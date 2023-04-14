The Weekend Scene: Flower Fairs, Japanese Street Fest and Emancipation Day Fireworks

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

☔ Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says your weekend plans might need to be flexible due to rain chances, but there will be dry time. Here's the forecast.

Flower and Garden Festivals Around DC

If the cherry blossoms whetted your appetite for picnics bursting with blooms and flower-filled selfies, plant some of these ideas in your weekend planner.

Leesburg Flower and Garden Festival (VA) : This free festival is great for a day out with friends and family on Saturday and Sunday. Vote in The People’s Choice Landscape Competition, shop 125+ plant sellers and other vendors, or enjoy music, entertainment, a kids’ play area and a rooftop beer garden. It's set to happen rain or shine. Here’s the schedule and parking info.

: This free festival is great for a day out with friends and family on Saturday and Sunday. Vote in The People’s Choice Landscape Competition, shop 125+ plant sellers and other vendors, or enjoy music, entertainment, a kids’ play area and a rooftop beer garden. It's set to happen rain or shine. Here’s the schedule and parking info. National Botanic Garden (VA): During the Spring into the Gardens event, explore the unique gardens in Chantilly that are predominantly made from reclaimed materials. Tickets cost $20-$24 before fees.

(VA): During the Spring into the Gardens event, explore the unique gardens in Chantilly that are predominantly made from reclaimed materials. Tickets cost $20-$24 before fees. Virginia Tulip Festival : If you want to pick your own tulips, check out Burnside Farms' Festival of Spring in Nokesville, Virginia, to stroll through fields with more than 150 kinds of tulips and 30 varieties of daffodils through 4/26. Tickets range from $19 to $31 per person.

: If you want to pick your own tulips, check out Burnside Farms' Festival of Spring in Nokesville, Virginia, to stroll through fields with more than 150 kinds of tulips and 30 varieties of daffodils through 4/26. Tickets range from $19 to $31 per person. 90th Historic Garden Week (VA) : Join walking tours stopping by gardens at historic properties across Virginia, including Old Town Alexandria and Front Royal. Here’s the schedule and ticket info.

: Join walking tours stopping by gardens at historic properties across Virginia, including Old Town Alexandria and Front Royal. Here’s the schedule and ticket info. Spring Garden Market (VA) : The American Horticultural Society hosts its annual plant sale and garden marketplace at River Farm on Saturday and Sunday. Entry is $5 per person or $20 per car; proceeds support the nonprofit. Tickets are available now.

: The American Horticultural Society hosts its annual plant sale and garden marketplace at River Farm on Saturday and Sunday. Entry is $5 per person or $20 per car; proceeds support the nonprofit. Tickets are available now. Brookside Gardens (MD) : From azaleas to viburnums, more than a dozen flowers bloom here in April. Want to grow your plant knowledge? Check out the Introduction to Plant Propagation class on Saturday ($40).

: From azaleas to viburnums, more than a dozen flowers bloom here in April. Want to grow your plant knowledge? Check out the Introduction to Plant Propagation class on Saturday ($40). Hillwood (DC) : Browse the formal gardens and greenhouse all season long, or check out the Gardener's Focus Tour — Spring Designs on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

: Browse the formal gardens and greenhouse all season long, or check out the Gardener's Focus Tour — Spring Designs on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Dumbarton Oaks (DC): Spring garden tours are ongoing. You must buy tickets in advance for $7.

DC Emancipation Day Festival and Fireworks — Sat. and Sun.

D.C.’s joyful celebration of slavery’s abolition in the Capital has deep roots dating back to the 1800s.

The festival kicks off Saturday with a parade at 2 p.m., followed by a free concert featuring Dru Hill, Rakim, Black Alley and more. The day ends with a bang of fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday starting at 9 a.m. on Black Lives Matter Plaza, you'll find free fitness classes, music, praise and games for kids.

Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival — Sat. and Sun.

Dubbed the largest celebration of Japanese culture in the U.S., you’ll find live performances, martial arts demonstrations and vendors along Pennsylvania Avenue. Single-day tickets are $12 if you purchase in advance through Friday, then $15 during the weekend. Details.

Savor Bowie — Sat. and Sun.

This free food, wine and music festival features complimentary wine tastings, two stages of music, local food and artisans in Bowie Town Center. Proceeds benefit Concerts for Causes. Details.

Jim Vance Media Program Video Showcase & Awards Fundraiser — Sat.

The Jim Vance Media Program will honor the class of 2023 with a student video showcase. News4’s Tracee Wilkins will serve as emcee. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Jim Vance Scholarships at Archbishop Carroll High School. Here’s more information.

⚾ The Nationals play a weekend series against the Guardians, with a Josiah Gray bobblehead giveaway on Saturday and Value Day on Sunday. Here's our Nats Park guide.

🏈 D.C.'s last game of the regular XFL season is going down at Audi Field. Did you know the Defenders are actually... good? Like #1 good.

