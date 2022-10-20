The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do on a Picturesque October Weekend

This chilly weather reminds us that winter is coming, but there are reasons to look forward to coat season.

The National Gallery of Art just let us know their ice skating rink will open up on Saturday, Nov. 26, and the free ticket lottery for the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Even Kings Dominion has big winter plans for thrill-seekers.

But there are plenty of ways to get your heart rate up this weekend — while the forecast is still looking nice for outdoor activities.

Join the 36th Walk to End HIV and you may see some familiar faces from News4!

Or, head to Middleburg, Virginia, for a precision-timing car race dubbed the 100 Miglia Warm-Up USA — a lead up to an iconic Italian event.

Haunted houses are serving up scares in Maryland and Virginia, and there are plenty of ghost tours in D.C. for spine-tingling fun. Here’s our roundup.

Little ghosts and goblins will delight at the Montgomery County Parks’ Spooktacular.

For a slower ride, check out the C&O Canal Boat before it closes again for construction.

One last thing: The 17th Street High Heel Race — probably D.C.’s best October tradition — is back on Tuesday. After the checkered flag is waved, you can even get midnight brunch.

Here’s what else to do this weekend.

Things to Do in Washington, D.C.

Stadiumlinks at Nationals Park

Friday to Sunday

Think Top Golf, but in Nationals Park. How many people can say they hit a golf ball from the seats to the dugout? D.C. may not be in the World Series, but you can still swing October fun in Nationals Park.

Reel Affirmations Film Festival

Thursday to Sunday

Landmark E Street Cinema plus virtual screenings

Since 1991, the Reel Affirmations Film Festival has showcased movies that bring acceptance and inclusion and affirm lived experiences.

Festival producer Kimberley Bush suggested audiences check out “When Time Got Louder,” “Manscaping,” “Being Thunder,” and “#LookAtMe,” plus the film guide for details on dozens of titles.

Smithsonian Craft2Wear

Thursday to Saturday

National Building Museum

Find wearable art — jewelry, leather and clothing — at the National Building Museum. Thursday is preview night, where you can meet artists plus enjoy snacks and drinks (tickets cost $100). General admission on Friday and Saturday is $17.

Wizards Home Opener

Friday, 7 p.m.

Capital One Arena

The Wizards will open the season in Indiana tonight, but they’ll be back Friday to take on the Bulls. Fan festivities include a magnet giveaway, autograph signings and custom printmaking.

Sports in the Archives Family Day

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

National Archives

The National Archives is running an expansive new exhibit on sports in history — think displays of baseball cards and jerseys that sports legends have given to presidents.

The exhibit is open until January 2024, so you have plenty of time to check it out.

Sports in the Archives Family Day on Saturday will be a home run with kids who enjoy some hands-on activities.