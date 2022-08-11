The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do On a Mild, Sunny August Weekend

We're smack dab in the middle of August, but there are some signs that fall is around the corner: Milder, less humid air will be here for the weekend, National Gallery Nights announced plans to return and football is officially back.

The Commanders will face the Panthers for their first preseason game on Saturday — the first game since Washington’s football team declared, “new name, who dis?” Tickets are going for as low as $30 while we’re writing this newsletter; the game will also air on NBC4. Here's our guide to the preseason.

D.C. United will also have a match this weekend; check out this free watch party at The Wharf.

What’s left on your summer must-do list? If corn dogs and Ferris wheels top your list, look no further than the Prince William County Fair and Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. They both run Friday, Aug. 12 to Saturday, Aug. 20.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

We also have ideas for outdoor movies, BBQ and swimming spots.

Don't forget to subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter. Every Wednesday, Tommy McFLY and Sophia Barnes send out their picks for the weekend, an exclusive list of the best concerts from our Music Snob plus a special Q&A with our Scene Setters — the people who make the D.C. area a great place to live.

Something Virtual To Do

NMAAHC Block Party

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

The National Museum of African American History & Culture presents a Hip-Hop block party featuring live performances and presentations. The in-person event has reached capacity, but those interested can watch live.

Things to Do This Weekend in D.C.

Georgetown Slavery & Emancipation Guided Walking Tour

Meet at 3276 M Street NW, Washington, D.C. (Former Dean & DeLuca space)

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Georgetown was once a hub for a slave trade, but the histories of the neighborhood’s first Black residents are often hidden. Edward J. Ingebretsen, a professor at Georgetown University, looks to share their stories with this tour.

Tickets are free, but you can make a donation if you wish. Proceeds benefit Washington DC History & Culture’s nonprofit programs.

Unicorn Kids Club

Smithsonian's Anacostia Community Museum, Washington, D.C.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids are invited to celebrate what makes them special by participating in crafts and Storytime. The event is geared toward kids aged 5 to 13. It’s free, but registration is recommended.

Free Pick

D.C. United Game Watch Party

Saturday, Aug. 13, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Pearl Street, Southwest D.C.

Head over to Pearl Street to view the D.C. United vs. New England game on a 14-foot jumbotron screen. Arrive early for a seat on the patio at Kirwan’s Irish Pub, enter a raffle to win D.C. United swag or stop by to view the game starting at 7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Ages 21 and up can sit at the pub.

Free Pick

DC Wave Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

K to Eye Street NW, between 13th and 14th Streets, Washington, D.C.

Enjoy free food and fitness classes while bands play in Franklin Park. This free community event will can also help you connect with wellness services or get a COVID-19 booster shot. There will be free backpacks and school supplies, as well.

Let's Skate DC at The Wharf

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Wharf

Groove and glide at The Wharf’s skating rink — or stop by to see all the action. Admission is free. Skate rentals will be available for children, it will cost $10.

Things to Do This Weekend in Maryland

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair

Aug. 12 to 19

Montgomery County Agricultural Fairgrounds, Maryland

Head to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds this weekend or the next for rides and more. General admission starts at $12 and children ages 11 and under are free. Free parking and shuttle services from Lakeforest Mall are available.

Enterprise Golf Course Grand Reopening Event

Friday, 9 a.m.

Enterprise Golf Course, Riverdale, Maryland

This golf course run by the Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation is celebrating its return after an extensive renovation.

Players in any size group are invited to tee off at 9 a.m. Friday. It costs $80 per player, or $40 for members. A continental breakfast will be provided. Make reservations with toby.todd@pgparks.com or shirley.wilson@pgparks.com.

Commanders' first preseason game

Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m.

FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

As fans gear up for the return of football season, the Washington Commanders are back with three preseason games this month. The Commanders take on the Carolina Panthers this Saturday in their first preseason game of the year. Tickets are available for purchase online starting at $30. The game will also air on NBC4.

Free Pick

Silver Spring International Food & Craft Fair

Sunday, 1 to 7 p.m.

Silver Spring Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring, Maryland

Enjoy an afternoon of international food, crafts and music at the Veterans Plaza this Sunday. Over 60 artisans will come together that evening while a DJ will play international music. The event is free and open to the public.

Things to Do This Weekend in Northern Virginia

Prince William County Fair

Aug. 12 to 20

Manassas, Virginia

The Prince William County Fair returns for another summer of rides, games and live performances. The fair presents a live concert by country artist Tracy Byrd on August 18. Discount advance tickets are available at the Fairgrounds.

National Landing Movies in the Park: Encanto

Friday, 6 p.m.

Virginia Highlands Park, Arlington, Virginia

Pack a picnic and head to sing along to “Encanto” in Virginia Highlands Park (at softball field #3). The movie is set to begin at 7 p.m. Food trucks will also be on site.

Lake Anne Cardboard Board Regatta

Saturday, Aug. 13, 1 p.m.

Lake Anne Plaza, Reston, Virginia

Celebrate Reston and support the Reston Museum for this regatta event. Participating teams of all ages construct and decorate their own floatable cardboard boats. Register to become a participant or just sail down to watch the event from the historic Lake Anne Plaza.

TASTE Leesburg

Saturday, 5-10 p.m.

Downtown Leesburg, Virginia

Explore what Leesburg has to offer with food and drink vendors, interactive art displays and two stages with live music. Admission is free. Drink tickets can be purchased online.

Alexandria Sidewalk Sale

Saturday

Old Town Alexandria, Virginia

Support the independent boutiques of Alexandria by visiting this summer sidewalk sale. More than 40 local boutiques will offer discounted summer merchandise. Shop while live music plays on various areas of the sidewalk. The event is free and open to the public.