The Weekend Scene: 10+ Things to Do Because It's Sunny Again

After last weekend's rainy washout, we're ready to get our fall on.

The weekend ahead will be filled with sunny sweater weather (here's the forecast) — perfect for a turn through a corn maze or apple and pumpkin picking.

Fall festival season is also in full swing. This weekend, sample endless food and drinks Unite the District Fest, wine at Mount Vernon or craft beers at Snallygaster.

Down in the Reeds will have two stages of music, yoga, a community mural, a scavenger hunt, family crafts, — all for free! Other free, family-friendly fests include Gaithersburg Oktoberfest, Dreaming Out Loud Fall Festival and DC Africa Festival.

There's also the Capital Jewish Food Festival, Bethesda Row Arts Festival and the Prince William Country Fair & Auctions.

Check out The Fall Festival Scene for a calendar of festivals in October and November.

More Things to Do in D.C. This Weekend

Free Pick

Down in the Reeds

Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m to 7 pm.

Parks at Walter Reed

Down In The Reeds brings together tons of jazzy, folky, gritty and fun groups who hope to present "healing through music” for your listening and vibing pleasure. It’s a great bet because, after last weekend’s rainstorm, the weather is looking wonderful.

Our Music Snob suggests two must-see artists: Red Baraat – an eclectic party based in bhangra with elements of jazz, hip-hop, punk and more (expect a vibe akin to Gogol Bordello) – and Medicine Singers – Native American-inspired psych rock featuring Israeli guitarist Yonatan Gat, formerly of Monotonix.

Legends Roller Skate Weekend

Oct. 7-9

The Wharf

Roller skating inside The Anthem? A Tony Toni Tonè show? A fashion show on wheels? We say yes to all of it. Here are tickets to all the events.

No worries if you can't skate at the family-friendly Let's Skate DC Health & Fitness Expo. Spectators can enjoy the music, try out different fitness equipment and explore the vendors, including getting a mini massage. Skating lessons are included at 9:30 a.m., and adults must have their own roller or inline skates. Kids’ skate rentals are included but are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Notre-Dame Paris: The Augmented Exhibition

401 F St NW, Washington, DC

Through Oct. 9

It's your last chance to take in this unique augmented-reality exhibition that immerses the viewer in the history and restoration of the revered Notre-Dame cathedral. The stunning visuals explore the structure throughout history, from the Middle Ages to the present day.

The exhibition features previously unpublished giant photographs of the cathedral, stained glass window replicas and audio of Notre Dame’s organs and tolling bells. Adult tickets are $10 and kids’ are $7. Purchase tickets online in advance.

More Things to Do in Maryland This Weekend

Ramble Festival

Oct. 7-9

Darlington, Maryland

If you’re looking to check out a groovy music festival, Camp Ramblewood has the setlist for you. Featuring the best in jam, grass and brass, Ramble Festival has a lengthy program of artists, and the all-weekend pass includes camping as well. Ticket and parking prices vary and should be purchased online in advance.

International Edgar Allan Poe Festival & Awards

Oct. 8 and 9

203 North Amity Street, Baltimore, Maryland

Commemorating the 173 years since Edgar Allen Poe’s death, the Edgar Allen Poe House & Museum is hosting a festival to celebrate the poet’s work. Live music, house tours, and food vendors are all a part of this free event, which is a great way to kick off spooky season. For a fee, you can check out bus tours, the Black Cat Ball and other extra experiences.

Programs are available virtual and in-person. Virtual tours will be conducted via Zoom.

Bethesda Row Arts Festival

Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bethesda Row, Maryland

Visit one of the DMV’s premier outdoor fine arts festivals. More than 165 artists from around the country will showcase their artwork like painting, drawing, jewelry, photography, sculpture, fabric, glass, ceramics and wood. Admission is free, and it's family-friendly.

More Things to Do in Virginia This Weekend

Workhouse Haunt 2022 Nightmare Harvest

Oct. 1 through Nov. Fridays and Saturdays: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sundays 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lorton, Virginia

Jump scares hit harder in Lorton’s notorious former prison. This haunted house is great because of the truly haunting setting, theatrical horror scenes (no touching), plus extras like live music, food trucks and the Haunt Bar featuring Bunnyman Brewing. See the details.

Tickets should be purchased in advance and are limited, as many dates are expected to sell out completely.

Fall Wine Festival and Sunset Tour

Oct. 7-9, 6 to 9 p.m.

East Lawn

Bring your own blanket to taste unlimited samples of Virginia wineries at George Washington’s estate while also shopping at the Wine Valet Services. No outside food or beverages are allowed.

Waterford Fair

Oct. 7-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

National Historic Landmark of Waterford (Loudoun County)

Visit the 78-year-old fair at the Waterford Foundation where you can find demonstrations from fine heritage and contemporary craft artisans, living historians, a juried art show, a historic homes tour, local libations and entertainment for all ages. It's free for children under 12 years of age; an adult single-day pass costs $16.

Sip & Salsa

Oct. 8, noon to 4 p.m.

National Landing S. Clark Street Parking Lot

We can’t resist free dance lessons, complimentary hors d'oeuvres and $5 glasses of wine. Registration is required for National Landing’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

Ride to Rebrand Disability

Virtually through Oct. 8, in-person Oct. 8

Reston, Virginia

Passionate cyclists are invited to ride over 100 miles through Northern Virginia’s suburbs to support the Lime Connect cause, which strives to support and prepare people with disabilities for school, internships and jobs.

Proceeds from this event directly support The Lime Connect Pathways Scholarship for high school seniors with disabilities and the ongoing development of Lime Network members. Make sure to consider the schedule and bike routes and register online beforehand.

