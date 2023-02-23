The Weekend Scene: Discover Black History, an Inclusive Circus & More Ways to Send Off February

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

If you ask any of the Storm Team4 meteorologists, we're staring down the last weekend of winter. Meteorologically speaking, March 1 is the start of spring.

Sunday will certainly be the pick day of the weekend weather-wise — and it's a perfect opportunity to explore Black history in Northern Virginia.

Take the “Journey to Freedom” mural unveiled on the wall of the Loudoun Museum last month, painted by D.C. artist Shawn Perkins. The Tour Leesburg app offers free, self-guided tours, including on African American History and Leesburg Public Art, which covers the “Journey to Freedom” mural. There's also the Zigzag Monument at the historic Tinner Hill Park. ICYMI: Alexandria’s African American Heritage Trail recently debuted a new section.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The Scene’s Tommy McFly has a look at the Black Heritage story behind a new mural in Loudoun County. Plus, where to find more artwork inspired by Black history in Northern Virginia.

There are also some really cool Black history events happening in Maryland: the College Park Aviation Museum's Black Aviators Tour, plus talks on The Green Book and local Black foodways. More details below.

And the music doesn't have to stop on Monday — SZA is bringing the SOS Tour to Capital One Arena.

Here are many more ideas for your weekend around D.C.:

Things to Do in Washington DC

"Into the Woods" (Through March 19, Kennedy Center, $45-$189): Following a highly successful run in New York, “Into the Woods” is coming to the Kennedy Center complete with its Broadway cast. The awesome Kennedy Kanagawa — from Northern Virginia — plays Milky White, the puppet cow (Tommy’s interview with Kanagawa airs Monday on NBC4).

Music Snob pick — “We Are Fugazi From Washington, D.C." screening (Thursday, 7:15 p.m., AFI Silver, $5): Not a concert but the best chance you’ll get to see D.C.’s iconic post-hardcore band play live. A compilation of rare fan footage accompanied this night by a Q&A with the curators.

Free pick — Mother Tongue Film Festival (Thursday to Sunday): Watch films from around the world that highlight the critical role language plays in our lives. The films may introduce you to communities you're unfamiliar with, such people living in the Subarctic Sakha Republic of Russia and khat-cultivating areas in the Harar region of Eastern Ethiopia. You can attend themed screenings each night in the Hirshhorn Museum, National Museum of Natural History, Planet Word or National Museum of the American Indian. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance, but limited tickets may be available at the door.

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue (Friday to Sunday, 8 p.m., Warner Theatre, $49+): Travel down the road and back again to Shady Pines for a drag performance that Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and Sophia would like (probably). The play is written by Robert Leleux, author of “The Memoirs of a Beautiful Boy” and “The Living End" and brings the "Golden Girls" back for plenty of nostalgic laughs and cheesecakes. There's also an appearance by "Stanley."

Friday Night Services: Mardi Gras Edition (Friday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m. happy hour, 7 p.m. service, Sixth & I in Northwest D.C.): Rabbi Aaron and musicians Aaron Shneyer, Sarah Fredrick, and Jeff Geld will combine a traditional Jewish service with celebrations of Mardi Gras and music from D.C.-based ensemble DuPont Brass.

Music Snob pick — Cro-Mags (Friday, 10 p.m., Comet Ping Pong, $25 (advance)/$30 (day of show)): New York hardcore pioneers blended punk with thrash and influenced artists across any heavy genre. Still going four decades along.

Ice Yards (Saturday, 1-4 p.m., The Yards Park, $15): Break out your favorite hat and scarf set for live music, axe throwing, iceless curling, ice sculptures, fire pits, a snowboard simulator and more. Navy Yard-area favorite restaurants including La Famosa, Osteria Morini and Ice Cream Jubilee will sell snacks and beverages. Each ticket includes access to activities, a $5 donation to Special Olympics DC and a drink voucher to use at on-site pop-up bars. This event is for people 21 and up.

DC Square Dance @ St Stephen's (Saturday, 8 p.m., Northwest D.C., $10 cash or Venmo at the door): Critton Hollow String Band will provide the groove for St. Stephen's first square dance shindig in three years. You're encouraged to bring a water bottle and a face mask, but no experience is needed.

The Work Sucks Comedy Show (Saturday, 9 p.m., Astro Beel Hall, $10): Let off some steam about being in the office when it was 70°+ on Thursday.

Michele's Mardi Gras celebration (Sunday, noon, Northwest D.C., $95): A ticket to this restaurant celebration gets you unlimited themed cocktails, small bites and live music from the Blues Styles Brass Band.

Music Snob pick — GZA (Sunday, 8 p.m., The Howard Theatre, $30-$75): This is incredibly exciting. The Wu-Tang Clan’s lyrical Genius performs his iconic second solo album “Liquid Swords” with a live band.

Things to Do in Virginia

Skydome restaurant (open now): Move over, Space Needle. Skydome offers sweeping D.C. views in Arlington's only rotating restaurant. Yes, it's in a DoubleTree hotel. We were curious, too. Skydome says grilled octopus, green curry hummus and a wagyu burger are some menu standouts, along with creative cocktails. You can book dinner reservations for Tuesday to Saturday or try your luck with a walkup.

Free pick — Self-Care Fair (Friday, Movement Crystal City in Arlington): Test out free classes such as introduction to technique and other sessions meant to improve physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

Mardi Gras “Retox Brunch” at Clarendon Ballroom (Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.): DJs, dancing, $15 champagne specials and more are on tap. General admission is free; request a reservation to get seating. Priority reservations ($25) come with an unlimited buffet, fast entry and extra deals.

Omnium Circus (Saturday, doors at 1 p.m., show 2-4 p.m., Capital One Hall in Tysons, $38+): Back for an encore performance, Omnium Circus aims to create an accessible circus experience while representing disabled and BIPOC artists. The show will go on in English and American Sign Language; assisted listening and audio descriptive devices will be available for free. The theatre will also offer a calming area for anyone who needs a break, Omnium says.

Things to Do in Maryland

Last chance — Unshakable: The Rise of Newmantown at the Agricultural History Farm Park (Fridays and Saturdays in February, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Derwood, Maryland, free): Head to the Agricultural History Farm Park to learn about the inspiring legacy of the Newmans, freedmen who became landowners, giving space for an African American community to grow.

Black Aviators Tour (Saturdays and Sundays in February, College Park Aviation Museum, free with museum admission): Local and nationally-known Black aviators are celebrated on this tour aimed at people age 12 and up. Advanced registration is not required. Museum admission costs $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $2 for children.

Free pick — Black History Month Family Day Festival (Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex in Landover): Get lunch from Southern, African and Caribbean food vendors, do arts and crafts, enjoy speakers and performances or shop local vendors.

Free pick — The Green Book: Our History Through the Entertainment Lens (Sunday, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prince George's Plaza Community Center): Films, television and podcast brought the story of the African-American travel guide The Negro Motorist Green Book to a wide audience. This panel will take a deeper dive into the history and how the guide served as a tool of Black resistance.

Free pick — Plummers' Kitchen (Sunday, noon to 3:30 p.m., Riversdale Mansion): The Riversdale Kitchen Guild and Marvin-Alonzo Greer — AKA magthehistorian — will explore the foodways of Black cooks who were enslaved in Maryland in the 1800s.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.