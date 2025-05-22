The Weekend Scene: Enjoy free concerts and fireworks on Memorial Day weekend in the DC area

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday
What to Know
- Weekend weather: The weather will likely be too cool to jump into the pools set to open this weekend. It will be nice enough for cookouts. Here’s the forecast.
- On Saturday, Montgomery County will open mini-golfing at South Germantown Park and boating at Black Hill and Lake Needwood for the season.
- Did you know D.C.’s Black Pride was the first in the nation? It started in 1991 at Howard and is going strong. Look for a weekend of celebration across the city, and see our full Pride Guide here.
- Here are seven ways to honor Memorial Day around D.C., from the U.S. Capitol to Arlington National Cemetery.
- Jazz in the Garden kicks off on Friday, and a limited number of passes will be available at the entrance starting at 5 p.m. The ticket lottery for next week’s performance is open until Friday at noon.
- Free and family-friendly: Hit up ViVa! Vienna!, the Strawberry Festival at Arlington’s Lubber Run Farmers Market and free community concerts like Lakefront Live in Gaithersburg and Salute the Sunset at National Harbor.
A long weekend means a whole lot to do around the Beltway, including many ways to honor Memorial Day.
Weekend highlights
Free pick
National Memorial Day Concert
Sun., 8 p.m., U.S .Capitol, free
🔗 Details
Head to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for a patriotic concert featuring U.S. military bands and celebrity performers.
Gates, located at the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds, are expected to open at 5 p.m. before the 90-minute performance begins at 8 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public; you don’t need any tickets to attend.
Pro tip: If you can’t make it on Sunday or want to try and avoid crowds, go to the dress rehearsal. It happens at the same time, but on Saturday.
Free pick
Blast Off! concert and fireworks
Sun., 8 p.m., Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Vienna
🔗 Details
“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band is ushering summer with fireworks at Wolf Trap. Doors open at 6 p.m. before the show at 8 p.m. Fireworks are set to start at 9:45 p.m. It's free, but registration is recommended.
Free pick
Rockville’s Hometown Holidays and Memorial Day
Sat., Sun. and Mon., Rockville Town Center
This corner of Montgomery County will be rocking all weekend. The two-day Hometown Holidays celebration will host music, food, shopping and kids' activities.
Rockville’s Memorial Day observation includes a 9 a.m. ceremony and 12:30 p.m. parade Monday.
Bowie and Falls Church also have Memorial Day commemorations planned.
Free pick
WorldPride International Choral Festival
Through June 8, performances across D.C., plus in Falls Church, North Bethesda and Rockville
🔗 Details
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC (GMCW) will host 50 concerts in 25 venues across D.C. starting Friday, showcasing 30 choruses from around the country.
The festival kicks off with a performance at the AIDS Memorial Quilt Display at St. Thomas’ Parish in Northwest D.C.
All events are free and open to the public, but you can purchase a premium pass for $73 to get perks including reserved seating at many shows.
More picks for WorldPride
- Free pick: See screenings of the films of Essex Hemphill, including “Paris Is Burning,” a look at drag performers and their house culture. (Sat., 11 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., The Phillips Collection)
- Hear LGBTQIA+ stories at Out/Spoken: A 15th Anniversary World Pride Celebration (Sat., 7-10 p.m., Howard Theatre, $49.06)
- Free pick: Explore the exhibit Pickets, Protests, and Parades: The History of Gay Pride in Washington (Through July 6, Freedom Plaza)
Concerts this weekend
The Wedding Present, 7:30 Thursday, Black Cat, $36.72 (advance)
“The boy Gedge has written some of the best love songs of the rock ’n’ roll era. You may dispute this, but I’m right, and you’re wrong!” — John Peel. The boy Gedge (David) returns for the 35th anniversary of classic LP “Bizarro,” when his band lifted its frenzied, pop rock to heavier territory. Meanwhile, fellow jangly Brits The Tubs open following the release of their second LP in March. Details.
Peter Bjorn and John, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $36.72 (advance)/$42.64 (day of)
Time to wet your whistle again. The Swedish pop rock trio celebrates the 20th anniversary of their third album, “Writer’s Block,” from which the infectious single “Young Folks” caught fire in the underground. Endearing local power poppers Washington Social Club open. Details.
Mannequin Fight, 7 p.m. Friday, Rhizome, $10
College Park indie rock band is earnest, catchy and a bit fuzzy, dipping a toe in shoegaze without always drowning in reverb — though they can get loud. Details.
Things to do in D.C.
WorldPride
Pickets, Protests, and Parades: The History of Gay Pride in Washington: May 19 through July 6, Freedom Plaza, free
DC Black Pride: Fri. to Sat. with performances, parties, panels and more in the D.C. area
AIDS Memorial Quilt Display by GMCW: Dedication on Thurs., on display through June 8, St. Thomas’ Parish in Northwest, free
International Choral Festival: May 24 to June 8, performances across D.C., plus in Falls Church, North Bethesda and Rockville, free
Museums, exhibits and culture
Chasten Buttigieg and Kara Swisher – "Papa’s Coming Home": Tues., Union Stage, $45.60 (including fees)
NMWA Nights: Weds., 5:30 to 8 p.m., National Museum of Women in the Arts, $20 (general admission)
Spring Night Market: Thurs., 5:30 p.m., Hi-Lawn at Union Market, $7.13
Live! At The Library - Inside the Dictionary and the Scripps National Spelling Bee with Merriam-Webster’s Peter Sokolowski: Thurs., 6:30 p.m., Library of Congress, free
Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson talk on “Original Sin”: Thurs., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 Club, $68.40 (includes book)
National Museum of Women in the Arts free community day: Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., advance reservations recommended
Music, shows and performances
Black Masala and The JoGo Project: Fri., doors 7 p.m., Pearl Street Warehouse, $23.40 (advance)/$26.40 (day-of)
Comedy - Michael Blackson: Thurs. to Sun., DC Improv, $61+
Comedy - Funny Arabs by Rola Z: Fri., doors 6 p.m., Union Stage, $33.17
Opera - “Porgy and Bess”: May 23 - 31, The Kennedy Center, $45 to $299
Capital House Music Festival: Sat., Alethia Tanner Park (DC), free
Out/Spoken: A 15th Anniversary World Pride Celebration: Sat., 7-10 p.m., Howard Theatre, $49.06
“DC, I Love You: First Dates” - a walking rom-com adventure: May 24 to June 1, Mount Pleasant neighborhood, $30 (individual) or $50 (pair)
Eats, Beats, & Drinks Memorial Day Weekend - 90s vs 00s: Sun., 4-9 p.m., Smoke & Mirrors in Southeast, $21.18+
Arts and crafts
Pottery Mini-Wheel Workshop: Fri., Sio Ceramics in Northeast D.C., $85
Craft & Cry: Sun., 11 a.m., The Potter’s House, free
Movies and film
CiNoMatic - “Barbie”: Weds., Alethia Tanner Park, free
Cinematery: "Jaws": Fri., 7 p.m., Congressional Cemetery, $10
Film screenings - Essex Hemphill, including “Paris Is Burning”: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., The Phillips Collection, free
Sports and workouts
U.S. Open Cup - D.C. United vs. Charlotte: Weds., 7:30 p.m., Audi Field, $18+
MVT Wellness Wednesdays free fitness class: Weds., 6 p.m., Milian Park, free
Washington Mystics Pride Night: Fri., CareFirst Arena, $63+
Putt Across America mini golf: Opens Fri., The Wharf, starting at $25 for adults and $22.50 for children
Yoga in the Sculpture Garden: Sat., 10 a.m., Kreeger Museum, $20
AANHPI Night at D.C. United!: Sat., Audi Field, $31.43+
Dancing on the Waterfront: Sat., 5-9 p.m., 3300 Water St. NW in D.C., free
Korean Heritage Game Day with Usan Usan: Sun., Nationals Park, $41+
Memorial Day
USAA’s Poppy Wall of Honor: Fri. to Sun., National Mall, free
Rolling to Remember motorcycle rally: Fri. to Sun., various events
National Mall tributes: Sat. and Mon.
National Memorial Day Concert: Sun., 8 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.), West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, free (you can also attend the dress rehearsal on Saturday)
The National Memorial Day Parade: Mon., 2 p.m., Constitution Avenue, free
Things to do in Maryland
Bowie Baysox vs. Binghampton: Through Sun. (including fireworks on Saturday), Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, $13.33+
Acoustics & Ales with Trio Caliente: Thurs., 5-7:30 p.m., Flower Avenue Urban Park in Silver Spring, free
Belly Dance for Fitness Month: Thurs., 6:30 p.m., Harmony Hall Arts Center in Fort Washington, free
Movies on the Potomac - "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings": Thurs., 7 p.m., National Harbor, free
Lakefront Live: Fri., 6-9 p.m., Boardwalk Stage at RIO Gaithersburg, free
Friday Night Lights with Blacc Print: Fri., Takoma Station, $15 before 6:30 p.m./$20 after 7 p.m.
Salute the Sunset Concert Series - United States Army Rappers: Sat., National Harbor, free
Bowie Memorial Day Parade: Sat., 11 a.m., parade steps off from the Belair Annex on Belair Drive, free
Maryland Plant Fest: Sat. to Mon., Plants Alive! in Silver Spring, free
Hometown Holidays in Rockville Town Center: Sat. and Sun., 6 Taft Court in Rockville, free
Langley Park Day: Sun., noon to 4 p.m., Langley Park Community Center in Hyattsville, free
Movies on the Potomac - "Big Hero 6": Sun., 6 p.m., National Harbor, free
Summer Sunset Concert - "Rise Band & Show": Sun., 6 p.m., Allen Pond Park in Bowie, free
Rockville Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade: Mon., Rockville Town Center, 9 a.m. ceremony and 12:30 p.m. parade, free
Things to do in Virginia
Rosslyn Cinema - “The Wizard of Oz”: Thurs., Central Place Plaza in Arlington, free
Rock the Block - Rowdy Ace: Fri., 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Old Town Square in Fairfax City, free
Be Kind & Rewind: Ultimate 90s Experience: Fri., Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg, $21.65+
Strawberry Festival at Lubber Run Farmers Market: Sat., 8 a.m. to noon, Arlington, free entry
Art in Nature festival: Sat., Sun. and Mon., The National Botanic Garden in Chantilly, $38.10 to $48.70
ViVa! Vienna!: Sat. and Sun., historic Vienna, Virginia, free admission
Ashburn Farm Association Summer Kickoff fair: Sat., 4 p.m., 21400 Windmill Dr. in Ashburn, free entry (cash only for ride and beer tickets)
Ashburn Village Summer Movie Night - “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”: Sat., 8:45 p.m., Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion, free
Blast Off! - “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band concert and fireworks: Sun., 8 p.m., Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Vienna, free (registration recommended)
Arlington Cemetery 157th National Memorial Day Observance: Mon., 11 a.m., Memorial Amphitheater, free and open to the public (expect an ID check and security screening)
Falls Church Memorial Day Parade & Festival: Mon., free
