The Weekend Scene: Beyoncé concert tips and 10+ things to do around DC to welcome August

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

It’s Beyoncé weekend! Queen Bey is putting on two shows at FedExField … that’s it, that’s all there is: Beyoncé in the D.C. area! See you next Wednesday 👋 (JK… kind of!). After all, Beyoncé is one of one, number one, the only one, but we also have blooming sunflower fields, craft beer and D.C.'s most high-profile tennis event.

🐶🏆 Also, Pat Collins is back with his best summer trick — Pat's Prized Pets supporting Clear the Shelters! Show us your pets relaxed to the max.🦜 Share your photos by tagging @nbcwashington, #PatsPrizedPets and #CleartheShelters on Instagram, Threads, X (AKA Twitter) and Facebook. You can share videos on TikTok, too! Here are all the details.

Let's get in formation for Beyoncé at FedExField

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

📅 Fri. and Sat.

📍 FedExField

💲 $260+

🔗 Details

This weekend will be the first time Beyoncé has performed in Prince George’s County since she and Jay-Z blew us away with their talent, chemistry and dozens of outfit changes during the 2018 “On The Run Tour.”

If you’re looking for Renaissance World Tour tickets now, verified resale tickets are running upwards of $250 for nosebleeds and $1,850 for the BEY-HIVE section, hopefully right under Beyoncé’s flying disco horse.

Heading to the Beyonce show? Here are four tips for a smooth experience:

👝 Familiarize yourself with FedExField's clear bag policy when planning your outfit.

🚇 Taking public transit? The closest Metro stop is Morgan Boulevard along the Silver and Blue lines. It's about a mile away. Metro will run trains late on Sunday to accommodate the Bey Hive — here's the special schedule. Check out WMATA's Trip Planner for more info.

along the Silver and Blue lines. It's about a mile away. Metro will run trains late on Sunday to accommodate the Bey Hive — here's the special schedule. Check out WMATA's Trip Planner for more info. 🚘 Driving? FedExField parking passes are sold separately and cost $65 for most vehicles as of Thursday. Here's more on parking, directions and rideshare pick-up/drop-off.

⏰ Parking lots open a 1:30 p.m., gates open a 5 p.m. and the show is set to begin at 8 p.m., FedExField says. Concerts typically last about two and a half hours, according to Setlist.fm.

Mubadala Citi DC Open

📅 Through Sun.

📍 Rock Creek Park

🔗 Details

D.C.’s most high-profile tennis event is bringing thousands of fans to Rock Creek Park to see some of the top talent in tennis, including local star Frances Tiafoe and Coco Gauff.

Depending on the day, tickets start at $50-$180. The Ridge Club in Northwest D.C. will also host a rooftop watch party for the finals on Sunday; register here.

Attendees will also have a wide selection of local favorite food to sample, including offerings from chef José Andrés and a special treat from the only three-star restaurant in the D.C. Michelin guide.

If you go chances are that, yes, that was our resident tennis stan Jim Handly in the stands.

Peach Fuzztival at Great Country Farms

📅 Aug. 5-6 and 12-13

📍 Bluemont, Virginia

💲 $17 for adults; $15 for child (ages 3-17) or senior (55+) tickets

🔗 Details

The Peach Fuzztival on weekends has pick-your-own sunflowers and peaches (sold separately), live music, pie-eating and peach-pit-spitting contests. The farm play area and a splash pad are open daily.

Want to make a day of it? Stop by nearby Dirt Farm Brewing for their peach ale release or Bluemont Vineyard for their sunflower dinner.

You still have plenty of time to soak up the sunflowers at farms across Maryland and Virginia. Burnside Farms (Nokesville, Virginia) wraps its Summer of Sunflowers on Mon.

Here are more sunflower farms in the D.C. area.

Stafford Airport Wings and Wheels

📅 Sat.; flights available on Sun.

📍 95 Aviation Way, Fredericksburg, Virginia

💲 Free viewing and parking

🔗 Details

Get up close and personal with aircraft and automobiles, try an interactive flight simulator and watch for vintage planes in the sky over Stafford.

Admission and parking are free, while plane tours will be available for a small fee. Donations to the event are welcome, and proceeds will benefit Cooking for Autism.

If “soar in a vintage airplane” is on your bucket list and within your budget, three WWII-era aircraft will be offering rides for $100 to $315 on Saturday and Sunday (including the Boeing PT-17 Stearman pictured above). You can book online or at the event if it doesn’t sell out.

Virginia Craft Beer Month

August is Virginia Craft Beer Month.

The Commonwealth has 200+ hoppy havens, and many have fun events and promos on tap, including Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap in Alexandria.

Check in with your favorites, explore Virginia’s beer trails (In Loudoun, you can collect stamps to win prizes) — and enjoy it responsibly.

Music Snob Concert Picks

Regina Spektor and Aimee Mann, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Wolf Trap, $35+

Singer/songwriter/pianist Spektor tells witty and deep stories accompanied by catchy classical/pop piano. Darker singer-songwriter Mann earned ‘80s stardom in new wave group ‘Til Tuesday and has maintained a prolific and highly influential solo career in the decades since. Details.

Washington Social Club, 7:30 p.m. Friday, DC9, $15

Celebratory pop rock to groove and chill out to. Hooks galore. Details.

Lyle Lovett, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Wolf Trap, $43+

One of country music’s most endearing singer-songwriters returns. Details.

More Things to Do in Washington DC

More Things to Do in Maryland

More Things to Do in Virginia

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.