The Weekend Scene: Blooms and sports for the 1st weekend of spring in DC

Goodbye, winter! Spring and the National Cherry Blossom Festival have officially begun. Consider us ready to party in pink.

The blossoms just hit stage three of their blooming cycle, meaning we are halfway to peak bloom! The National Park Service predicted peak bloom will occur next weekend, so spend a little time planning your trip to the Tidal Basin.

You won't see any pink flowers yet, but those green florets are growing. You can celebrate all things pink and green while gearing up for “Wicked” to drop on Peacock this Friday.

4 things to know for the weekend

Cherry blossom highlights

The most blossom-ful time of the year is nearly here! The National Cherry Blossom Festival officially kicks off tomorrow.

Yes, we’re still waiting for the flowers to pop, so the Tidal Basin might not look like much now. However, early birds can explore the Tidal Basin Welcome Area and ANA Stage. They are set to open Saturday with daily live performances.

D.C. is absolutely ready to deliver a floral fix this weekend, and we don’t mind getting out before peak bloom delivers peak crowds.

Blossom boats

Float to peak bloom! Even before the flowers pop, D.C. looks so good from the water. All aboard!

Art in Bloom DC

Thurs. to Sun., Anderson House in Dupont Circle, $22 (online and in advance)

🔗 Details

Take a fresh look at the museum where floral designers have created dozens of arrangements to complement the art in the Gilded Age home’s historic rooms.

Visitors can also get special access to the garden, which isn’t normally open to the public. You can also learn a new skill at a florist demonstration.

Free pick

SAAM Cherry Blossom Family Celebration

Sat., 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kogod Courtyard

🔗 Details

Start the day with a Japanese drumming performance on the F Street Plaza before the festivities move inside. Check out a DJ, ballet performances and crafts for kids under 12, or hit the galleries for a spring-themed scavenger hunt.

Lulu's Winegarden Lulu's Winegarden

Lulu’s Winegarden

Lulu’s Flora Garden is packed with flowers and serving a special menu of blossom-topped cocktails through May 4.

With casual bar service and long picnic-style tables inside, the U Street wine garden is an easy spot to gather with friends. You can make reservations or walk in. Choose inside, the floral-covered patio or the covered streatery.

Sports highlights

The Gr8 Chase

Alex Ovechkin is hurtling toward an NHL record and the Washington Capitals have two more home games this week so you can see some of the historic push. Or, join in on some of the fan activations.

Goal counters perfect for celebratory selfies are popping up around D.C. and Alexandria. Here’s a full list, including Ben’s Chili Bowl and The Smithsonian American Art Museum/National Portrait Gallery museum store.

Washington Spirit return

The Washington Spirit host their home opener on Saturday, and fans are flocking to support them after their National Women’s Soccer League title run. Tickets start at $30 or look to Dacha for a watch party.

Shaq + Wizards

Fri., Capital One Arena, $23+

🔗 Details

DJ Diesel, who you almost certainly know as Shaq, will turn up after the Wizards game on Friday. It’s basically a BOGO deal on a big night out; the show is included with your game ticket.

Free pick

Bowie Baysox Family Fun Fest

Sat., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie

🔗 Details

Get the kids out to the stadium for a day of fun including face painting, inflatables and stadium tours.

If you can sing and have been looking for your big break, you can even try out to sing the National Anthem at a game.

The Baysox’s home opener is scheduled for April 8.

Concerts this weekend

Horsegirl, 8 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $20 (advance)/$25 (day off)

Chicago indie-rockers tour their second album. The arrangements are scaled back, but the ‘90s vibe still prevails. Details.

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, 7 p.m. Saturday, Songbyrd, $22/$25

Americana-punks with a classic outlaw country vibe. With plans to disband, this is their farewell tour. Details.

Bad Moves, 10 p.m. Saturday, Comet Ping Pong, $18.54

Hooky, punky power pop from right here in D.C. Good feels and high energy. Details.

Patterson Hood, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, The Atlantis, $35.00

A couple of current leaders of alt-Americana share the bill at an intimate venue — Drive-by Truckers frontman Patterson Hood and Lydia Loveless frontwoman Lydia Loveless. Saturday’s show sold out fast. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

