Super Bowl 2025 watch parties: Where to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles in the DC area

Commanders fans might be disappointed that Washington fumbled a chance to go to this year's Super Bowl, but the big game still means a Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show, memorable ads, tasty snacks... and some top-tier football.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Do you want to experience an exciting and thrilling event without having to spend thousands of dollars on tickets for the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans? These restaurants and bars around the DMV are preparing to serve you on game day.

Super Bowl 2025 watch parties in DC

Bryant Street Market’s Super Bowl Wing-Off and Watch Party

670 Rhode Island Ave NE

In the second annual wing competition, Bold Dumpling, DokiDoki BBQ, Grass Fed Griddle and Taqueria Habanero will battle it out to see who has the best wings in Bryant Street Market! Tickets to attend the watch party are free but if you want to be part of judging the Wing-Off Competition, get your ticket here. Tickets range from $12 to $18 and include a drum and a flat from each restaurant.

Duffy’s

2153 P Street NW

Duffy's Annual Super Bowl Party is back with bottomless beers or your choice of cider. This party in Dupont Circle will guarantee a seat for you, and the ticket costs $50. Details.

Shelter at The Roost

1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE

Shelter is offering drafts, two Kendrick Lamar-themed cocktails and access to unlimited popcorn chicken, waffle fries, wings, and pizza. For $50 enjoy bottomless drinks and food while also watching the big game. Tickets are available here.

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Ave, SE

This Mexican eatery will host Super Bowl Sunday with tons of snacks, yummy food and a variety of margarita pitchers starting from $42.

Staying in? Paraíso has many to-go taco boxes available for take-out. Details.

District E powered by Ticketmaster

701 7th St NW, Washington, DC

With a nearly 14,000-square-foot live event theater. and giant screens, you can catch the 2025 Super Bowl with an energetic atmosphere plus food and drink specials.

Don’t miss out on deals including $5 beer, $6 sangria to wash down $10 wings, nachos, burgers and even Kansas City BBQ sliders!

Reserve on OpenTable to get your first beer for a dollar. Details.

Calico

50 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, DC

The casual backyard bar will open its doors starting at 4 p.m. and stay open until the game ends. Calico will show the game with all-day drink specials, food platters and beers representing each team. Details.

Super Bowl 2025 watch parties in Virginia

Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse

2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington, Virginia

Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse will be showing the big game on its movie scree with food and drinks available for purchase. Seats are given first come, first served basis so make sure you get there early to secure a good one. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Crystal City Sports Pub

529 23rd Street S, Arlington, Virginia

This colorful pub is turning its third floor into a Super Bowl extravaganza! For $75 dollars per person enjoy appetizers, a dinner buffet, a raffle and guaranteed seating. Don’t miss out on watching the biggest game of the year on an 18-foot wall and enjoy plenty of food. Purchase tickets here.

Shipgarten

7581 Colshire Dr, McLean, Virginia

Go all out and represent your favorite team at Shipgarten. The venue offers a welcoming atmosphere with many purchase options to celebrate your way, including party packages available for friends and family. They have bucket specials available with Corona, High Noon, Michelob Ultra and Modelo. Go here to reserve a spot.

McNamara's Pub & Restaurant

567 23rd St. S, Arlington

Tickets run for $60 and cover a buffet and open bars with draft beers, wines, and cocktails. Don’t miss out on this night and surround yourself with friends and family! Grab your tickets here.

Super Bowl 2025 watch parties in Maryland

Branded Chophouse

7704 Old National Pike Boonsboro, Maryland

With a 10-foot screen projector, great audio speakers and the game echoing through the many televisions, you won’t want to miss this party. For $39 enjoy an all-you-can-eat American favorites buffet and one complementary draft or bottled beer.

If you’re staying in or hosting a watch party, you can order their wings to go at 30 for $45, 60 for $75, and 90 wings for $90. More information on ticket purchase and takeout orders.

Piano Keys Restaurant and Lounge

7651 Matapeake Business Dr., Brandywine, Maryland

Watch the game on a 200-inch big screen. This watch party is free unless you want to spring for a VIP table! Details here.

Solaire Social

8200 Dixon Avenue Silver Spring, Maryland

This new food hall in Silver Spring will be featuring a happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. With a variety of beer buckets, signature cocktails and oysters, Solaire Social invites you to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday the right way. The event is free to attend but make sure to secure a spot here.

