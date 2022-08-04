The Weekend Scene: 15+ Things to Do in the DC Area to Welcome August

The story of tonight is that it’s the first weekend of August — which means it’s time for Clear the Shelters!

Clear the Shelters is our annual initiative to find forever homes for thousands of furry friends whose cute faces make us helpless.

We’re not throwing away our shot for these adorable adoptables. Don’t wait for it; here’s what to know and how to donate. Don’t forget to show us your cool cats and hot dogs in the Pat’s Prized Pets Challenge.

Look around, look around at how lucky we are that “Hamilton” is back at the Kennedy Center through Oct. 9. (Have you noticed us singing along?).

Feeling young, scrappy and hungry for more musicals? The Broadway hit “Six” is at the National Theatre through Sept. 4.

The hit Broadway musical "Six" is coming to Washington, D.C., at the National Theatre through Sept. 4.

If you aren’t yet satisfied, here’s what else to do this weekend.

Something Virtual to Do This Weekend

OutWrite

Saturday and Sunday

Curious about queer true crime stories or how to write suspense? Want to learn poetry tips inspired by Dolly Parton, or unearth the work of D.C. poet Essex Hemphill? This LBTQIA+ book festival will deliver a host of readings, workshops, screenings and more to your computer – the festival is all virtual and free. Here’s where to find the schedule, plus links to register for each event.

Things to Do This Weekend in D.C.

Open Mic Night

Friday, 7 to 9 p.m.

DC Brau (3178 Bladensburg Road NE, Washington, DC)

DC Brau hosts “Open Mic Night” every first Friday of the month. All are welcome to showcase their stand-up comedy, music and poetry chops. No pre-registration is required.

Free Pick

DC Funk Parade Festival

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Stage at African American Civil War Memorial

Can you hear the brass? The DC Funk Parade is returning to the U Street Corridor Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Although there won’t be a literal parade this year, the music will be thumping across four stages. Critical Condition Band, Naptown Brass Band and other local musicians will bring the beat to this free festival.

Bandhouse Gigs Tribute To WHFS Music 1969-75

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Warner Theatre in Northwest D.C.

Bandhouse Gigs pays tribute to beloved Bethesda radio station WHFS and the music of its heyday. The evening will include WHFS DJs recreating broadcasts and tribute bands covering the classic rock of the era. Tickets cost $25-$45.

23rd Annual MidCity Dog Days

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7, 11 a.m.

Logan Circle and U Street business corridors

The businesses of Logan Circle and U Street come together for an annual sidewalk sale full of promotions, products and prizes. Visitors can also enter an online raffle to support Logan Circle businesses and possibly win prizes like a one-night stay at the Viceroy Hotel.

Citi Open

Through Aug. 7

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in Northwest D.C.

The Citi Open is part of the U.S. Open series, so there is some serious talent here. That includes Venus Williams, World No. 1 Andy Murray and reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu (Although Williams and Murray both lost their debuts). Here’s NBC Sports Washington’s guide to the schedule.

The tournament runs through Sunday, Aug. 7 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in Northwest. Anyone can grab a ticket for a single session — they start at $30-60 depending on the day.

Player meet-and-greets, food vendors, wine and beer gardens plus live music make this event a Grand Slam, even for casual sports fans hoping to see star athletes.

Things to Do This Weekend in Maryland

Water Lantern Festival

Saturday and Sunday, 5 to 10 p.m.

Southpointe Event Area at National Harbor

Friends and families can gather and create memories by decorating their own lanterns. The lanterns are then lit up and floated onto the National Harbor, creating an illuminated photo-op. Adult tickets start at $25.99 with youth and other ticket options available.

Alicia Keys World Tour: ‘ALICIA’ tour

Friday, 8 p.m.

The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys performs at The Theater on her sixth national tour in support of her seventh and eight studio albums. This will be her first global tour since 2013, when this girl set the world on fire. Official and resale tickets are available at multiple ticketing sites.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour

The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Saturday, 9 p.m.

Get ready to WERK! RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour is coming to The Theater at MGM National Harbor. Queens Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie and Yvie Oddly will strut across the stage along with all “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 finalists. Tickets are going for $48 and up as we’re writing this. The shade of it all.

Free Pick

Commanders Camp Training Practice

FedExField in Landover

Saturday, 6:45 p.m.

As Juan Soto’s time with the Nationals winds down, we’re putting hope in a fresh new Commanders season.

Before the team starts REALLY working their Commanders uniforms, you can watch a training camp practice at FedExField. Claim tickets in advance or walk up for first-come, first-served seating.

Moonrise Festival

Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m.

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland

The Moonrise Festival is a two-day electronic dance music festival with a packed lineup. Notable DJs include Zedd on Saturday and Tiësto on Sunday. Tickets start at $99 and the event is ages 18 and up.

Sunflower Community Planting

Emblem Plaza in Southeast D.C.

Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

Plant sunflowers to beautify this corner of Southeast D.C. The event is planned in part by the Capitol Riverfront BID; there will be pastries and coffee while supplies last.

Put It This Day: (Re)Visions of the Hirshhorn Collection

Through Fall 2023

Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden

Visit the Hirshhorn to experience an exhibition centered around the work of nearly 50 women and nonbinary artists in the Hirshhorn’s collection. The exhibit brings together a range of media from a range of time periods, including works from a collection that have never been seen before.

Things to Do This Weekend in Northern Virginia

DMV’s Jaggo

Friday, Aug. 5, 5 to 11:30 p.m.

White’s Ferry Manor (42476 Whites Ferry Road, Leesburg, Virginia)

Touted as “2022’s biggest Punjabi community event of the year,” guests are expected to dress to impress at this wedding-themed Indian party. The event will have cultural food stations, performances by BollyGroove Dance Group and mehndi. This event is ages 18 and up.

Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival

Through Sunday

Frying Pan Park, Herndon, Virginia

In addition to carnival rides and animal exhibits, head to the Fairfax County 4-H Fair for community tables or Big Truck Night on Friday (5-7 p.m.). You can even try out milking a cow or goat. Parking costs $10.

Here’s information on wristbands for carnival rides.

Peach Fuzztival

Aug. 6-7 and 13-14

Bluemont Vineyard in Bluemont, Virginia

Pick peaches (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and enjoy live music (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) while partaking in a pie eating or peach pit spitting contest — there’s a lot to do the next two weekends at Bluemont Vineyard.

Kids’ activities include a water balloon toss and the farm play area.

Tickets are $12 for kids age 2 and up or $14 for adults.

“A Space Between” Art Exhibit

Aug. 5-27

Del Ray Artisans Gallery (Alexandria, Virginia)

A new art exhibit is coming to Del Rey Artisans Gallery, and your chance to see the most art work comes on Friday.

“After two years separated by literally six feet—and many centuries of burying loved ones six feet under—the concept of space gave artists a chance to explore themes of isolation beyond the physical separations of our shared experience,” the organizers say.