The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do in the DC Area This Weekend

Are you dealing with a “spring slump” — just waiting for sunshine and summer fun? Take a deep breath: The weekend is finally here!

Sure, the weather won’t be great — Storm Team4 says to expect rain and storm chances. But taking time to enjoy yourself, friends and family will carry you right through to beach season.

If you’re not sure what to do, The Weekend Scene team has a bunch of ideas for you.

Rainy days call for museum trips — so this Renwick Gallery reopening is perfectly timed. A new exhibit called “This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World” explores “the dynamic landscape of American craft today.”

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Friday evening, there’s an opening party with DJs, food and an open bar at the gallery — festive attire is encouraged. The exhibit is open until April 2, 2023.

Have a little one in your family who loves trains and Thomas the Tank Engine? Thomas himself will be at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore. Here are the details.

This spring, we're planning to launch The Weekend Scene as a free newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV. Let us know if you're interested.

Unfazed by some rain? Walk or (responsibly) bike the brand-new Metropolitan Beer Trail.

Take in two Northeast D.C. mainstays — the Metropolitan Branch Trail and local breweries — on this new self-guided tour. Hit up seven stops, including Red Bear Brewing, metrobar and Right Proper Brewing Co., in an afternoon. There’s a launch party on Saturday, and you can sign up to win a t-shirt.

Satisfy your wanderlust at the EU Open House 2022, no passport or plane ticket required. More than two dozen embassies will have food, culture, art and more to explore on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All week, Tommy McFly has taken us inside different embassies for a sneak peek of what you’ll get to experience.

Also, a piece of American history is being celebrated! The Lincoln Memorial Centennial Celebration kicks off this Saturday.

There’s a family day with hands-on activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. at the Sylvan Theater, the National Park Service and Faith Salie of NPR’s “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me” will explore the Lincoln Memorial in pop culture.

If you’re looking for some new art for your home, the 17th annual Bethesda Fine Arts Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday. There will be than 100 artist’s work in Bethesda's Woodmont Triangle. It’s free and there is free parking. Here’s more information.

If you’re wanting something a little less curated, Takoma Flea gets underway Saturday at 10 a.m. on Grant Avenue offering a mix of vintage and collectables.

Here are more ideas and details on our top picks:

LoCo Food Truck Festival

Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Segra Field Parking Lots (42095 Loudoun United Dr., Leesburg, Virginia)

Thirteen food trucks, including A Southern Fish Fry, Himalayan Soul Foods, The Salt Pot Kitchen and Auntie RaRa’s Ice Cream will be dishing up goodies in Leesburg. There will also be live entertainment and games. It’s free to attend.

EU Open House 2022

Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various locations

You can leave your passport at home and visit the European Union right in Washington, D.C. as more than two dozen embassies open their doors.

The EU Open House will return on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with food, culture, performances and more. It’s free to visit. Some embassies may ask you to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination. Embassies from Austria to Spain and Ireland to Slovenia are participating. Here are details on programming at each embassy.

There’s also the Around the World Embassy Tour if you’re interested in venturing beyond Europe.

Day Out With Thomas

May 13 to 15 and May 20 to 22

B&O Railroad Museum

Thomas the Tank Engine is headed to the B&O Railroad Museum this weekend and next. Visitors can enjoy a 20-minute ride on a full-sized, talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive, the museum says. There will also be games, photo ops, live entertainment and outdoor activities. Tickets start at $23 to $27, here's more information.

Maryland Craft Beer Festival

May 14, noon to 5 p.m.

Downtown Frederick, Maryland

Sip samples from dozens of Maryland breweries, including Cushwa Brewing Company, Manor Hill Brewing and Denizens plus big names like Flying Dog and Guinness. Here’s a full list.

There will also be live music, food trucks and craft vendors.

General tasting passes start at $45. Kids aged 12 and under can go for free.

Sample responsibly! Designated driver tickets cost $15, or buses are available from Bel Air, Olney and Baltimore.

Crawfish Boil at Dauphine’s Bar on the Alley

Saturday, May 14, noon to 3 p.m.

1100 15th Street NW

Nosh on all-you-can-eat crawfish, plus sides and cake, to celebrate Dauphine’s first birthday. Tickets start at $50 and include your first beer.

More on our radar: