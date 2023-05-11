The Weekend Scene: EU Embassy Open Houses, Plant Week and 10+ More Things to Do Around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and DC Plant Week is a good chance to pick up a last-minute gift or plan a memorable outing for someone that nurtures you.

🔮 The lottery for the season's first Jazz in the Garden concert on 5/19, featuring Martha Redbone Roots Project, is open through Friday at noon.

D.C.'s first roller skating rink in three decades opens Friday. News4's Tommy McFly has a preview.

Kraken Kourts

A 70,000-square-foot pickleball and roller skating complex is opening in D.C. on Friday. Kraken Kourts boasts 14 pickleball courts, D.C.'s only indoor roller skating rink, table tennis, a beer-garden-style tavern, private cabanas and yard games, positioning itself as a new destination for big group outings and birthday parties.

Make reservations for courts ($15-$75 per hour) and skating ($8-$12 for individuals, plus $5 skate rentals), plus cabanas for your crew.

EU Open House — Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

European Union nations will open their embassy gates for an annual open house featuring snacks. Here’s more info about what embassies will offer, plus a map of participating embassies.

DC Plant Week — Through Sun.

Calling all plant parents and blossoming green thumbs. Little Leaf is sprouting its week of deals, workshops and community events, including plant swaps, the Grounded Day Party and Pop-Up at Selina Hotel (Sat.) and Mother's Day DIY terrarium classes in Alexandria. Here’s the full schedule and list of store discounts.

JxJ Festival — 5/11 to 5/21

Catch more than 50 film screenings, concerts and talks at the Jewish Film and Music Festival. You’ll find programming in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, including a Saturday performance by the Shalva Band, showcasing the talents of differently-abled artists. Details.

Maryland Craft Beer Festival — Sat., noon to 5 p.m.

Hop up to Frederick to sample some of Maryland’s top brews. Dozens of breweries, including some that aren’t open to the public, will pour more than 200 beers. Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost between $15 for a designated driver and $45 for a tasting pass. Details.

Music Snob Concert Picks

The Iguanas, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, The Hamilton, $20+

The Iguanas play a multicultural blend of roots rock steeped in Latin styles and always with a nod to their hometown New Orleans. Details.

Chisel, 8 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $25

Before Ted Leo had his Pharmacists, he was pushing pop punk in this D.C.- based trio. Catchy, heartfelt tunes and vocal harmonies galore. Details.

