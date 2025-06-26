The Weekend Scene: 5 fun ways to cool off, plus close out June with Pride and fireworks

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

We’re ungatekeeping some of our favorite ways to cool off this week, getting in a few more Pride Month celebrations and looking at pre-birthday fireworks action for the USA.

The weekend will still be hot, and keep an eye on storm chances, too.

Where to cool off or take a day trip for swimming

Pride celebrations

Pride Month wraps up with community celebrations around the DMV.

Silver Spring's Pride in the Plaza (Sun., noon to 8 p.m., Veterans Plaza) will include local performers on the Community Stage and a live finale of Drag Duels Season 4 on the main stage. Shop a vendor marketplace, connect with organizations and wellness services and bring kids for the family fun zone.

The 8th Annual Alexandria Pride (Sat., 3-6 p.m., 301 King Street) welcomes the whole family for live music, a drag story hour, dozens of exhibitors, health services and more.

Frederick, Maryland, Pride festival (Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Carroll Creek Linear Park) will bring performances, vendors and youth activities to the city's downtown. The parade is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

The Pride Art Market (Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Red Dirt Studio) is a great way to support queer creators. Shop from 40+ vendors, get a tattoo, peruse a gallery and sip coffee.

Fireworks this weekend

Free & family-friendly

SummerFest

Sat., 6-11 p.m., Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm in Gaithersburg

🔗 Details

Get out into Montgomery County for a full day of free fun, fireworks and the SummerGlo After Party with LED light hoopers and jugglers.

Family-friendly

Fireworks and fun at Lake Fairfax

Sat., noon to 10 p.m, Reston, parking costs $20 in advance or $25 at the gate

🔗 Details

Before the show in the sky, dance along to live music, splash in the water mine (for an extra fee) and grab eats from food trucks.

Guests should arrive by 8 p.m. Gates close at 8:45 p.m.

More pre-July 4 fireworks

McLean’s free Independence Day Fireworks Celebration and the Workhouse Arts Center show both happen on Saturday.

Check out St. Mary’s Freedom Fest on Saturday, which will also host an Uncle Sam stilt walker and the Ultimate Dog Stunt Show.

More weekend highlights

Free & family-friendly

Open Streets Capitol Hill

Sat., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Carolina and Massachusetts avenues SE

🔗 Details

The first Open Streets on Capitol Hill will close a mile of streets to traffic. Stroll to explore live music, yoga, dancing and more.

The Savannah Bananas

Fri. and Sat., Nationals Park, $69+ (on resale sites)

🔗 Details

"TikTok's favorite team" is coming to D.C. for baseball stunts, dances and a hilarious good time. Think the Harlem Globetrotters, but make it baseball.

Tickets sold out quickly, but they're available on resale sites, including StubHub and SeatGeek.

Universoul Circus

Opens June 27, National Harbor, $36+

🔗 Details

Gravity-defying stunts, colorful dances, extreme riders and more are coming to National Harbor. GOVX members can pick up discounted tickets.

Save the date for July 1. Universoul Circus will host a special, free Kids Day show on the plaza. Kids Day activities are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Concerts this weekend

Florry, 7 p.m. Thursday, Songbyrd, $18/$20

Fun-loving indie folk septet gets jammy and twangy on their third LP, “Sounds like …” The band’s having a great time. You will, too. Details.

Downtown Boys, 10 p.m. Friday, Comet Ping Pong, $22.25

Exhilarating, in-your-face punks from Providence air their far-left politics loudly. Horns add a ska vibe. Details.

Car Seat Headrest, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, The Anthem, $57.75-$90.95

Indie rock heroes with Virginia roots return with an excellent, indulgent LP – their rock opera – “The Scholars,” their first album in five years. Details.

The Messthetics, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Atlantis, $40.30

Fugazi’s rhythm section (drummer Brendan Canty and bassist Joe Lally) and versatile guitarist Anthony Pirog play a jazz-punk fusion moving between heavy, fast and nimble, and serene. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Sunset Cinema at The Wharf - “Captain America” (2011): Thurs., 7 p.m., Transit Pier, free

Bubble Planet immersive experience: Opens Thurs., Rhode Island Center in Northeast, $28+ (adult)

DowntownDC Summer Flicks - "The Little Mermaid" (2023) and "Barbie": Thurs., 6 p.m., Franklin Park, free

FIFA Club World Cup - Wydad vs. Al Ain: Thurs., Audi Field, $28+

Late Night Hype carnival-style event for teens, kids and families: Fri., 7-11 p.m., Oxon Run Pool, free

Outdoor movie - “10 Things I Hate About You”: Fri., Union Market, free

Grooves in the Grove - Kenny Sway: Fri., 7-9 p.m., The Wharf, free

Embassy Row Rooftop Night in Havana Under the Stars with Latin Band: Fri., 7 p.m., The Ven at Embassy Row in Dupont, $28.72+

Comedy - Devon Walker (of "Saturday Night Live"): Fri. and Sat., DC Improv, $25-$45 (plus two-item food and drink minimum)

Stand-up Showcase: Fri. and Sat., DC Improv near Dupont Circle, $22 (plus two-item food and drink minimum)

The Crate Convention market with music and art: Sat., noon to 5 p.m., Anacostia Arts Center, free entry

Open Streets Capitol Hill: Sat., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Carolina and Massachusetts Avenues SE, free

Indoor and Container Gardening 101: Sat., 1 p.m., Cultivate the City (2804 Channing St NE), $30.23

Concert - Car Seat Headrest: Sat., 8 p.m., The Anthem, $57+

Go-Go on the Rooftop featuring DC Vybe and Black Alley: Sun., 1-5 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, free

“Vivian Browne: My Kind of Protest”: June 28 to Sept. 28, The Phillips Collection, included with admission

Things to do in Maryland

Universoul Circus: Opens June 27, National Harbor, $36+

Friday Night Salsa: Fridays through Sept. 26, 6-9 p.m., Pike District in North Bethesda, free

SummerFest, fireworks and SummerGlo After Party: Sat., 6-11 p.m., Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm, free

Concerts for Causes: Saturdays through Oct. 4, 6-8 p.m., Bowie Town Center, free

Fun in the Sun!: Sun., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cabin John Village, free

Voices of Fairwood Music Series: Sun., 4-6 p.m., Fairwood Park in Bowie, free

Things to do in Virginia

Rock the Block - Perfekt Bend: Fri., 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Old Town Square in Fairfax City, free

Foodees Food & Culture Festival: Fri. to Sun., Springfield Town Center parking lot, free

Trivia Nights at Historic Sites - Jane Austen: Fri., 7 p.m., Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden in Alexandria, $14.64

Independence Fireworks at Mount Vernon: Fri. and Sat., plus July 4, 6 p.m., $40-$50 (adults)

Broadway in the Park featuring Lindsay Mendez and Jessie Mueller: Sat., Wolf Trap, $45.50+

Alexandria Pride: Sat., 3-6 p.m., 301 King Street, free

Workhouse Fireworks: Sat., 6-9 p.m., Lorton, $50 for parking

Lake Fairfax Fireworks: Sat., noon to 10 p.m, Reston, parking costs $20 in advance or $25 at the gate

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration: Sat., 6:30-10 p.m., Sat., McLean Community Center, free

Out & About in Old Town - Uncovering LGBTQ+ History: Sun., 2 p.m., Alexandria, $20-$25

Paint & Sip: Sun. (plus July 6), 6 p.m., Water Park in Arlington, $33.77

Tea Blending Workshop w/ Savory Blends Tea Co.: Sun., 3 p.m., Shop Made in VA Alexandria, $48.81

Lyceum Chamber Music Series: Sundays at 3 p.m. through Aug. 24, suggested $25 donation

Concert - “The Roots”: Sun., 8 p.m., Wolf Trap, $64.50+

