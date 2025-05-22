The Weekend Scene: Enjoy free concerts and fireworks on Memorial Day weekend in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A long weekend means a whole lot to do around the Beltway, including many ways to honor Memorial Day.

Weekend highlights

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Free pick

National Memorial Day Concert

Sun., 8 p.m., U.S .Capitol, free

🔗 Details

Head to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for a patriotic concert featuring U.S. military bands and celebrity performers.

Gates, located at the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds, are expected to open at 5 p.m. before the 90-minute performance begins at 8 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public; you don’t need any tickets to attend.

Pro tip: If you can’t make it on Sunday or want to try and avoid crowds, go to the dress rehearsal. It happens at the same time, but on Saturday.

Free pick

Blast Off! concert and fireworks

Sun., 8 p.m., Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Vienna

🔗 Details

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band is ushering summer with fireworks at Wolf Trap. Doors open at 6 p.m. before the show at 8 p.m. Fireworks are set to start at 9:45 p.m. It's free, but registration is recommended.

Free pick

Rockville’s Hometown Holidays and Memorial Day

Sat., Sun. and Mon., Rockville Town Center

This corner of Montgomery County will be rocking all weekend. The two-day Hometown Holidays celebration will host music, food, shopping and kids' activities.

Rockville’s Memorial Day observation includes a 9 a.m. ceremony and 12:30 p.m. parade Monday.

Bowie and Falls Church also have Memorial Day commemorations planned.

Free pick

WorldPride International Choral Festival

Through June 8, performances across D.C., plus in Falls Church, North Bethesda and Rockville

🔗 Details

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC (GMCW) will host 50 concerts in 25 venues across D.C. starting Friday, showcasing 30 choruses from around the country.

The festival kicks off with a performance at the AIDS Memorial Quilt Display at St. Thomas’ Parish in Northwest D.C.

All events are free and open to the public, but you can purchase a premium pass for $73 to get perks including reserved seating at many shows.

More picks for WorldPride

Concerts this weekend

The Wedding Present, 7:30 Thursday, Black Cat, $36.72 (advance)

“The boy Gedge has written some of the best love songs of the rock ’n’ roll era. You may dispute this, but I’m right, and you’re wrong!” — John Peel. The boy Gedge (David) returns for the 35th anniversary of classic LP “Bizarro,” when his band lifted its frenzied, pop rock to heavier territory. Meanwhile, fellow jangly Brits The Tubs open following the release of their second LP in March. Details.

Peter Bjorn and John, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $36.72 (advance)/$42.64 (day of)

Time to wet your whistle again. The Swedish pop rock trio celebrates the 20th anniversary of their third album, “Writer’s Block,” from which the infectious single “Young Folks” caught fire in the underground. Endearing local power poppers Washington Social Club open. Details.

Mannequin Fight, 7 p.m. Friday, Rhizome, $10

College Park indie rock band is earnest, catchy and a bit fuzzy, dipping a toe in shoegaze without always drowning in reverb — though they can get loud. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

WorldPride

Pickets, Protests, and Parades: The History of Gay Pride in Washington: May 19 through July 6, Freedom Plaza, free

DC Black Pride: Fri. to Sat. with performances, parties, panels and more in the D.C. area

AIDS Memorial Quilt Display by GMCW: Dedication on Thurs., on display through June 8, St. Thomas’ Parish in Northwest, free

International Choral Festival: May 24 to June 8, performances across D.C., plus in Falls Church, North Bethesda and Rockville, free

Museums, exhibits and culture

Chasten Buttigieg and Kara Swisher – "Papa’s Coming Home": Tues., Union Stage, $45.60 (including fees)

NMWA Nights: Weds., 5:30 to 8 p.m., National Museum of Women in the Arts, $20 (general admission)

Spring Night Market: Thurs., 5:30 p.m., Hi-Lawn at Union Market, $7.13

Live! At The Library - Inside the Dictionary and the Scripps National Spelling Bee with Merriam-Webster’s Peter Sokolowski: Thurs., 6:30 p.m., Library of Congress, free

Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson talk on “Original Sin”: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 Club, $68.40 (includes book)

National Museum of Women in the Arts free community day: Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., advance reservations recommended

Music, shows and performances

Black Masala and The JoGo Project: Fri., doors 7 p.m., Pearl Street Warehouse, $23.40 (advance)/$26.40 (day-of)

Comedy - Michael Blackson: Thurs. to Sun., DC Improv, $61+

Comedy - Funny Arabs by Rola Z: Fri., doors 6 p.m., Union Stage, $33.17

Opera - “Porgy and Bess”: May 23 - 31, The Kennedy Center, $45 to $299

Capital House Music Festival: Sat., Alethia Tanner Park (DC), free

Out/Spoken: A 15th Anniversary World Pride Celebration: Sat., 7-10 p.m., Howard Theatre, $49.06

“DC, I Love You: First Dates” - a walking rom-com adventure: May 24 to June 1, Mount Pleasant neighborhood, $30 (individual) or $50 (pair)

Eats, Beats, & Drinks Memorial Day Weekend - 90s vs 00s: Sun., 4-9 p.m., Smoke & Mirrors in Southeast, $21.18+

Arts and crafts

Pottery Mini-Wheel Workshop: Fri., Sio Ceramics in Northeast D.C., $85

Craft & Cry: Sun., 11 a.m., The Potter’s House, free

Movies and film

CiNoMatic - “Barbie”: Weds., Alethia Tanner Park, free

Cinematery: "Jaws": Fri., 7 p.m., Congressional Cemetery, $10

Film screenings - Essex Hemphill, including “Paris Is Burning”: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., The Phillips Collection, free

Sports and workouts

U.S. Open Cup - D.C. United vs. Charlotte: Weds., 7:30 p.m., Audi Field, $18+

MVT Wellness Wednesdays free fitness class: Weds., 6 p.m., Milian Park, free

Washington Mystics Pride Night: Fri., CareFirst Arena, $63+

Putt Across America mini golf: Opens Fri., The Wharf, starting at $25 for adults and $22.50 for children

Yoga in the Sculpture Garden: Sat., 10 a.m., Kreeger Museum, $20

AANHPI Night at D.C. United!: Sat., Audi Field, $31.43+

Dancing on the Waterfront: Sat., 5-9 p.m., 3300 Water St. NW in D.C., free

Korean Heritage Game Day with Usan Usan: Sun., Nationals Park, $41+

Memorial Day

USAA’s Poppy Wall of Honor: Fri. to Sun., National Mall, free

Rolling to Remember motorcycle rally: Fri. to Sun., various events

National Mall tributes: Sat. and Mon.

National Memorial Day Concert: Sun., 8 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.), West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, free (you can also attend the dress rehearsal on Saturday)

The National Memorial Day Parade: Mon., 2 p.m., Constitution Avenue, free

Things to do in Maryland

Bowie Baysox vs. Binghampton: Through Sun. (including fireworks on Saturday), Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, $13.33+

Acoustics & Ales with Trio Caliente: Thurs., 5-7:30 p.m., Flower Avenue Urban Park in Silver Spring, free

Belly Dance for Fitness Month: Thurs., 6:30 p.m., Harmony Hall Arts Center in Fort Washington, free

Movies on the Potomac - "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings": Thurs., 7 p.m., National Harbor, free

Lakefront Live: Fri., 6-9 p.m., Boardwalk Stage at RIO Gaithersburg, free

Friday Night Lights with Blacc Print: Fri., Takoma Station, $15 before 6:30 p.m./$20 after 7 p.m.

Salute the Sunset Concert Series - United States Army Rappers: Sat., National Harbor, free

Bowie Memorial Day Parade: Sat., 11 a.m., parade steps off from the Belair Annex on Belair Drive, free

Maryland Plant Fest: Sat. to Mon., Plants Alive! in Silver Spring, free

Hometown Holidays in Rockville Town Center: Sat. and Sun., 6 Taft Court in Rockville, free

Langley Park Day: Sun., noon to 4 p.m., Langley Park Community Center in Hyattsville, free

Movies on the Potomac - "Big Hero 6": Sun., 6 p.m., National Harbor, free

Summer Sunset Concert - "Rise Band & Show": Sun., 6 p.m., Allen Pond Park in Bowie, free

Rockville Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade: Mon., Rockville Town Center, 9 a.m. ceremony and 12:30 p.m. parade, free

Things to do in Virginia

Rosslyn Cinema - “The Wizard of Oz”: Thurs., Central Place Plaza in Arlington, free

Rock the Block - Rowdy Ace: Fri., 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Old Town Square in Fairfax City, free

Be Kind & Rewind: Ultimate 90s Experience: Fri., Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg, $21.65+

Strawberry Festival at Lubber Run Farmers Market: Sat., 8 a.m. to noon, Arlington, free entry

Art in Nature festival: Sat., Sun. and Mon., The National Botanic Garden in Chantilly, $38.10 to $48.70

ViVa! Vienna!: Sat. and Sun., historic Vienna, Virginia, free admission

Ashburn Farm Association Summer Kickoff fair: Sat., 4 p.m., 21400 Windmill Dr. in Ashburn, free entry (cash only for ride and beer tickets)

Ashburn Village Summer Movie Night - “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”: Sat., 8:45 p.m., Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion, free

Blast Off! - “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band concert and fireworks: Sun., 8 p.m., Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Vienna, free (registration recommended)

Arlington Cemetery 157th National Memorial Day Observance: Mon., 11 a.m., Memorial Amphitheater, free and open to the public (expect an ID check and security screening)

Falls Church Memorial Day Parade & Festival: Mon., free

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.