Taco 'bout savings: 18 deals and freebies for National Taco Day

National Taco Day may not fall on Taco Tuesday this year, but it’s still equally exciting in our book. Why, you ask? Well, restaurants across the country are pulling out all the stops with freebies and discount deals to help you celebrate on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Here are all the deals everyone will be taco-ing about.

7-Eleven/Speedway & Stripes Stores

Laredo Taco Company, which has locations in some 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes Stores, is offering customers $2 beef fajita tacos for one day only (Oct. 4) in stores while supplies last.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

To celebrate National Taco Day, this Mexican-fusion chain is giving away free taco trio entrees for a year to 15 customers. To enter, simply like, comment or share the brand’s posts on any of its social media channels between Oct. 2 and 8. Winners will be revealed on social media on Oct. 11.

California Tortilla

Stop by California Tortilla on Oct. 4 and leave with a free taco coupon! All you have to do is make any purchase (even just a drink). The coupons are available in store only while supplies last and are valid Oct. 5 to 11.

Chevys Fresh Mex

On National Taco Day, all Chevys restaurants in the U.S. will offer customers a free Chevys Tacos Plate when they buy another entrée of equal or greater value. The freebie comes with two chicken or carnitas tacos that are filled with pico de gallo and chipotle aioli served with rice and beans.

To make your day extra happy, the restaurant is also offering happy hour specials like $4 draft beer and house wines and $6 Chevys House Margaritas from 3 to 7 p.m.

Chronic Tacos

Because one taco is never enough, right? Chronic Tacos is offering customers a buy-one, get-one (BOGO) deal on all tacos. The offer is valid at all locations on tacos of equal or lesser value and is only available in the restaurant’s app.

Chuy’s

Beef (tacos): It’s what’s for dinner. Chuy’s customers can add a ground beef taco to any entrée for just $1 on National Taco Day. The chain restaurant also has two other deals in store: If you show up dressed as a taco, you’ll eat free, and you can also add floaters to the restaurant’s signature drinks (’Ritas) for $1.

Del Taco

National Taco Day is just the beginning of a month of deals called “Tacoberfest” at Del Taco. The chain restaurant will have new offers weekly and free delivery with a purchase of $20 or more for rewards members between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31. Free delivery isn’t valid on orders placed through third-party providers, and orders need to be placed through the restaurant’s app or website.

Starting Oct. 4, rewards members can order the Tacoberfest Bundle (aka five snack tacos) every Wednesday in October for $3. Orders need to be placed through the restaurant’s app or website. Customers are limited to one offer per purchase and can’t combine it with other deals or order through third-party providers.

El Pollo Loco

When you buy any two tacos on Oct. 4, you’ll get the third one free. The deal is only for Loco Rewards members and valid online, in the restaurant’s app and in store.

In addition, the restaurant is offering all customers an online gift card deal. Between Oct. 2 and 4, you'll get a free Tacos al Carbon Fire-grilled Combo with the purchase of a $30 eGift card.

El Torito

What’s better than tacos? Free tacos! All El Torito restaurants are serving up a free Street Taco Trio Plate for customers who purchase another entrée of equal or greater value on Oct. 4. The dish comes with three chicken or carnitas street tacos, rice and frijoles de la olla.

Between 3 and 7 p.m., customers can also take advantage of $4 draft beer/house wines and $6 signature margaritas.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

This taco restaurant with locations in 19 states is offering rewards members two free Baja tacos on Oct. 4. You just have to make a purchase of $5 or more to cash in on the deal. According to the chain’s X (formerly known as Twitter) page, select tacos will also be sold for $1.50 on the big day.

Jack in the Box

Monster Tacos are back on the Jack in the Box menu and they have a brand new friend: Angry Monster Tacos. Even better? You can order two of them in the Jack App for just $0.99 on National Taco Day.

Unfamiliar with the specialty items? Monster Tacos come with two “monster-sized tacos” that are made with American cheese, taco sauce and shredded lettuce. Meanwhile, Angry Monster Tacos are pretty much identical, but they’re made with a red shell and considered to be the Monster Tacos’ “evil twin.”

Moe’s

Taco ’bout a cool collab. Moe’s Southwest Grill and Eggo have joined forces to create a limited-edition Eggo Taco. The fleeting treat is available for one day only — Oct. 4 starting at 10:30 a.m. EST — in participating stores in Long Island, Atlanta, North Jersey and South Florida.

It’s made with adobo chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, chipotle ranch and an Eggo waffle shell. Want to try it for free? Just stop by a participating Moe’s location and make any purchase (except gift cards and merchandise).

On the Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is serving up several deals on Oct. 4. For starters, the restaurant has specials on tacos and beer. You can score a classic taco for $2, a bottled beer for $3, and a Southwest chicken taco or brisket taco for $4.

The chain is also offering a 15% discount on catering orders of $150 or more when you book between Oct. 2 and 8 using the code NTD23.

Rubio’s

Rubio’s is giving away free tacos on Oct. 4. The offer is valid on any à la carte taco with any purchase. You can take advantage of the deal using the code TACO on the Rubio’s app or website, or scan the coupon while ordering at the register of participating locations.

Taco Bell

National Taco Day is kind of a big deal at Taco Bell, and the chain is bringing back its popular taco subscription just in time for the holiday. Customers can purchase the Taco Lover’s Pass for two days only — Oct. 3 and 4 — for $10.

Membership entitles you to one taco a day for 30 consecutive days, and you can choose from the following varieties: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme and (new!) Breakfast Tacos (available starting Oct. 12).

You can also enter for the chance to win one of 100 free Taco Lover’s Passes on the Tuesday Drops page in the Taco Bell app on Oct. 3.

Taco John’s

Members of Taco John’s rewards program can get a free Taco Bravo with any purchase on Oct. 4.

The Greene Turtle

All savory tacos are half off at participating locations of the Greene Turtle on Oct. 4.

Qdoba

On Oct. 4, Qdoba rewards members can earn 2 times the points when making any purchase, which means it’s the perfect time to plan ahead for your next free meal!

