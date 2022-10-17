Looking for a thrill during this Halloween season? Look no further than these notoriously terrifying haunted houses and creepy ghost tours. Whether it be a haunted hospital or an abandoned movie theater, prepare to prove your courage!

Best Haunted Houses in Maryland

Field of Screams Maryland in Olney

Field of Screams is for those seeking a real scare. Run screaming through the 1.3-mile long course covering the Haunted Trail and Trail of Terror before braving the Slaughter Factory.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tickets are sold online only starting at $54 and get you admission to the trails and the Slaughter Factory, plus access to games and the bonfire areas. Carnival games and concessions cost extra. Field of Screams runs through Oct. 31. It's not recommended for children under 12.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.

Laurel House of Horrors in Laurel

Built inside an abandoned movie theater, this season's haunted house will take you inside the “Grand Carlisle Hotel", a 1940s-inspired, 28,000-square-foot attraction. The haunted house runs until Nov. 5. General admission tickets start at $35. If you want a scare with a challenge, check out the escape rooms.

Markoff's Haunted Forest in Dickerson

Take on The Haunted Trail ($30-$50) or hop on a haunted wagon to The Town ($25-$45). Proceeds benefit Calleva, an outdoor adventure camp for kids.

Six Flags Fright Fest in Bowie

Scream from thrills and scares at Fright Fest, featuring haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment for all ages. The haunted attractions will be open until Oct. 30, and a pass to see them starts at $24.99 on top of your admission ticket ($39.99). The park is open Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 31.

Best Haunted Houses and Ghost Tours in Virginia

Alexandria Colonial Tours

Put a spooky twist on a walk around Alexandria with the "Original Ghost & Graveyard Tour." The tours are offered nightly. Adult tickets start at $15.

Fields of Fear at Cox Farms in Centreville

Open every Friday and Saturday, plus Sunday, Oct. 23, Field of Fears turns this fall festival location into one of your nightmares. Tickets range from $25-$35 depending on the night. Field of Fears is not recommended for children under 12 years old and children under 14 years old must have a chaperone.

HAUNT Workhouse Art Center in Lorton

Workhouse Art Center immerses the audience in a highly-themed, walk-through and contactless experience. HAUNT is open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29, plus Monday, Oct. 31. Tickets cost $30. Before and after the haunted trail, you can enjoy live music, food trucks and a bar by Bunnyman Brewing.

Haunted Hollow in Warrenton

Dare to explore the haunted barns around an abandoned farm. Tickets start at $20, and dates are available through Saturday, Oct. 29.

SCREAM in Leesburg

Can you survive in a post-apocalyptic wasteland? Try to avoid the "mutants" outside Graydon Manor. General admission tickets are $20-$30.

Best Haunted Houses and Ghost Tours in Washington, DC

Congressional Cemetery Soul Strolls and Tours

Run from fear at a spooky 5K or "trespass" to Soul Strolls, the Congressional Cemetery’s annual twilight tour, and discover the secrets of the notable “residents” with a criminal past. Costumed actors will bring the stories to life while you sip drinks from the themed bar. Tours will run Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22. Tickets start at $35 and are likely to sell out.

If a cemetery after dark is too spine-tingling, check out the "Murder and Mayhem: Tragic Deaths" tour at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 ($5) or their Halloween pet portraits event at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

DC by Foot

Follow your guide through the dark sides of Georgetown, the White House and Capitol Hill or dive into the history of President Lincoln's assassination. Reservations are required; tours cost between $20-$35.

DC Ghosts in D.C.

Looking for a spooky tour around the capital's best-known haunts? This D.C. ghost tour takes you to eight of the most haunted locations like the Blair House with your very own personal tour guide. Adult and kid tickets start at $30.

National Building Museum Spooky History Tour

Hear legends and tales that defy exploration after hours in the National Building Museum. Tickets are $15 for members, $18 for students and $20 for non-members. The tours are scheduled for select weeknights plus Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29.

National Nightmares Tours

Whether you are fascinated by the paranormal, mayhem or the poltergeists and pirates of Old Town Alexandria, National Nightmare has a roster of group and private tours.

Follow The Scene on Twitter and NBC Washington on Instagram to stay in the loop about things to do in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.