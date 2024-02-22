The Weekend Scene: 25 things to do for the last weekend of February

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

Can you believe this is the last weekend in February?

Aside from the special days like Super Bowl Sunday, Valentine's Day and National Margarita Day (on Thursday, Feb. 22!), we see February as a month for museums, shows and movies. This weekend has plenty of each!

Those indoor activities will be welcome with Friday rain and a chilly Saturday in the forecast.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

But spring is right around the corner. DC United’s home opener is Saturday, and the Nats are at spring training.

One last thing: we're flowering with joy to get ready for cherry blossom season! Stay in the loop by signing up for The Weekend Scene newsletter.

I spy something new at the Spy Museum

You can see America's first official attempt at espionage now at the Spy Museum – and a version of George Washington who you may recognize from Broadway is helping tell the story.

The Spy Museum has revamped its “Spying Launched a Nation” exhibit, telling the story of America’s first spy network, the Culper Spy Ring, the museum says.

Christopher Jackson, who played Washington in “Hamilton,” brings the former president to life. In hologram-esque form, he reads a one-page letter signed by Washington in 1777 granting spymaster Nathaniel Sackett $500 to set up an intelligence network.

Pro tip: Tickets are cheaper if you buy in advance, the museum says.

Coming up at the Spy Museum: "Bond in Motion" opens March 1. The official collection of James Bond vehicles includes Aston Martins and a Jaguar.

"Bond in Motion" opens March 1. The official collection of James Bond vehicles includes Aston Martins and a Jaguar. See also: The National Law Enforcement Museum relaunches its monthly true crime scavenger hunts on Saturday.

The National Law Enforcement Museum relaunches its monthly true crime scavenger hunts on Saturday. ICYMI, don’t forget new and noteworthy exhibits of Monet, storybook worlds and orchids.

Ice Yards

Sat., The Yards Park, $15

🔗 Details

Have an icy good time at this wintry party benefitting Special Olympics DC.

Take a spin on the “world’s longest shot ski” (3 p.m.), a snowboarding simulator, iceless curling and more activities before warming up around a fire pit.

Want to try the Polar Bear Plunge? An above-ground swimming pool right in Yards Park will let fundraisers take the plunge. Sign up in advance to participate.

Tickets include a drink voucher and a $5 donation to Special Olympics DC. You can purchase them on the website or at the event.

REACH to FOREST Festival

Free pick

Through March 3, the Kennedy Center

🔗 Details

The Kennedy Center has rebooted its festival exploring art, nature and the environment with tons of talks, film screenings and two free family days, Forest Youth Day this Sunday and Forest Wildlife Afternoon on March 3.

If you’re willing to spend $15, you can step inside a 360-degree immersive cinema dome to see an animated 3D movie, “The Life of Trees.”

Film festivals

Grab some popcorn because it’s a great weekend for movies.

The 25th D.C. Independent Film Forum this week showcases 70 feature films, shorts and documentaries, including locally-produced docs “District of Second Chances” and “Feast Your Ears.”

The Smithsonian's Mother Tongue Film Festival is back at the National Museum of the American Indian with free screenings in languages you may have never heard before.

Oscar nominees

Need to catch up on Oscar nominees before the Academy Awards on March 10?

Best-picture nominees are returning to Regal and AMC theaters, and some tickets are just $5.

For something a little different, Oscar-nominated short films on the big screen always tug at our heartstrings.

Coming up: The D.C. Film Society hosts an Oscars watch party at Arlington Drafthouse every year. Tickets are on sale now.

Concerts this weekend

Rhett Miller, 8 p.m. Friday, Miracle Theatre, $25

The hip-shakingest frontman of alt-country icons Old 97’s — and a human shampoo commercial — performs solo in a more intimate setting. Details.

Robbins, 10 p.m. Saturday, Comet Ping Pong, $18.54

Baltimore/D.C. legend who fronted post-hardcore cult heroes Jawbox (among many others) celebrates the release of his new solo record. Details.

Ken Vandermark’s Edition Redux, 7 p.m. Saturday, $10-$25

MacArthur Prize-winning reedist’s latest ensemble — a quarter — plays jazz informed by various genres from funk to post-punk and experimental jazz of Europe. Details.

Things to do in D.C.

Washington DC Travel & Adventure Show

Sat. and Sun., Washington Convention Center, $16

Ruck the Runway drag show fundraiser

Sat., 9 p.m., Kiki in Northwest D.C., no cover

Family Funday: Story Time with Black Children's Book Authors

Sun., metrobar in 640 Rhode Island Avenue NW, $5 per family

Things to do in Maryland

‘80s murder mystery

Thurs., 6 p.m., Le Fantome Food Hall in Riverdale Park, $20-$24

A Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration with Wordsmith (early show) and DJ Oso Fresh (late show)

Fri., BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown, $25

Mean Girls Drag Show

Sat., Pherm Brewing Company in Gambrills, $15

Greenbelt Animal Shelter Volunteer Orientation

Sat., 4 p.m., City of Greenbelt Police Department, free

Things to do in Virginia

Virginia Black History Month Gala

Sat., Hilton Alexandria Center, $95+

Culpeper Downtown Carnival

Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free

Omnium Circus

Sat., 7 p.m., Capital One Hall in Tysons, $39+

Goat Yoga

Sun., 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church in Arlington, $40

Championing Black Art: A Conversation with Myrtis Bedolla

Sun., 2 p.m., Smithsonian American Art Museum, free

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.