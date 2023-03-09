The Weekend Scene: Celebrate Women's History and 15+ More Things to Do Around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

It's Women's History Month, and District is going all-out on celebrating women in art, music, food and more this month — especially this weekend.

The Kennedy Center is hosting RIOT! Funny Women Stand Up, featuring Janelle James, Ali Kolbert, Sam Jay, and Atsuko Okatsuka, on Thursday, then Black Girls Rock! Fest all weekend. Alice Smith, Estelle and Jade Novah headline Saturday’s main event, but there’s much more planned, including free shows at the Millennium Stage.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

All-Stars at Jazz Night at Westminster Church SW on Friday, the Indigenous Women Weavers of Chiapas on Saturday and the National Portrait Gallery’s ongoing exhibit ”I Dream a World: Selection from Brian Lanker’s Portraits of Remarkable Black Women" are also worth your time.

‘Tis the season for long walks — why not take a suffragist history tour on Sunday? Then, you could reward yourself at Hank’s Oyster Bar Alexandria. This Sunday’s edition of 2nd Floor Sessions is a wine-tasting class hosted by Cork Wine Bar owner Diane Gross and sommelier Nadine Brown.

Plus, some newcomers to know about: Swingers Crazy Golf opened their Navy Yard location, and the Dolphland Pop-Up Museum Tour celebrating rapper Young Dolph is in D.C. this weekend.

There's tons to do this weekend around D.C., Maryland and Virginia — keep reading for more ideas.

Things to Do in Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia

Taste of Iceland (Through Saturday): An Icelandic cocktail class, a special menu at Michele's, a chat with explorer Ása Steinars and a free concert are just some of the ways you can experience the culture of Iceland.

RIOT! Funny Women Stand Up (Thursday, 8 p.m., The Kennedy Center, $29-$69): Janelle James, Ali Kolbert, Sam Jay and Atsuko Okatsuka are on the lineup.

Black Girls Rock! Fest (Through Sunday, the Kennedy Center): Get ready for four days of musical performances at this festival "honoring the creative genius of Black women." The headline event is the BGR! Concert on Saturday featuring Alice Smith, Estelle and Jade Novah — but you'll also find free performances on the Millennium Stage, nightly DJ parties and more.

Music Snob pick — Copeland (Friday, 8 p.m., Black Cat, $25 in advance)/$30 on day of show): The ever-evolving Florida rock band returns to the powerful tenderness of its debut, celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Beneath Medicine Tree.”

Climb UPton (Open Saturday, Arlington): Climb through 90 challenges on this course in Upton Hill Regional Park in Arlington. Easy, medium and hard modes make this a great option for groups. A two-hour climb costs $19.95 for children, $39.95 for youth aged 8 to 15 and $49.95 for adults.

Free pick — Air and Space Family Day (Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Udvar-Hazy Center): Bring the whole family for a day of activities. This month's theme is messages in the sky.

5th Annual Norooz Market (Saturday, 2-6 p.m., 716 Monroe Street NE): Norwuz is the Persian celebration of spring and the new year. Head to Brookland Arts Walk to shop local vendors and crafters, learn origami and enjoy live music.

DC Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival (Saturday, National Union Building, $79): Talk about treating yourself! A $79 ticket to this festival will get you decadent treats: hand-rolled truffles, a chocolate fondue bar, unlimited samples of wines and whiskies — that’s just the start.

“Whitney” (Saturday and Sunday, The Lincoln Theatre): The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington wants to dance with somebody — you! The chorus’ performance will cover Whitney Houston’s biggest hits.

Music Snob pick — Soul Glo (Sunday 7 p.m., Songbyrd, $17/$20): Maybe the most exciting punk band of the past few years. The Philly trio’s exhilarating music runs the gamut from hardcore to rap.

Music Snob pick — Orions Belte (Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Black Cat, $18 in advance/$22 on day of show): Sunny, mellow trio from Norway that’ll hit you in the face with the occasional heavy blast. Its pleasant groove hearkens to ‘70s AM gold, ‘60s blues rock and a little bit of krautrock.

DC Film Society's 30th Annual Oscars Party (Sunday, 6 p.m., $15-$20 cash only): Watch the Academy Awards — red carpet and all — with film buffs at the Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse.

Fairfax City Restaurant Week (Through Sunday): Restaurants in Fairfax are offering dining deals at $10, $25 and $40.

Free pick — Kitchen Guild Open House (Sunday, noon, Riversdale Mansion in Riversale Park, Maryland): Learn about 18th and 19th century cooking techniques and sample food made with historic recipes.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.