The Weekend Scene: Find last-minute gifts and things to do before Christmas in the DC area

Singer Huntley from Fredericksburg, Virginia, just got the Christmas gift of a lifetime: He won season 24 of “The Voice”!

Huntley quickly went from playing anywhere he could in Virginia – even park benches – to champion.

“Every time I get out there, I just feel like it’s where I belong,” Huntley told Tommy. “Going out there, just not knowing if that’s going to be enough and I felt I had to give it my all and I don’t want any regrets.”

We'll share more of his D.C.-area shows in The Weekend Scene newsletter as soon as we hear about them. Until then, check out his “Holdin’ On” single and music video filmed in Fredericksburg.

The winter solstice on Thursday marks the official beginning of winter, but don't expect a white Christmas in the D.C. area.

We’re wishing you peace, joy and many delicious cookies this holiday season!

Wrap up your holiday shopping

Present procrastinators don’t need to be Santa Claus to give a thoughtful present before the season ends! Running into a tried-and-true local store is basically as fast as two-day shipping, and more satisfying than Amazon.

Shop small at these six stores in the District open through Dec. 24, including D.C.’s glitteriest pop-up; a shop celebrating all things science and a spice store on a mission to uplift Black entrepreneurs.

It’s also your last holiday season to shop at Miss Pixies’ staple location on 14th Street NW before they downsize.

Shopping for the person who has everything, or no space in their apartment? Museum memberships; adventurous activities and theater subscriptions can create memories that last forever with zero clutter. Add a thoughtful note to really delight your giftee.

No time to ship a gift? Here are 30+ experiences in the D.C. area that make great holiday presents, plus tips on getting the best deals.

Disney’s “Frozen”

📅 12/20-1/21

📍 The Kennedy Center

💲 $35-$185

🔗 Details

Elsa, Anna and Olaf are coming to The Kennedy Center, and we can’t just let it go!

The Tony–nominated Broadway musical features your favorite songs from the movie, plus a dozen new tunes. It stopped at the Kennedy Center in late summer 2021, but we know a flurry of new “Frozen” fans have come of age. Plus, could there be better time of year to visit Arendelle?

Spectacular Factory at ARTECHOUSE

📅 12/20-1/3

📍 Southwest D.C.

💲 $25-$31 for adults

🔗 Details

Immerse yourself in the larger-than-life Spectacular Factory experience at ARTECHOUSE again for a limited time. The interactive digital art exhibit will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and through New Year’s for a festive and family-pleasing outing. The XR Bar will be pouring merry craft cocktails, as well.

Beyond the Light, an interactive journey inside a nebula, will return on Jan. 5.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Guest MC Kurtis Blow

📅 Through Fri.

📍 The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda

💲 $28-$68

🔗 Details

Melding the classic score with hip-hop moves, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is stopping in North Bethesda along its national tour. And to turn up the hip-hop bona fides, Kurtis Blow, one of the genre’s founding fathers, will kick off the performance with a short set.

Shows are scheduled for Wednesday to Friday at 8 p.m., plus there’s a 2 p.m. matinee on Thursday.

Free pick: Washington, D.C. Temple Festival of Lights

📅 Nightly through 1/1

📍 9900 Stoneybrook Dr, Kensington, Maryland

🔗 Details

The white towers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Kensington sparkle with more than 400,000 lights for the Christmas season with musical performances most nights. The display illuminates between 4:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly. Free parking is available.

Everyone is welcome to attend; visitors are requested to "dress modestly, use clean language, and treat everyone with respect."

Things to do in D.C.

Shaw's Tavern 12th Annual Holiday Sing-along

Weds., 8 p.m., Shaw’s Tavern in Northwest D.C., free entry

FYI: Open bar available 7-8 p.m.

Champagne Gatsby Soiree with swing dance lessons

Fri., 7-10 p.m., The Embassy Row Hotel in Northwest, $25-$35

Murder mystery comedy show: Murder on 34th Street

Thurs., DC Improv, $25

Right Round: 80s Alt-Pop Dance Night w/ DJ lil'e

Fri., The Black Cat, $10 (advance) or $15 (day of show)

Emo Night Brooklyn

Sat., 9:30 Club, $28

Edlavitch DCJCC’s December 25 Day of Service

$20 program fee requested; registration required

Matzoball

Sun., Decades in Northwest D.C., $40+

Things to do in Maryland

Winter Solstice Labyrinth Walk and Campfire

Thurs., 4-7 p.m., Locust Grove Nature Center in Bethesda, $6, Ages 6+

Screening: It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

Thurs., 7 p.m., Harmony Hall Arts Center in Fort Washington, $10

DIY Project Braided Rag Rug

Sat., 10 a.m. to noon, Brookside Nature Center in Wheaton, $25 (registration required)

“The Polar Express” at Bowie Playhouse

Sat., 1 p.m., free, tickets required

“Elf” at Bowie Playhouse

Sat., 5 p.m., free, tickets required

National Harbor fireworks and tree lighting show

Sat., 5:30 p.m., free

Things to do in Virginia

“Die Hard” at Arlington Drafthouse

Fri., 9:30 p.m., 2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington, $10

Tea with Santa

Sat., 11 a.m., Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town Alexandria, $65

“Elf” at Arlington Drafthouse

Sat., 3 p.m., 2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington, $8

Holiday Film: A Year Without A Santa Claus

Sat. and Sun., 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., $8

