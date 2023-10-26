The Weekend Scene: Halloween haunts and more to do in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our weekend picks early.

Happy birthday month, Scorpios!

We went trick-or-treating for things to do, tossed out the candy corn and found 50+ king-sized goodies for a Halloweekend that’s boo-zy, adventurous or kid-friendly.

But first, some (heart) breaking news: Make your plans (and reserve your zoo passes) to say goodbye to the pandas.

🐼 We’ve just learned that Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji are heading back to China by mid-November.

We’ll deeply miss D.C.’s unofficial mascots. The weather is getting colder, and we all need something fuzzy to hold onto…

So, we’re back to the question that will hopefully warm your hearts: Who will be D.C.’s Next Animal Obsession?

Give it up for our finalists, Acadia the bald eagle and Basil the one-eyed Virginia opossum!

The final round of voting is open now at nbcwashington.com/zoo. 📱 Follow us on Instagram and check our stories on your Friday afternoon coffee break so you can cast an extra vote.

Halloween highlights

For a devilishly fired-up night out, try these spooky spirits, haunted bars and ‘boo-zy' Halloween parties, spanning events including:

Add a little color to your Halloweekend by checking out these unique experiences, including:

Here are 20+ purely sweet activities for kids. A couple of highlights:

A “Hocus Pocus” screening on Thursday in NoMa will be a treat for any age – and kids will love the pop-up pumpkin patch with over 1,000 free gourds (free).

The whole coven can enjoy pumpkin painting and tarot readings at metrobar’s DC Witchfest (Sat.) and Calico (Sun.).

Marine Corps Marathon Weekend

📅 Events all weekend; marathon run begins Sunday at 7:55 a.m.

📍 Arlington and D.C.

💲 Free to watch

🔗 Details

Nicknamed “The People’s Marathon,” this 26.2-mile race is one of the largest marathons in the world. More than 23,000 runners from all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and 63 countries are registered to run in the 48th Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday.

If you’re not running with the Marines, you can still cheer on the athletes in Arlington, Georgetown and near the National Mall.

Anyone is welcome to stop by non-running events including the MCM Health and Fitness Expo (Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and The Rosslyn Finish Festival (Sun., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

For our best advice on where to watch the MCM, see our complete guide to the 2023 Marine Corps Marathon. It also has transportation pro tips for both runners and spectators. Be prepared for road closures!

Washington International Horse Show

📅 Through Sun.

📍 Showplace Arena in Upper Marlboro

💲 Here’s ticket info

More than 500 of the top horses and riders from around the world are in Prince George’s County for a week of jumping, ponies and family fun in a tradition that’s been around since 1958.

Families can go for free on WIHS Kids’ Day (Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) with chances to hang out with ponies and do crafts.

On Sunday, you could see jumpers riding in Halloween costumes.

Here’s the full schedule.

Fall Foliage Flights

📅 Sat. and Sun.

📍 Culpeper Regional Airport

💲 $125+

🔗 Details

There are many places to see fall foliage for free, but the Fall Foliage Flights out of Culpeper Airport are a once-in-a-lifetime experience for aviation history buffs.

Planes will be provided by the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force. You can purchase rides online, or at the airport if they don’t sell out.

On the ground (and at no cost!), you can explore a hangar filled with historic machines and a reenactment of life as a WWII soldier.

Glow in the Park

📅 Oct. 27-28, 6-11 p.m.

📍 The Adventure Park at Sandy Spring (16701 Norwood Road, Sandy Spring, Maryland)

💲 $59 ($20 for kids ages 5-6)

🔗 Details

What’s more thrilling than ziplining and climbing the night away? The Adventure Park is glowed up with neon lights and music for a night of Halloween-themed thrills.

Costumes are welcome, but hold off on capes, masks that cover your eyes and anything that could get in the way of safety.

If you miss this weekend's Glow in the Park, there will be another on Nov. 17.

Best DC concerts this weekend

The North Country, 8 p.m. Thursday, DC9, $20

Experimental pop from here in D.C. The band has a reputation for high-energy, visually engaging live performances. Details.

S.G. Goodman, 7 p.m. Saturday, Union Stage, $20

The roots-rockin’ singer-songwriter’s native Kentucky is all over her vocals and intimate storytelling. Details.

Squirrel Flower, 7 p.m. Saturday, DC9, $18-$20

Somber indie-rocker from Chicago is back this month with a heavier, fuller LP — Ella Williams' third. She delivers "witch rock," as her Spotify profile calls it, and a Stevie vibe. Details.

Vagabon, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Atlantis, $20

The ever-evolving singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist delivers upbeat electro-pop on her third LP, September’s “Sorry I Haven’t Called.” Details.

More things to do in D.C.

🎃 Pumpkin Palooza

Thurs., 4-7 p.m., Alethia Tanner Park, free

Red Bear Brewing beer garden open until 9 p.m.

Stadiumlinks

Fri. to Sun., Nationals Park, $84-$89

K-Pop Club Night

Fri., Union Stage (Southwest D.C.), $25

Nightmare in Navy Yard

Sat., Capital Turnaround (Southwest D.C.), $49.99-$79.99+

Adams Morgan Apple Festival & Pie Baking Contest

Sat., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free entry

DC Record Fair

Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eaton DC (1201 H Street NW), free admission

More things to do in Maryland

Safe Harvest Festival

Sat., Municipal Building (5508 Arapahoe Drive, Forest Heights, Maryland), free

Fifteen and Fabulous: Supreme Chord acapella group benefit concert

Sat., 7-9 p.m., Church in Bethesda (5033 Wilson LaneBethesda, Maryland), $20 (advance)/$25 (door)

More things to do in Virginia

Rosslyn Live: Spooky Queens Drag Show

Thurs., 6:30-8 p.m., Gateway Park in Arlington, $10

Glow & Flow yoga

Fri., 7:30 p.m., Mind Your Body Oasis (underground Crystal City Shops in Arlington), $45

Howl-O-Ween

Fri., 3:30-5:30 p.m., Gateway Park in Arlington, free

Rock the Block Fairfax

Fri., 6:30-9:30 p.m., Old Town Square, free

The Barbie Truck

Sat., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tysons Corner Center, merch costs $12-$75

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue’s Let’s Get Lucky Casino Night

Sat., 7-11 p.m., Sheraton Pentagon City, $125

Brews & Boos

Sat., Farm Brew Live in Manassas, free entry

Doggie Trick-or-Treating

Sun., Dogma Bakery in Shirlington (2772 S. Arlington Mill Dr., Arlington, Virginia, $20 per dog

