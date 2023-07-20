The Weekend Scene: Barbie, pink blooms, Black Restaurant Week and more to do around DC

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

It's not just the weather getting hot this weekend: Let's get ready to "Barbenheimer!"

Who are the real-life people out there seeing Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” in one weekend? Apparently, there are thousands of them. If you know that person, we’d love to meet them.

🐼 We also have some bittersweet panda news: The National Zoo is celebrating Mei Xiang's 25th birthday on Saturday! But it's set to be her last birthday in D.C. because the panda agreement with China concludes at the end of this year.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

🌞 At least the weather will be fantastic: The weekend looks sunny, warm and — best of all — not too humid. Here's the Storm Team4 forecast.

Lotus and Water Lily Festival

📅 Through Sat.

📍 Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens

🔗 Details

A pink petal palooza is flourishing in D.C. — but in July, it’s not for cherry blossoms.



Blooming lotus flowers and water lilies are drawing crowds of visitors to Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Northeast D.C.



The annual Lotus and Water Lily Festival runs through Saturday. Each day highlights a special theme through unique activities, including bird walks, ranger-led tours, forest bathing and arts.



But the highlight is the flowers sprouting out of the park’s 45 ponds. Many of those blooms will continue to impress for a few more weeks (if the weather cooperates).



Here’s what to expect each day, plus the best time to see the flowers.

Puppeteers from around the country and visiting artists will share their craft through workshops and performances at the University of Maryland.

National Puppetry Festival

📅 Through Sat.

📍 University of Maryland

💲 Prices vary by show

🔗 Details

A unique festival with performers from around the country taking the stage in Prince George's County — and most of the stars traveled here in suitcases and duffle bags. The National Puppetry Festival is pulling big Jim Henson vibes.

The festival’s performances are open to the public, and some are free! Here’s the schedule and ticket info.

Black Restaurant Week

📅 Through 7/30

🔗 Details

Spotlighting Black-owned businesses while elevating African American, African and Caribbean cuisine, D.C. Black Restaurant Week returns with food industry mixers and deals, including a $35 prix fixe at The Delegate (pictured), 10% off at Ben’s Chili Bowl if you mention the event and $25 for Milk & Honey Café’s Award-Winning Trio.

Purcellville Wine & Food Festival

📅 Sat., 2-8 p.m.

📍 Dillon’s Woods next to Fireman’s Field

💲 $5 in advance or $10 at the gate

🔗 Details



Wine and dine on Virginia libations and choose food from more than a dozen vendors while enjoying live music and a caricature artist.

Drink tickets cost $6 and get you either a 4-ounce pour of wine or a 7-ounce beer. Bring a picnic blanket.

The whole family is invited: Admission is free for those 16 and younger, and dogs are allowed.

Electrify Expo at RFK Stadium this weekend is offering visitors the opportunity to check out the latest electric vehicles. News4's Adam Tuss has more.

Electrify Expo

📅 Sat. and Sun.

📍 RFK Stadium (Southeast D.C.)

💲 $15

🔗 Details

Pop the hood and take a look at the latest and greatest in electric transportation. Visitors can test out cars, scooters, e-bikes and more while children enjoy themselves in the Kids' Zone featuring electric go-carts and balance bikes.

Come on Barbie, let's go party

Wunder Garten’s The Barbie Parties and DC9’s Barbenheimer! dance party are just the beginning. Pink drinks, bubblegum-hued parties... even the Air and Space Museum is RSVPing "yes" to the excitement around the "Barbie" movie!

Here's how to party in pink all month long.

Music Snob Concert Picks

Clutch, Dinosaur Jr. and Red Fang, 6:30 p.m. Friday, The Anthem, $45-$75

Montgomery County’s own hard rock icons Clutch headline an all-star lineup. Supporting them are stoner rock pioneers Dinosaur Jr. and stoner metal heroes Red Fang. Details.



Jenny Lewis, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, The Anthem, $40-$75

Prolific singer-songwriter and former Rilo Kiley frontwoman returns with a new album, “Joy’all,” that finds her leaning more toward country music. Details.

Blood Red Shoes, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Pie Shop, $17

British duo from the post-punk revival of the aughts brings driving rhythms and catchy riffs with a debt to ‘90s indie rock. Details.

More Things to Do in Washington DC

More Things to Do in Maryland

More Things to Do in Virginia

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.