Summer playlist: 8 music festivals to check out in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Whether you're looking to sing along with a band that gets your nostalgic feelings going or discover something new, these music festivals in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have something for everyone.

Let’s Go Festival

June 6-7, 2025

Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds

🔗 Details

The homegrown music festival, pulled together by sibling duo Chris Hartman and Liz Rawlings, returns with a lineup made for indie and alt rock lovers.

Young the Giant, Milky Chance and The Maine are leading Friday’s lineup. On Saturday, Third Eye Blind, Hot Mulligan and The Starting Line lead Saturday’s lineup. Local acts, including young students from School of Rock, are also taking the stage.

There are also lawn games and the option to bring your own chair.

Warped Tour

June 14-15

RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

The legendary alternative/emo/punk festival is crowd surfing into its 30th anniversary – and Washington, D.C., is one of only three cities to get it this year (along with Orlando and Long Beach).

3OH!3, All Time Low, Avril Lavigne, Bowling for Soup, Machine Gun Kelly, Motion City Soundtrack, Simple Plan and Sublime are among dozens of artists on the lineup.

If you can’t make it, there will be a livestream.

Home Rule Music Festival

June 21

The Parks at Walter Reed in Northwest D.C.

🔗 Details

Home Rule Festival celebrates D.C. music and culture at the intersection of jazz and go-go.

D.C. staple Backyard Band will play, along with Plunky & The Oneness of Juju, New Impressionz, Imani Grace-Cooper and the Farafina Kan Ensemble.

This festival is free to attend.

(Side note: For a taste of go-go all summer long, check out the D.C. Public Library’s free Go-Go on the Rooftop series.)

Todo Sonido

July 12

Wolf Trap

🔗 Details

¡Bailen! This music festival celebrates music from all across Latin America, spanning genres from rock to salsa to pop Latino to vallenato (Colombian folk music). From sus abuelos to los bebes, all generations can find something to love.

All ticketholders get access to the two-stage festival, water bottle filling stations, restrooms with AC and free parking. You can also pack your own picnic, including alcoholic beverages.

Juanes, Kany García, Cimafunk and more performers will take the stage, and gates open at 2:30 p.m.

National Cannabis Festival

July 18-19

RFK Festival Grounds

🔗 Details

The National Cannabis Festival is usually in April (for the 420 weed “holiday”), but this year it’s lighting up your summer nights.

Big Boi, Three 6 Mafia, Ty Dolla $ign and Curren$y are set to headline, and local favorites Backyard Band and Black Alley will perform, too.

This festival is about music and marijuana advocacy, so it’s for people age 21 and up only. Beyond the stages, festivalgoers can explore an exhibitor’s fair, Grower’s World, bars, workshops and a zero-proof bar.

DC Jazzfest

The Wharf

Aug. 27-31

🔗 Details

It’s the 20th anniversary of this D.C. festival, which began in 2005 as the Duke Ellington Jazz Festival. It’s also more than just a festival, associated with the free year-round DCJF Education Program that helps introduce kids to jazz in school.

This year’s headliners include the Eddie Palmieri Afro-Caribbean Jazz Octet, Ron Carter, the Branford Marsalis Quartet, Lalah Hathaway, the Baylor Project, Keyon Harrold and many more. The fest is kid- and family-friendly. With a location in the Wharf, there are plenty of bars and restaurants nearby to grab delicious bites.

Oceans Calling

Ocean City Boardwalk

Sept. 26-28

🔗 Details

Noah Kahan, Lenny Kravitz, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and more than two dozen other artists are preparing the rock the boardwalk in Ocean City.

The three-day music festival is planned in partnership with Rockville-born O.A.R., who are set to play Friday night. Oceans Calling is known not just for its three stages of music, but special programming for foodies featuring Robert Irvine, the Voltaggio brothers and Anne Burrell.

After getting their fill of music and food, festivalgoers can visit the Jolly Roger Amusement Park within the grounds.

All Things Go

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 26-28

🔗 Details

Noah Kahan is spending some time in the Mid-Atlantic in late September, headlining All Things Go at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday. Other headliners include Lucy Dacus, Clairo, Paris Paloma, Doechii, Kesha and Djo (the stage name for Joe Keery, AKA Steve in Stranger Things).

The three-day music festival will put its more than 40 artists on two stages. There’s also interactive art, local beers and cocktails and a whole lot of food.

If you plan on buying tickets, double-check that you’re looking at the D.C. fest, and not the NYC edition (unless you’re planning a trip).

