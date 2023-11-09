The NFL might just get you free Shake Shack this weekend—here's how

Sorry, Taylor Swift, there's a new reason to tune into this Sunday's slate of NFL games.

Shake Shack this week announced that it will give out free chicken sandwiches if a player celebrates scoring a touchdown by doing the chicken dance.

In the event that a player does the celebration in the end zone during one of Sunday's games, guests will be able to visit their local Shake Shack at any point between November 12 and November 19 to claim their no-cost sandwich.

But there's one big catch — and not just on the field — you will only receive the free sandwich if you're already placing an order worth at least $10.

However, unlike other recent fast food giveaways, there's no language in the terms and conditions limiting you to one free Chicken Shack during the promotional period. Instead, you are only limited to one sandwich per order.

That means you can get as many free sandwiches as you like over the seven-day span, provided you're willing to spend $10 first.

To activate the deal, you can create your order via a kiosk at a Shake Shack location or using the restaurant's app. You'll need to add the chicken sandwich to your order before checkout in order for the deal to be applied.

Shake Shack just last month introduced a hot chicken version of its classic sandwich, topped with hot peppers as well as a cherry pepper slaw.

