The Weekend Scene: Free summer concerts, Mudfest and more in the DC area

Pride Month is still going strong with community events from Poolesville, Maryland, to Mosaic in Fairfax, Virginia.
There’s a lot to celebrate this weekend. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there, and we’re getting joyful for Juneteenth in Upper Marlboro, Bowie, Vienna and Fairfax ahead of the official holiday next week.
Army 250
Free & family-friendly
Army 250th Anniversary Military Parade and Festival
Sat., National Mall
🔗 Details
A massive military parade in D.C. will celebrate the Army's 250th birthday on June 14.
Expect big crowds, traffic and travel disruptions, fireworks, an airshow and displays of troops and tanks rolling down D.C. streets.
Here was the schedule provided by the Army, as of last week:
- 🕤 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Army Fitness Competition and Awards on the National Mall
- 🕚 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall, open to the public
- 🕡 6:30 p.m. — Army 250th Birthday Parade on Constitution Avenue
- 🕗 About 7:30/8 p.m. to 9:30/10 p.m. — Concert and fireworks on the National Mall
Guest entry for the fitness competition and festival is set to begin at 8 a.m., while guest entry for the parade is expected to start at 2 p.m.
The festival and parade are free and open to the public. No tickets are being issued, but advance registration is recommended.
Heads up for road closures and disruptions at Reagan National Airport!
(If you're concerned about crowds and traffic but want to mark the major anniversary, check out the National Army Museum's free event in Fort Belvoir, Virginia).
Summer concerts and "Shakespeare in the Park"
Free pick
Go-Go on the Rooftop
Sun., 1-5 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
🔗 Details
Head to the rooftop of the MLK Library in Chinatown to fill your Sunday afternoon with some old-school go-go.
Proper Utensils is playing, featuring James Thomas, known for his work with Rare Essence.
Go-Go on the Rooftop is happening every Sunday this month. Northeast Groovers, Obsession Band and Major League Band are coming up on June 22; DC Vybe and Black Alley will play June 29.
BYO food and non-alcoholic beverages!
Vans Warped Tour
Sat. and Sun., RFK Festival Grounds, $154+
🔗 Details
The legendary alternative/emo/punk festival is crowd surfing into its 30th anniversary – and Washington, D.C., is one of only three cities to get it this year (along with Orlando and Long Beach).
3OH!3, All Time Low, Avril Lavigne, Bowling for Soup, Machine Gun Kelly, Motion City Soundtrack, Simple Plan and Sublime are among dozens of artists on the lineup.
If you can’t make it, there will be a livestream.
Free & family-friendly
Columbia Pike Blues Festival
Sat., 1-8:30 p.m., Arlington (S. Walter Reed Dr. from Columbia Pike to 9th St. S.)
🔗 Details
D.C.’s own Everyday Everybody, New Orleans’ Sol Roots Band and legend Anthony “Swamp Dog” Clark will perform at the festival, now in its 28th year.
In between sets, shop from local vendors or pick up food and drinks on site.
Free & family-friendly
47th Annual ALX Jazz Fest
Sat., 3 p.m., Waterfront Park in Alexandria
🔗 Details
The JoGo Project, Carolyn Malachi and Warren Wolf are on the lineup for this long-running festival on the Alexandria waterfront.
Bring the whole family for hands-on art projects, lawn games, food vendors and drinks.
Family-friendly
Masterpiece mini-golf
Opens Fri., $8/9 holes or $15/the full 18, Workhouse Art Center in Lorton
🔗 Details
Opening Friday, Workhouse Art Center's "Masterpiece Mini-Golf" is a work of love and fun that lets your putt around art history.
Artist Tim Grant and his talented team want this to be an interactive fun experience. How many versions of "Water Lily Pond" did Monet paint? Who was Keith Haring? While you're waiting to tee off, be sure to read the blurbs.
Pro Tip: Grab a brew at local favorite Bunnyman Brewing afterwards.
Home Rule Music Festival
🔗 Details
Home Rule Festival celebrates D.C. music and culture at the intersection of jazz and go-go.
On Friday evening, you can support young local artists at the Rooted in Rhythm youth showcase at Woolly Mammoth Theater Company (tickets cost $15-$25).
Save the date for the official Home Rule Music Festival next Saturday, June 21. D.C. staple Backyard Band will play, along with Plunky & The Oneness of Juju, New Impressionz, Imani Grace-Cooper and the Farafina Kan Ensemble. It’s free!
Free pick
Shakespeare In the Parks - “The Comedy of Errors”
Sun., 7:30 p.m., Greenbelt Park
🔗 Details
Bring a lawn chair and a picnic to enjoy one of The Bard’s comedies under the stars. No registration is required!
This production of “The Comedy of Errors” will be touring locations around Prince George’s County through July 6.
Family-friendly festivals
Family-friendly
Mudfest
Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dickerson, $20 parking fee per car
🔗 Details
Mud-loving kids’ dreams are coming true as Montgomery County Parks creates giant man-made mud pits on the lawn of Woodstock Equestrian Special Park. Kids can test out giant mud slides, a mud volcano and mud castle making or just splash in pools.
We recommend wearing old clothes and goggles, plus bringing beach buckets and shovels. Closed-toe shoes are recommended.
Montgomery County Parks will provide areas to hose off, plus changing tents and garbage bags for muddy clothing. But you might want to put a tarp or trash bags in your back seat … just in case.
Free & family-friendly
Trolley Trail Day
Sat., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail, including Hyattsville, Riverdale Park and College Park
🔗 Details
Walk or bike along the 3.8-mile trail in Prince George’s County and get treated to live music, crafts, fitness classes and more.
The main activity hubs are in Hyattsville, Riverdale Park and College Park, but you’ll find activities all along the trail and beyond.
Don’t miss the deals, either, including a kids eat free special from noon to 5 p.m. at Pizzeria Paradiso in Hyattsville.
Music Snob: Concerts this weekend
The Heavy Heavy, 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Atlantis, $40.30
British duo’s retro rock ‘n’ roll recalls the Summer of Love — soulful, ‘60s garage rock and a little bit funky. Details.
Karate, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $30.80 (advance)/$36.72 (day of)
Experimental indie rockers offered a unique mix of post-rock, punk, emo and jazz across the ‘90s and ‘00s. They returned last year with their first LP in 20 years, “Make It Fit.” Details.
Seventh Stanine Festival, 1 p.m. Saturday, Rhizome, $50
This festival organized by D.C. band The Caribbean and music podcast Essential Tremors features music from, in addition to the organizer: Experimental electronic musician Tyondai Braxton (of Battles) & composer Ben Vida, improvisational musician and songwriter Wendy Eisenberg, and producer/composer Deakin, whose Animal Collective bandmate Geologist will provide a DJ set. Details.
More things to do in D.C.
Pickets, Protests, and Parades Exhibit Tour: Daily through July 6, 7 p.m., Freedom Plaza, $12.51+
Theater - ”Les Misérables”: June 11 to July 13, The Kennedy Center
Theater - ”A Wrinkle in Time”: June 12 to July 20, Arena Stage
DC/DOX Film Festival: Thurs. to Sun., various venues
Sunset Cinema - “Happy Gilmore”: Thurs., The Wharf, free
Nationals postgame summer concert with Nelly: Fri., 6:45 p.m., Nationals Park
Home Rule Music Festival’s Rooted in Rhythm - A Youth Showcase: Fri. 6-9 p.m., Woolly Mammoth Theater Company, $15-$25
Extraordinary Cinema - “Black Panther”: Fri. at dusk, The Kennedy Center REACH, free
Army 250th Anniversary Military Parade and Festival: Sat., National Mall, free but advanced registration recommended
4th Annual A Taste Of The DMV: Sat., noon to 7 p.m., Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd and 7th streets, free
Hypefoodies Festival D.C.: Sat., 3-10 p.m., Bertha (1301 W St. NE), $13.85
Pups in the Park: Sat., Nationals Park
Vans Warped Tour: Sat. and Sun., RFK Festival Grounds
Milk Tree: Pop-Up Art Installation: Sat. and Sun., Friendship Heights, free to visit
Go-Go on the Rooftop: Sun., 1-5 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, free
MOCCA - Father’s Day Bazaar: Sun., 3-7 p.m., Organization of American States (200 17th St. NW), free
Concert - Aimee Mann: Sun., 7 p.m., 9:30 Club
More things to do in Maryland
Lakefront Live Concert: Fri., 6-9 p.m., Boardwalk Stage at RIO Gaithersburg, free
Movie in the Park - “Inside Out 2”: Fri., 7 p.m., Fairland Sports and Aquatics Complex in Laurel, free
Juneteenth Jubilee Festival: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Allen Pond Park in Bowie, free
Trolley Trail Day: Sat., 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail, including Hyattsville, Riverdale Park and College Park, free
Mudfest: Sat., Woodstock Equestrian Special Park in Dickerson, $20 parking fee per car
Poolesville Pride Fest: Sat., 4-9 p.m., Locals Farm Market, free
Juneteenth Festival: Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Watkins Regional Park in Upper Marlboro, free
Father's Day Free Tours: Sun., 2-3 p.m., Riversdale House Museum, Riverdale Park, free
Shakespeare In the Parks - “The Comedy of Errors”: Sun., 7:30 p.m., Greenbelt Park, free (plus dates around Prince George’s County through July 6)
More things to do in Virginia
Torpedo Factory 2nd Friday - Pride Month: Fri., 7-10 p.m., Alexandria, free
Trivia Nights at Historic Sites - U.S. States: Fri., 7 p.m., Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden in Alexandria, $14.64
Juneteenth & Liberty Amendments Month, Parade & Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Baptist Church in Vienna, free
Juneteenth Celebration: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fairfax, free
Columbia Pike Blues Festival: Sat., 1-8:30 p.m., Arlington (S. Walter Reed Dr. from Columbia Pike to 9th St. S.), free
Priday Market & Drag Show: Sat., market noon to 4 p.m., drag show 5 p.m., Port City Brewing Company in Alexandria, free
Mosaic Pride Celebration: Sat., 3-9 p.m., Fairfax, free
47th Annual ALX Jazz Fest: Sat., 3 p.m., Waterfront Park in Alexandria, free
Concert - Erykah Badu: Sat., 6:30 p.m., Wolf Trap, $71.50
Summer Flare at the Garden: Sat. and Sun., National Botanic Gardens in Chantilly, $35-$45
Paint & Sip: Sundays through June 29, Water Park in Arlington, $33.77
MoCA on the Move - Family Fun Series: Sun., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Metropolitan Park, free
NVA Thai Street Food Market: Sun., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Annandale, free entry
Family-friendly DIY Wood + Canvas art workshop for Father’s Day: Sun., 11 a.m., AR Workshop Alexandria, $39-$79
