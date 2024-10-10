The Weekend Scene: Caps 50th season home opener and more to do around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Whether you’re touring the White House gardens or rocking the red for the Capitals' home opener, the weather is looking great so get out there and enjoy fall in D.C.

Before that, we want to see your Halloween costumes! Share your best looks at nbcwashington.com/ugc. You might just see them on TV or in a future edition of The Weekend Scene newsletter.

Four things to know for the weekend

Weekend highlights

Free pick

White House Fall Garden Tour

Sat. and Sun., ticket giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. at the White House Visitor Center

🔗 Details

A rare opportunity to tour the White House grounds without contacting a member of Congress returns this Saturday and Sunday.

The White House Fall Garden Tour will return on Oct. 12-13, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden announced Friday.

It's free, but you'll need to show up early to get tickets.

The National Park Service will distribute tickets at the White House Visitor Center (1450 Pennsylvania Avenue NW) starting at 8:30 a.m. each day. One ticket per person will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pro tip: Make a plan to kill some time while you wait for your tour. We shared ideas here.

Happy birthday, Caps!🏒

The Capitals are back for their 50th year. Can you believe it?

The party starts before Saturday’s home opener against the New Jersey Devils.

On Thursday, fans can rock the red at the Caps 50 Fest. Third Eye Blind will perform, the concourse will host special activities and everyone will get a free t-shirt! Tickets cost $19.74, a nod to the Caps’ inaugural year. Doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m.

More D.C. sports

The Caps aren’t the only D.C. sports team with a big weekend.

The Commanders will go up to Baltimore to face the Ravens in the “Battle of the Beltway” on Sunday.



D.C. United will play Ghana’s Asante Kotoko in the friendly Capital City Africa Cup match on Saturday at Audi Field.

On Sunday, the Spirit play the Chicago Red Stars.

Both soccer teams play their final home games of the regular season next weekend.

What might be thought of as today’s graffiti could be tomorrow’s main event at a museum. News4's Tommy McFly explains.

Free pick

Basquiat × Banksy exhibit

Open into October 2025, the Hirshhorn Museum

🔗 Details

Here's a rare chance to see the influential paintings by two of the world's most legendary street artists (for free!).⁠

The Basquiat × Banksy exhibit is the first display of art by Jean-Michel Basquiat or Banksy at the Hirshhorn Museum in D.C.⁠

On Thursday evening, art historian Richard J. Powell will talk about the exhibit. It’s free, but passes are sold out. The museum says it will open a walk-up line at 5 p.m. and try to accommodate everyone.

Basquiat × Banksy is on display through Oct. 26, 2025. It’s running concurrently with “OSGEMEOS: Endless Story,” an exhibit by twin street artists from Brazil who were inspired by New York’s street art culture.

Concerts this weekend

Fake Fruit, 9 p.m. Thursday, Comet Ping Pong, $18.54

Comet kicks off three straight nights of great indie rock – much of it local – with Oakland, California, punks Fake Fruit. Their second LP, “Mucho Mistrust,” adds more melody to their biting, witty post-punk. First on the bill is D.C.’s Bottled Up – arty, punky new wave. Details.

Xiu Xiu, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $25

Jamie Stewart’s experimental alternative rock band of the past two decades is ambitious, eccentric and dynamic – epic at times and hushed and introspective at others. Well known for wildly entertaining live performances. Details.

Glitterer, 10 p.m. Friday, Comet Ping Pong, $12.36

Ned Russin’s Glitterer carries the momentum of his (Former? Other? It's unclear.) band, the melodic post-hardcore group Title Fight. Released earlier this year, LP “Rationale” is a collection of punk-short, ambitious snippets of indie rock and synth pop. Details.

Black Eyes, 10 p.m. Saturday, Comet Ping Pong, $18.54

Together for an all-too-brief run in the ‘00s – just two LPs – this wild, heavy and highly experimental band took from post-hardcore, post-punk, noise and improvisational jazz to highlight a few genres. It’s audial insanity. Formed a few years ago by veteran D.C. musicians, opener Bed Maker has a classic Dischord sound. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Día de los Muertos Celebration: Thurs., 6-9 p.m., 4th Street Plaza near National Gallery of Art, free

FYI: The lottery has closed for tickets to events in the East Building.

Capitals 50 Fest Celebration featuring Third Eye Blind: Thurs., 5 p.m., Capital One Arena, $19.74

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Fri., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Austrian Embassy Viennese Ball: Fri., 7-11:30 p.m., Embassy of Austria, $129+

White House Fall Garden Tours: Sat. and Sun., ticket distribution begins at 8:30 a.m. at the White House Visitors Center, free

Capital City Africa Cup - DC United vs. Asante Kotoko: Sat., Audi Field, $15+

Snallygaster: Sat., Oct. 12, The Wharf, $84.80+ (including fees)

SE Community Arts & Business Festival: Sat., Oct. 12, noon to 6 p.m., Anacostia Arts Center, free

Washington Capitals Home Opener: Sat., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC and Hispanic heritage celebration: Sun., 5 p.m., Audi Field

UnShushed! Film Festival: Sun., Oct. 13, 1-5 p.m., MLK Memorial Library downtown, $15

Justin Timberlake: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour: Sun., 7:30 p.m., Capital One Arena

White Ford Bronco At Hi Lawn: Sun., 3-6 p.m., Hi Lawn at Union Market, $25-$40

DC Punk Archive 10th Anniversary: “Punk the Capital” film screening: Sun., 2 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library, free

Piano performance: Salón Mexicano with Jorge Federico Osorio: Sun., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., National Gallery Of Art, free but registration required

Things to do in Maryland

The Hops & Harvest Festival: Sat., Oct. 12, noon to 5 p.m., $56.70

Greenbelt Fall Fest: Sat., 2-5 p.m., Schrom Hills Park, free

Commanders vs. Ravens: Sun., 4:05 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebración at Prince George's Publick Playhouse: Sun., 2-5 p.m., Hyattsville, free

Things to do in Virginia

Fall Movies On The Plaza: “Flubber”: Weds., 8 p.m., Westpost at National Landing, free

Fall Capital Art and Craft Festival: Fri. to Sun., Dulles Expo Center, $11 in advance (senior discount available, kids under 12 free)

Lucketts Fall Vintage Market: Fri. to Sun., Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville, Virginia, $15+ (free for kids under 12)

Fairfax Fall Festival: Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Old Town Square on North Street, free (FYI: There's an after-fest concert until 8:30 p.m.)

Army Ten-Miler: Sat., starts at the Pentagon, $110.00

