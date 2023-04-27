The Weekend Scene: French Market, Hyattsville Birthday Bash and a Go-Go Musical

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

Let’s start with gratitude. Thank you, The Weekend Scene readers, for spending your precious free time with us.

We’re elated to share that The Weekend Scene newsletter community has grown to 10,000 subscribers! We couldn’t have done it without you, and your support means so much to us. You can join us here.

We’re celebrating our 10K milestone by releasing ten top 10 lists (yes, we’re extra)! Consider it a love letter to D.C. and The Scene community.

Check out our favorite brunches, kid-friendly activities, day trips and more.

☔ Heads up that rain chances in the weekend forecast (again?!). Here's the forecast.

⚽ D.C. United vs. Charlotte (Sat., Audi Field)

⚾ Nats vs. Pirates (Fri., Sat. and Sun., Nationals Park)

“The Giz Go-Go Musical” — Fri., Sat., Sun

Dorothy is definitely NOT in Kansas anymore in "The Giz," showing this weekend only at the Lincoln Theatre. Creator Lovail Long says it’s the first go-go musical and steeped in D.C. flavor. Details.

Hyattsville Anniversary Festival — Fri. and Sat.

Head to Driskell Park on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” screening. The fun ramps up the next day with live music, games, food vendors and family entertainment from 4-9 p.m., plus fireworks at dusk. Details.

Annie’s 75th Anniversary — Sat., noon to 6 p.m.

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse on 17th Street NW has been welcoming the LGBTQ+ community since the 1960s. Its diamond anniversary extravaganza will include carnival games, food, a drag performance and more. Details.

Pink in the Park — Sun., 4-8 p.m.

National Landing’s big cherry blossom festival is finally set to arrive in Long Bridge Park after a weather-related delay. Expect live music by Black Alley, Reesa Renee and more, plus immersive art, a drink garden, food trucks and giveaways. It's free to attend. Details.

Kids Opening Day at Nationals Park — Sun.

The Nationals are facing the Pirates for three games — and Kids Opening Day is on Sunday (it’s also a Value Day — aka, you can get discounts on tickets, food and parking). On Sundays, kids are invited to run the bases and players will sign balls. Here's more info on the experiences.

