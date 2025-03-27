The Weekend Scene: Enjoy peak bloom, Blossom Kite Festival and more in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Is this the maddest of March weekends? Peak bloom is upon us, and everything is popping with cherry blossom pink. Or Crab 5 tees.

We're in the midst of March Madness (here's the schedules for the men's and women's Sweet 16). Plus, it's opening weekend for the Nats! Here's our guide to special events, discounted tickets and more.

Just so you know

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Peak bloom and cherry blossom festivals

Free pick

Peak bloom at the Tidal Basin

If you do one thing this weekend, go see the cherry blossoms in peak bloom.

The Tidal Basin, near D.C.'s National Mall, is where you'll find D.C.'s iconic Yoshino cherry trees, plus comfort stations, daily live performances and other fun activities like pedal boat rentals. When you're there, stroll the Tidal Basin Loop Trail, a 2.1-mile easy walk, or go for the 4.1-mile Hains Point Loop (bikes welcome).

Make a day of it: The Tidal Basin is tucked away from restaurants and other attractions like museums. We like to bring a picnic (DIY or pick one up from a restaurant like Le Diplomat) or pre-plan an extra stop. The Wharf is just over a half-mile away.

Free pick

Pink in the Park: Pink Beats

Thursdays through April 10, 5-8 p.m., Water Park in National Landing

🔗 Details

Drop by Water Park in National Landing this week to hear Flowers for the Dead and other local acts and enjoy strolling magician David Meneses.

Make it a full happy hour with food and drinks from kiosks, lawn games and fun décor.

Free pick

Blossom Kite Festival

Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Washington Monument

🔗 Details

The fan-favorite festival is coming back to fill the skies around the Washington Monument with colorful, soaring kites! Get ready to enjoy youth and adult kite-making competitions, special demonstrators and performances bound to take your breath away.

To participate in the kite-making competition, sign up ahead of time online or same-day in the registration tent.

Visitors are also welcome to come by and fly their own kite for fun – or simply take in the views.

Before or after the kite festival, stop by the Sylvan Theater to catch a day of drumming performances in the Sakura Taiko Fes celebrating Japanese culture.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck’s executive chef Andrew Ho and Executive Pastry Chef Ligia Barros show off their cherry blossom afternoon tea. Ho says his first trip to Hong Kong with his mom inspired him to make a menu that’s sophisticated and whimsical. News4’s Molette Green reports.

Free pick

Bloomaroo at The Wharf

Sat., 4-8 p.m., Southwest D.C.

🔗 Details

The Wharf's celebration will be pretty in pink featuring live music on five stages, kids' activities and a fireworks finale about 8:30 p.m.

Free pick

Sakura Sunday

Sun., noon to 5 p.m., National Harbor

🔗 Details

National Harbor’s signature cherry blossom event puts Japanese culture front and center with drumming and sword demonstrations, plus live music. Don’t forget to swing by the Capital Canopy for a vendor with Japanese-influenced food, clothing and gift vendors!

Nationals Opening weekend

The Nats will play the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday for their "Opening Week" series. Tickets for Sunday's game start at $17. (Any D.C. resident can get discounted tickets starting at $5 on this page.)

This is a big year for the team — the Washington Nationals are celebrating 20 years since baseball's return to the District. A 20th anniversary celebration, dubbed NATS20, will continue all season long, with several in-park giveaways, special alumni appearances and what the team says will be "the biggest sweepstakes in Nationals history."

Weekend highlights

King Dominion's new Rapterra roller coaster is the longest and tallest wing coaster in the world. News4's Tommy McFly goes inside its operations ahead of the amusement park's opening weekend Saturday.

World's biggest launched-wing coaster takes flight at Kings Dominion

The world’s tallest and longest launched wing roller coaster accelerates from zero to 65 mph in four seconds and flips riders upside down three times.

Tommy was one of the first people to catch a ride, and then he tried out the very cool job of coaster operator at Virginia’s Kings Dominion.

Rapterra takes off for the general public when the park opens on Saturday. Kings Dominion is open daily through April 6 for spring break.

Ringling Bros. circus

🔗 Details

For even more clowning around, “the greatest show on earth” is coming to Fairfax, Virginia.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey has reimagined their circus without animals.

Look for huge stunts and humans doing all sorts of dazzling feats in this fully immersive experience.

It’s at EagleBank Arena from March 28 to April 6 before moving up to Baltimore from April 11-13.

Concerts this weekend

Ida and Tsunami, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Black Cat, $30 (advance)/$35 (day of)

A couple of bands from post-rock’s 1990s heyday share a bill this week. Ida played slowcore-leaning indie folk rock — hushed and introspective. Arlington’s Tsunami embraced the DIY ethic championed by D.C.’s alt rock scene for decades. Starting things off is Mark Robinson, frontman for D.C. indie rock heroes Unrest. Details.

Northeast Groovers, 9 p.m. Friday, Howard Theatre, $40

Classic D.C. go-go band celebrates its 40th anniversary. Details.

Deep Dive Live, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Atlantis, $10

Deep Dive Live showcases some of the best musical artists in the D.C. area. Maryland’s guitar-godly, post-hardcore band Spring Silver headlines. Breezy Supreme and Massie share the bill. Details.

Beth Gibbons, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, The Anthem, $55-$75

More than 30 years after making waves with iconic electronic band Portishead, the singer released her critically acclaimed first solo album last year, and it’s nothing like the trip-hop-leaning alternative rock of her past. “Lives Outgrown” leans toward folk music, alternating between arrangements orchestral and sparse. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

New York City Ballet: Coppélia: Through Sun., The Kennedy Center, $57.50+

DC Sketchfest: Weds. to Sat., The DC Arts Center (DCAC), priced by show

Cherry Blossom Sip & Shop: Thurs., 5-7 p.m., Dupont Circle, free

The New Golden Age of Astronomy: Hubble's Universe Today: Thurs., Carnegie Science’s Broad Branch Road Campus, $0-$10

Theater - “Jason’s Lyric Live!”: March 27 to May 4, The National Theatre

New exhibit - “The Two Georges: Parallel Lives in an Age of Revolution”: Opens Fri., Library of Congress, free

Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC: Fri., 8 p.m., Audi Field

EARTH to SPACE: Arts Breaking the Sky: March 28 to April 20, The Kennedy Center, prices vary by event

Indigo & Shibori 101 workshop: Sat., 6950 Maple St NW, $15-25

Blossom Kite Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Washington Monument, free

Bloomaroo at The Wharf: Sat., 4-8 p.m., Southwest D.C., free

Nationals Opening weekend vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Sat. and Sun.

Washington DC Travel & Adventure Show: Sat. and Sun., Washington Convention Center, $18 (in advance), free for kids 16 and under

The Big Cake Exchange: Sun., 3-5 p.m., Dauphine’s restaurant, $15

DC Defenders vs. Birmingham Stallions: Sun., 3 p.m., Audi Field

Things to do in Maryland

New African Film Festival: Through Thurs., AFI Silver Theatre om Silver Spring, $13 tickets

”Imagination Takes Flight” Artists' Reception: Thurs., Bowie City Hall, free

Illusions by Vick: Fri., 8 p.m., Gaithersburg Arts Barn, $22

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert: Fri., Sat. and Sun., Music Center at Strathmore, $28+

Paranormal Cirque III: Fri. to Sun., Frederick, $20+

Water Lantern Festival: Sat. and Sun., Spirit Park at National Harbor, $35.99 (before March 27) to $55.99 (day-of)

Sakura Sunday: Sun., noon to 5 p.m., National Harbor, free

“The Sound of (Black) Music”: Sun., Music Center at Strathmore, $20+

Things to do in Virginia

Pink in the Park: Pink Beats: Thursdays through April 10, 5-8 p.m., Water Park in National Landing, free

Memorial Arboretum Walking Tour: Fri., 9-11 a.m., Arlington Memorial Cemetery, free

Spring Wildflower Hike: Sat., 9 a.m., Ben Lomond Park in Manassas, $10

Cherry blossom crafts - paper quilling and embroidery: Sat., Made in ALX in Alexandria, $50-$55

WMPA Community Concerts presents Drums Around the World: Sat., 2 p.m., Patrick Henry Recreation Center in Alexandria, free

Talkin’ Bout Turtles: Sat., 11 a.m., Potomac Overlook Regional Park in Arlington, $7 per person

Goat & Bunny Bottle Feed & Snuggle & Farm Animal Social: Sun., Little Goat Farm at the Lake in Nokesville, $39.99

Bluebell Festival: Sun., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Merrimac Farm WMA - Stonehouse in Nokesville, free

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.