The Weekend Scene: Black history, STEAM fun for kids and more to do around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

The countdown to Super Bowl Sunday is ON.

Of course, there are watch parties all over the DMV. If you’re not rooting for either team (we see you, Commanders fans!), there’s still Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime show to look forward to, plus the Puppy Bowl.

But, hold up! Some good news did come out of Northwest Stadium this week.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Beyoncé will be riding into town for her “Cowboy Carter” tour for two nights – July 4 and 7. This ain’t Texas, but we’re ready for a real-life hoedown for America’s birthday. You can sign up for presale access on her website.

4 things to know for the weekend

Museums for Black History Month

Black History Month is the perfect time to revisit some favorite museums, particularly ones with new exhibits

At the National Portrait Gallery, don’t miss the James Baldwin exhibit “This Morning, This Evening, So Soon.” Pulitzer Prize-winning author Hilton Als served as guest curator of this exhibit on Baldwin and contemporaries who were forced to keep their sexuality private to shield their fight for civil rights.

The exhibition includes portraits and other works exploring the "interwoven lives" of Baldwin; "A Raisin in the Sun" author Lorraine Hansberry; lawyer, educator and politician Barbara Jordan; activist Bayard Rustin and others.

The Anacostia Community Museum’s "Bold and Beautiful Vision: A Century of Black Arts Education in Washington, DC” upholds the students and educators who made D.C. “a truly unparalleled center for Black arts education”. It’s only on display through March 5, so make your plans now.

Have kids in tow? Head to the KID Museum in Bethesda on Saturday to learn about the contributions of Black artists, makers, scientists, engineers, and innovators.

Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park in Sandy Spring will also host a Black History Month Family Day on Saturday.

Here are four more museums worth checking out.

Valentine's Day crafts

Maybe you love love. Maybe you want to get your Valentine’s Day celebration out of the way. Or maybe you just love chocolate. Regardless, here are four ways to flirt with Cupid this weekend:

STEAM with the kiddos

Adventure Theatre presents “Dragons Love Tacos”

Feb. 7 to March 30, Glen Echo, $25+

🔗 Details

The mega-popular children's book comes to life at Glen Echo Park’s Adventure Theatre MTC.

Free pick

Air & Space Museum

At the D.C. museum, Soar Together Family Day: What Makes a Place Livable? explores the question with hands-on activities, story time and museum exploration. Head over Saturday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s free, but passes are required.

Over in Chantilly at the Udvar-Hazy Center, let your kids dream big with daytime sungazing or nighttime stargazing.

Free pick

Maple Sugar Walk

Sat., Sun. and other select dates, Brookside Nature Center in Wheaton

🔗 Details

The sweet side of science is on display as Brookside Gardens collects sugar maple sap to turn into maple syrup.

Sign up to go on a guided hike with a naturalist, or stop by the Nature Center’s grounds to learn how to take a self-guided tour.

More weekend highlights

Sarah Silverman’s “The Bedwetter” - a new musical

Through March 16, Arena Stage, $69+

🔗 Details

Emmy-winning comedian Sarah Silverman’s memoir “The Bedwetter” is hitting the stage, following 10-year-old Sarah as she deals with a new school, her parents’ divorce and an embarrassing secret.

Go-go night with the Wizards

Fri., game begins at 7 p.m., Capital One Arena, $24+

🔗 Details

The Wizards’ Friday Night Concert Series picks up with local go-go legends Backyard Band and Junkyard Band.

The show is scheduled to begin after the Wizards’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The concerts are included with your ticket to the game.

Next up on the lineup? T.I. on Feb. 21 and Shaq – AKA DJ Diesel – on March 21.

Concerts this weekend

Lettuce and GZA, Thursday, Fillmore Silver Spring, $49

The legendary Wu-Tang Clan MC GZA – one of the greatest lyricists in hip hop, teams with Boston jam-funk outfit Lettuce, promising to play his classic LP “Liquid Swords” live for its 30th anniversary. He’s adopted a live band approach and a penchant for collaboration. Details.

The Owners, 7 p.m. Friday, DC9, $19.57

Can’t hype this sorta local supergroup enough. Catchy, energetic with hearts beating for D.C. Hyperlocal garage-pop-punk. Details.

Stars, 6 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 Club, $35

Twenty-five years strong, the indie pop rock band from Montreal celebrates the 20th anniversary of third LP, “Set Yourself on Fire.” Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Washington Auto Show: Through Feb. 9, Washington Convention Center, $7.60-$20.60

Sports

Wizards’ Friday Night Concert Series - Go-go night: Fri., game begins at 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Sat., 7 p.m., Capital One Arena

Washington Capitals vs. Utah Hockey Club & Marvel Superhero Day: Sun., 12:30 p.m., Capital One Arena

Museums and the National Zoo

Phillips after 5: I ♥ Art: Thurs., 5-8:30 p.m., The Phillips Collection, $20 (free for members)

Bold & Beautiful: After Dark at the Anacostia Community Museum: Thurs., 7 p.m., 1901 Fort Place SE, free

Panda Fitness with November Project DC: Fri., 6:15 a.m., National Zoo’s Connecticut Avenue entrance, free

Soar Together Family Day: What Makes a Place Livable?: Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., National Air and Space Museum, free but museum entry passes required

District of Panda Party - Chinese Embassy Day: Sat., National Zoo, free but pass required

February Family Day: Valentine's Day: Sat., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Library of Congress, free

Theater, dance and comedy

Sarah Silverman’s “The Bedwetter” - a new musical: Feb. 4 to March 16, Arena Stage, $69+

Comedy - Sam Morril: The Errors Tour: Fri., 7 p.m., Warner Theatre

Dance performance – “Seeds of Toil: Three Asian American Stories of Resistance and Resilience”: Sat., 4-6 p.m., American Art Museum, free but registration required

Theatre – “Job”: Through March 16, Signature Theatre in Arlington, $40+

Theatre – “Broadway Center Stage: Schmigadoon!”: Through Feb. 9, Kennedy Center, $99+

Things to do in Maryland

Concert – Patti Lupone: Thurs., 8 p.m., Strathmore in North Bethesda, $28-$108

Lunar New Year Celebration: Fri., 5-7 p.m., Tanger Natioanl Harbor, free

Adventure Theatre presents “Dragons Love Tacos”: Feb. 7 to March 30, Glen Echo, $25+

Cupid’s Chase 5K: Sat., 10 a.m., Wheaton Regional Park, $45

Black History Month Family Day at Woodlawn Manor Cultural Park: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sandy Spring, free

Lunar New Year Celebration: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, free

Screening – “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X”: Sat., 6 p.m., Prince George's Publick Playhouse in Hyattsville, free

Celebrate Black History Month at KID Museum: Sun., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bethesda, $15 per person

Craft – Resin Cutting Board and Painted Wine Glass: Sun., Hammer & Stain Rockville, $55

Maple Sugar Walk: Sat., Sun. and other select dates, Brookside Nature Center in Wheaton, free

Things to do in Virginia



Second Saturday Sungazing with the Air and Space Museum: Sat., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, free but parking is $15

Nature DIY Valentines (for kids 6 to 12): Sat., 2 p.m., Ellanor C. Lawrence Park in Chantilly, $9 per person

Maple Syrup Boil Down: Sat., Colvin Run Mill in Great Falls, $8 per person

Lunar New Year Celebration: Sat., 6-8 p.m., Twin Lakes Golf Course, free but registration required

Grand Romantic Gestures lecture and tea: Sun., 1 p.m., Green Springs Gardens in Alexandria, $40

Alexandria Restaurant Week: Through Feb. 9

Falls Church Restaurant Week: Through Feb. 9

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.