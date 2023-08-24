The Weekend Scene: Around the World Food Fest, movie and dining deals, plus more things to do around DC

You might be counting the seconds until your Labor Day getaway but carpe diem before summer's done, folks!

On Saturday, crowds of people are expected to flock to the National Mall to mark 60 years since the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom organized by Martin Luther King Jr.

🐱‍🚀 Saturday is also a big day for Clear the Shelters. D.C.’s Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving adoption fees from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at two locations. Tune in to our morning newscast to catch Chuck Bell reporting live from Montgomery County's shelter in Derwood.

🐩 Already have a pet? You’re running out of time to join the Pat’s Prized Pets challenge raising awareness about the joys of animal adoption!

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

🌂Work rain-resistant shoes into your Fri. and Sat. outfits in case of a little wet weather. Here’s the forecast.

For now, check out these great things to do around D.C. this weekend.

Dining deals

Fire up your go-to reservation platform because we’re living in our Restaurant Week era.

Alexandria Restaurant Week runs through Sunday. Some José Andrés restaurants and Ambar are already offering deals. Here are more details.

D.C.’s big Summer Restaurant Week officially starts Mon. and goes through Sun., Sept. 3 (yep, including part of Labor Day weekend). Make reservations now at dozens of eateries in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Whether you want to see who’s getting creative (Tonari has a menu inspired by Hulu series "The Bear") or reconnect with longtime favorites (like Perry’s or Pennyroyal Station), our full guide has more than two dozen options.

Maryland Renaissance Festival

📅 Weekends from 8/26 to 10/22

📍 Annapolis

💲 $12 (children), $21 (senior) and $24 (adult) through 9/10

🔗 Details

Hear ye, hear ye! Jousting, royal intrigue, giant turkey legs and performers showing off everything from stunts to Shakespeare to merry tunes return to Revel Grove this weekend.

Pro tips: Bring plenty of cash; most vendors don’t accept plastic. Go early to rent a costume. Try the pork chop on a stick.

And FYI, prices go up beginning the weekend of 9/16.

Around the World Cultural Food Fest

📅 Sat., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

📍 Oronoco Bay Park

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

Sample food from around the globe along the waterfront in Alexandria.

You’ll find vendors selling more than 100 unique food items from sixteen countries; folk dance; music and an artisan and crafter marketplace.

National Cinema Day

📅 Sun.

🔗 Details

“Oppenheimer,” “Barbie” and “Blue Beetle” for $4 each? National Cinema Day is back Sun. with cheap tickets to major releases. Find listings near you here. Plus, Angelika, Regal and AMC are sweetening the deal with concession discounts.

Fairwood Music Festival

📅 Sun., 1-6 p.m.

📍 Fairwood Community Park in Bowie

🔗 Details

Send off one of Prince George’s most popular summer performance series with a full afternoon of music.

The lineup includes Billboard-charting contemporary jazz performer Marcus Johnson, Maryland-based and horn-heavy funk group The 8 Ohms Band, local choruses and the band Black History, which blends West African storytelling and rap.

More things to do in D.C.

More things to do in Maryland

More things to do in Virginia

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.