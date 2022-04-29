The Weekend Scene: 10 Things to Do in the DC Area

Are you more of a flower child, culture vulture, tabletop athlete or dancing queen? You can satisfy all sides this weekend in the D.C. area with events including the Magic Garden Flower Bloom, the Afro Atlantic Histories Festival, the Project Glow Festival and a bubble hockey tournament.

We’ve taken you inside the Afro-Atlantic Histories exhibit, but this weekend you can celebrate it at the National Gallery of Art.

The Afro-Atlantic Histories Festival highlights cultures of the African diaspora. Shop from Black makers, try incredible food by Chef Chris Curtis, experience dynamic music and check out the exhibit. It’s free to attend Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Flex your finger muscles at the first Washington Capitals Bubble and Table Hockey Festival, Friday to Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown D.C. The Capitals and World Table Hockey Association are hosting the tournament. Serious players will compete for prizes like playoff tickets while there are options for regular folks to play as well. You must register in advance here: www.capitalsbubblehockey.com.

Union Market will attract some of the best dancers from far and wide on Saturday.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a one-on-one street dance competition. Dancers are vying for a spot in the National Final in New Orleans. There’ll be knockout-style battles — but the dancer will have no idea what song the DJ will play. Step up on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.

It’s a big flower-themed weekend at Glen Echo Park in Montgomery County. On Saturday, the historic carousel opens for the season. On Sunday, visit the northwest portion of the grounds for an explosion of color!

The Magic Garden Flower Bloom will come to life at the Beeler Fountain. The interactive art installation is set to feature thousands of crocheted flowers handmade by craftspeople from around the country. As you leave the park, visitors can take home a flower in exchange for a donation to restore the historic fountain.

Project Glow Festival

April 30 to May 1

RFK Festival Grounds

Diplo, Above & Beyond, Martin Garrix, Alan Walker, Meduza and more bbig names in EDM will be lighting up the RFK Festival Grounds for the first-ever Project Glow music festival.

Three stages of music, art installations food and local nonprofits including GOODProjects and DC Vote will be right in the District, plus Echostage is hosting pre- and post-parties all weekend. You can find tickets here.

Stand-Up Comedy: Jena Friedman

April 29 and 30

Arlington Drafthouse

Comedian Jena Friedman, whose writing credits include “Borat 2: Subsequent Moviefilm,” is performing three shows at Arlington Drafthouse this weekend. Here’s ticket information.

Georgetown French Market

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A taste of France is coming to Georgetown. In addition to special experiences or discounts for shopping and dining, you'll find live music, a caricature artist, roaming stilt-walkers and other fantastique surprises. Here's a list of events.

Adams Morgan Art Walk

Through May 6

If you take a stroll through Adams Morgan, especially in the daylight, you might notice some art gallery vibes in the windows of bars, restaurants and retailers.

Adams Morgan Art Walk was born out of the pandemic in a time when organizers wanted to bring people to the neighborhood in a safe way. This year, AdMo Art Walk runs through May 6 with 14 art installations to check out.

3rd Annual Chevy Chase/Washington, D.C. National Fine Art Fair

April 30 to May 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free for this arts festival. Here’s all the information.