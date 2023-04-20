The Weekend Scene: Cannabis Fest Gets Lit, Porchfest and a Super Scenic Road Race

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

Between sell the team tees, unfulfilled Atlantis tickets, Erykah Badu tour news, the Dave Thomas Circle rename and an All Things Go lineup that slays... it's been a week!

The weekend will start off blazing (by April standards). 🥵 Keep an eye on rain chances, too. Here's the forecast.

National Cannabis Festival — Sat.

The National Cannabis Festival is coming back to RFK Stadium on Saturday. Not only is it the sole ticketed cannabis event of its size in the country, but it's also the only one owned and run by a team of Black and Brown women.

On top of that, it’s probably the only festival where 2 Chainz and Sen. Chuck Schumer are on the same bill — How very D.C.!

🎤 Juicy J, Free Nationals, Backyard Band, Everyday Everybody, Nkula, Cumbia Heights, FootsXColes and DJ Farrah Flosscett round out the all-day concert lineup.

🍕 The fest will also host a Munchies Zone, Grower’s World, exhibitors and nonprofit groups.

💵 Tickets start at $85 for GA. You and your buds can get a discount on a four-pack.

😋 See also: Munchies for all, citywide, at 420 Food Week.

News4's Tommy McFly reports how the National Cannabis Festival got its start and how it's grown, and how members of Congress are now involved.

Petworth Porchfest — Sat.

Born of the pandemic, Petworth's Porchfest returns for a third year. Take an afternoon stroll to catch some of more than 100 bands performing from porches throughout the neighborhood. Details.

Georgetown House Tour — Sat.

Go inside some of Georgetown's most attractive and historic homes. Attendees can first stop by St. John's Church to pick up Georgetown House Tour Magazine, then walk to the featured homes within a six-block radius. Purchase tickets in advance ($55) or day-of ($60) and include the Parish Tea at historic St. John’s Church. Details.

PNC Parkway Classic — Sun.

Run a 10-mile road race or 5K along the George Washington Memorial Parkway, then join the after-party at Oronoco Bay Park. Organizers say it’s “among the most scenic and spacious distance races on the East Coast.” There's a fun run for kids, too. Details.

"Aladdin" — Through April 30

Fly your magic carpet into a whole new world at The National Theatre. The hit Broadway production is finally granting wishes in the D.C. area. Details.

🤑 Budget hack: Enter the Digital Lottery for a chance at $25 tickets, and check out our guide to finding cheap theater.

News4’s Tommy McFly shares ways to get cheap theater tickets at the National Theatre, Kennedy Center and Arena Stage.

The National Capital New Play Festival — Through May 7

The Roundhouse Theatre in Bethesda is showcasing new works including two world-premiere plays, the dark comedy “Jennifer Who Is Leaving” and a Native American activist’s true story in “On the Far End,” plus free developmental play readings. Details.

