The Weekend Scene: A Carnival, Strawberry Fest, Pride Events and More to Kick Off June

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks in your inbox every Wednesday.

Along with the start of meteorological summer, Pride Month is officially here — it’s a time of celebration, affirmation, education and recognition of LGBTQIA+ people, the community’s contributions and the push for human rights.

✨ Check out our Pride Guide for tons of events all month long.

🌡️ Summer sweat and storms are on tap this weekend, but Sunday is looking nice. Here's the forecast.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Pride Far and Wide

Check out Reston Pride, Alexandria's LGBTQ+ Pride Month Fair, Culpeper Pride at Mountain Run Winery on Saturday. On Sunday, Prince George's inaugural pride walk and festival will have music by TRYFE, vendors and resources at National Harbor.

Mark your calendars for D.C.'s big Pride weekend with the Capital Pride Parade (Sat., 6/10) and Festival (Sun., 6/11).

Herndon Festival

📅 Thurs. to Sun.

📍 Herndon, Virginia

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

Nothing says summer like carnival rides, live music and all your favorite fair foods.

We love that it’s transit-accessible — there’s even a shuttle from the Silver Line’s Herndon stop. It’s free to visit; rides cost extra.

Cinematery: Tim Burton's Summer of Surreal

📅 First Fridays of June, July, August, September

📍 Congressional Cemetery

💲 $10

🔗 Details

The Congressional Cemetery's outdoor movie series begins with Tim Burton's live-action "Alice in Wonderland."

🎬 Check out more outdoor movies this summer here.

A couple in Northern Virginia uses their major social media following to highlight great, lesser-known restaurants in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. News4’s Eun Yang reports as part of NBC4’s special celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander achievement and resilience.

Hypefoodies x Block Party

📅 Sat.

📍 The Block VA

💲 $5 (Free for kids 17 and younger)

🔗 Details

Hypefoodies is hosting a block party in Annandale to celebrate the restaurants, artists and other businesses that have helped them grow.

Attendees will find food vendors, artists, a DJ and more food-fueled fun from 5-10 p.m. before the party moves into The Block from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sound Scene

📅 Sat. and Sun.

📍 Hirshhorn Museum

💲 Free

🔗 Details

Live performances, installations and workshops explore the question: What happens after the end? Control (a “gesture-controlled interactive video choir”) and Before the Bulldozers (an augmented reality D.C. history lesson) caught our eye. Registration is recommended.

Strawberry Festival

📅 Sat. and Sun.

📍 Sandy Spring Museum in Sandy Spring, Maryland

💲 $5

🔗 Details

Strawberry treats for all, two stages of live entertainment, plus a petting zoo, carnival games and giant slides for the kids are ripe and ready at the Sandy Spring Museum in Montgomery County. Tickets are $5 per person.

Music Snob Concert Picks

Moon Walker, 7 p.m. Thursday, Songbyrd, $15/$18 : Ambitious and catchy alt-rock born of the pandemic. Big assist from ‘70s nostalgia. Details.

: Ambitious and catchy alt-rock born of the pandemic. Big assist from ‘70s nostalgia. Details. American Aquarium, 7 p.m. Friday, Union Stage, $25 : Wistful alt-country from Raleigh, North Carolina. Front man B.J. Barham is trying to make you cry, but he’ll have you laughing at the same time. Details.

: Wistful alt-country from Raleigh, North Carolina. Front man B.J. Barham is trying to make you cry, but he’ll have you laughing at the same time. Details. Subhumans, 8 p.m. Saturday, Black Cat, $20: Hardcore punks from England made their mark in the ‘80s but reconvened two decades later and continue delivering their anarchist message live. Details.

More Things to Do in Washington DC

More Things to Do in Maryland

More Things to Do in Virginia

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.