The Weekend Scene: Broccoli City Fest, High Wheel Race and more things to do around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, and boy, do we have some hot takes on cold treats:

🌡️ Storm Team4 says the weekend will bring daily highs in the 90s and afternoon thunderstorm chances each day. Here’s the forecast.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

🎬 Highlights from our outdoor movie roundup:

🐍 "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" with a live DJ at Franklin Park (Thu.)

🤠 “True Grit” at the Kennedy Center (Fri.)

🎺 “Soul” during Lovettsville’s Blues, Brews, and BBQ Festival (Sat.)

🎤 "Sing 2" at North Beach in Calvert County (Sat.)

👑 “The Princess Diaries” at National Harbor (Sun.)

Are you on Threads yet? Come say hi to @nbcwashington and enjoy Tommy’s cupcake chaos.

Broccoli City Festival

📅 Sat. and Sun.

📍 RFK Stadium Grounds

🔗 Details

What brings Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Chloe Bailey and Keke Palmer to one place this weekend? Broccoli City!

There will be two stages of music, special guests, 40+ food vendors and a battle of the bands featuring local faves like Backyard Band and UCB at the RFK Stadium Festival Grounds.

Before you go, read up on the clear bag policy. Pack an empty water bottle and rain jacket. Transit options include Metro (closest stop: Stadium-Armory 🔵🟠⚪), Metrobus and the DC Streetcar.

💲 Passes start at $183.92 for one day and $228.38 for two (including fees). You’ll have to pick them up at will call.

Check out the preparties and afterparties — some are free. And one has brunch. 🍳🥂

“Our goal is to always create a dope cultural experience and highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking Black music to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together,” Brandon McEachern, co-founder of Broccoli City Festival, said.

Lake Arbor Jazz Festival

📅 Through Sun.

📍 National Harbor

💲 Varies by event

🔗 Details

The Lake Arbor Jazz Festival is making sweet sounds at National Harbor.

Celebrity golf, wine tours, a white party and jazz brunch are all on tap during five days of nothing but great music, executive producer Kevin Alexander says. His favorite part is Saturday — the main music event that leaves everyone smiling. 🎶 The lineup includes Jazmin Ghent, Rebecca Jade, Kim Scott and more.

MLS All-Star Week

📅 Sat. through Wed.

🔗 Details

The District is rolling out the red carpet before Major League Soccer’s biggest stars, coached by D.C. United manager Wayne Rooney, face English Premier League side Arsenal at Audi Field next Wednesday (7/19).

Tickets for the big match, skills challenge and Kehlani concert are sold out, but you can kick it at The Wharf’s All-Star soccer celebration, Beats, Cleats and Eats (Sat. and Sun.) with live music and an MLS watch party.

Here's what to know about all the events and players.

The Special Olympics Maryland Polar Bear Plunge is known for thousands of people jumping into the Chesapeake Bay in the dead of winter. But in sizzling July, there’s a new way to support athletes with disabilities. News4’s Tommy McFly reports.

Pint Size Polar Bear Plunge

📅 Sat., noon to 5 p.m.

📍 Olney, Maryland

🔗 Details

Remember the frigid Polar Bear Plunge? In July, there’s something way more humane, still for a cause dear to our hearts.

Special Olympics Maryland is selling numbered floating polar bears (starting at $5 each) and will throw them in the pond at Lone Oak Brewery. A Special Olympics kayaker will randomly scoop them up. If your bear is drawn, you win big prizes! If not, you still get to enjoy a brew while supporting people with intellectual disabilities. Lone Oak will also be hosting live music and a BBQ truck.

High Wheel Race

📅 Sat.

📍 Frederick, Maryland

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Gather ‘round, chaps and chapesses, for “America's only high wheel bicycle race.”

Riders on penny farthings will race through historic Frederick in qualifiers (12:15 p.m. and 12:40 p.m.) before the championship (2 p.m.).

The Lawn Party at City Hall starts at 11 a.m. with $5 beers, wines and cocktails; family-friendly fun and music by the Dapper DJs.

Tommy rode one, and they said he’s a natural high-wheeler! It's worth making the trip to Frederick: Up close, the antique and replica bikes look so cool.

Music Snob Concert Picks

The Crystal Casino Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Songbyrd, Free

Catchy indie rock quartet that formed at George Washington University. Details.

Destroy Boys, 7 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $25

Sacramento punks with a taste for garage and classic rock. Don’t miss opening act Gully Boys – grungy pop rock from Minneapolis. Details.

More Things to Do in Washington DC

More Things to Do in Maryland

More Things to Do in Virginia

The Future Scene

🍻 Snallygaster tickets went on sale this week. D.C.'s (totally humble) "biggest & beastliest beer festival" returns 10/14. Details.

🍿 Get ready for "Barbenheimer"! When we checked for opening weekend "Barbie" movie tickets, several D.C.-area showings were already sold out. But the Barbie Parties are starting this weekend at Wundergarten.

😆 Ali Wong, Maria Bamford, Dulcé Sloan, Chelsea Handler, Michelle Buteau: Is this our dream dinner party or The Kennedy Center's ridiculously good comedy lineup?

🍇 One of News4's Pat Collins' biggest fans — John Oliver — is coming to Baltimore next month.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.