

The big top is up in Tysons, inviting you to view “A Cabinet of Curiosities.” Trapeze artists, contortionists and performers in extravagant, steampunk costumes tell the story an ambitious inventor who messes with space and time. Ticket prices start at $45 to $60.

Free Pick

Lotus and Water Lily Festival

Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens (1900 Anacostia Ave SE, Washington, D.C.)

Through the end of July

The best time to visit is early in the morning when the flowers are fully open, the National Park Service says. The park is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily — make sure to bring your own water. The festival continues through the end of July.

Events this weekend include live concerts, free yoga and a Bollywood dance performance. Here's the schedule.

Free Pick

Imagine: Reflections on Peace

U.S. Institute of Peace (2301 Constitution Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.)

“Why is it so difficult to make a good peace when it is so easy to imagine?” That’s the central question guiding this multimedia exhibit highlighting societies that have survived violent conflict.

It’s open Thursday, Fridays and Mondays through Aug. 1 Free, timed entry tickets are available here. Note, organizers say the exhibit may not be suitable for visitors under 14.