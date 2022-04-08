The Weekend Scene: Airplane Bean Bag Toss and Japanese Street Festival

This weekend in the Washington, D.C., area, you can help Ukrainian refugees by dropping bean bags from a moving airplane, celebrate Japanese culture or catch a film festival.

After a dreary week, the weather is looking up. The weekend will be cool and mostly dry, although a few showers are possible Saturday. Here’s the forecast.

Aviation Adventures is offering a daring way to help support people in Ukraine: an airplane beanbag toss. Participants will fly 50 feet over the ground and try to hit the target, a four-foot plastic swimming pool.

You can pay to ride with one of Aviation Adventures' commercial pilots — or sign up with your own plane. On the ground, there will be food trucks and activities for kids. Proceeds go to World Central Kitchen.

Check out Airdrop for Ukraine on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Warrenton/Fauquier Airport. See more details here.

Looking for something more laid back? Catch extreme adventure action from the comfort of a theater seat.

National Geographic’s BANFF Center Film Festival is back in person and running until April 9. Your BANFF film fest ticket also gets you into the National Geographic Museum’s “Once Upon a Climb” exhibit through May 1.

Tickets are $35. See more details here.

Shear Madness is returning to the Kennedy Center stage this week for the first time since March 2020. Fun fact, the interactive whodunit show holds the Guinness record for longest-running play in America. It’s been more than 30 years. Here's showtime and ticket info.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is in full swing this weekend.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade returns Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. You can purchase grandstand seating or find a spot for first-come, first-served viewing. Here are the details.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival takes over Pennsylvania Avenue. The Japan-America Society brings cultural performances, authentic food, plus home goods and artwork directly from Japan or inspired by the gift of the cherry blossoms 110 years ago. Here’s more information.

The Anacostia River Festival will feature a variety of music performances, including go-go music and local drum lines, on April 10. The free festival aims to honor the "history and sounds of communities on both sides of the Anacostia River and amplifying the stories, culture, and heritage of neighboring African American residents."

