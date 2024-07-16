Garlic? Curry? Cold sweat?! Strange ice cream flavors are sweeping the nation this summer

Forget chocolate or vanilla -- this summer's ice cream flavors are wild. From chili pepper-spiked chocolate to pineapple with salted egg yolk, the world of ice cream flavors has expanded in deliciously unexpected ways. Here's a look at some of the strangest ice cream flavors you need to try this summer and where to find them.

The crazy ice cream flavor trend has been gaining momentum over the past few years as artisanal shops and gourmet supermarket brands have multiplied, each trying to outdo the next with the most innovative, unexpected flavors. Ice cream makers, from big brands to small-batch artisans, are blending sweet, savory, floral and even spicy ingredients into their frozen creations. This explosion of creativity has turned ice cream from a simple treat into a playground for adventurous palates. Every trip to the ice cream shop is an opportunity to try something new and exciting.

"My favorite is burnt ends barbeque ice cream, which may sound weird to anyone not from Kansas City, but it's absolutely amazing!," said Sage Scott, creator of the blog Everyday Wanderer. "It has a sweet cream base, savory flavor from the burnt ends, and a bit of spice from the barbeque sauce. It all just works well together."

Sweet and savory combos

The fusion of sweet and savory flavors in ice cream is a trend made to surprise and delight grownup ice cream enthusiasts.

"Ice cream links us to childhood, but as adults, classic flavors like mint chip and strawberry don't necessarily thrill our palates the way they once did," says Anthony Tassinello, a San Francisco Bay Area chef and author of Perfectly Simple Ice Cream. "Combining sweet and savory flavors is one way pastry chefs surprise and delight even the most jaded adults. Mustard, mac ‘n cheese, Smurf -- if you can dream it, we will churn it." Would you try these flavors?

Pineapple and salted egg yolk

The famous NYC ice creamery Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream takes on the sweet-savory ice cream game with verve. They serve a sweet pineapple ice cream studded with bits of chewy, savory salted egg yolk. Found in many Asian cuisines -- from Hong Kong to Singapore -- salted egg yolks have been preserved in salt, transforming them into rich, buttery, umami bombs. Folded into sweet-tart pineapple ice cream, they provide a savory counterpoint and unbelievable depth of flavor. It's like salted caramel on steroids.

Chocolate and chili

For those who love a bit of heat, spicy chocolate ice cream is a winner. It balances rich, sweet chocolate with the bold kick of chili pepper. It's an enticing juxtaposition of flavors, made even more so by the contrast of its icy temperature. Marco Sweets & Spices offers Aztec Chocolate, spiked with cinnamon and chili, online and in select gourmet markets across the country.

Cold sweat

If you're a true heat lover, you might want to head to Sunni Sky's Homemade Ice Cream in Angier, North Carolina, to try their cold sweat flavor, but you'll need to sign a waiver first. It's packed with hot peppers and hot sauce, making it a fiery treat that will have you reaching for water after the first lick.

Blue cheese and pear

Not for the faint of heart, blue cheese and pear ice cream pairs the pungent cheese with the juicy, sweet fruit. Salt & Straw folds candied pears and cave-aged blue cheese into a vanilla base, offering this bold flavor combo in their scoop shops in five U.S. states, Disney parks and via online ordering throughout the country.

Global inspirations

For those with expansive tastes, these mind-bending ice cream flavors offer a global experience unlike any other. They'll take you around the world in the most delicious way.

Crème fraiche and curry

At Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream in Minneapolis, Minnesota, weird ice cream aficionados swear by the crème fresh curry crunch ice cream. Striking a perfect balance between rich and tart crème fraiche and the earthy and spicy flavors of curry, it's alluring -- and addictive.

Black sesame

A favorite in Asian cuisine, black sesame offers a nutty, slightly bitter taste with a hint of savory in a sweet, creamy ice cream. With its black color, it's just begging to be shared on social media. Humphry Slocombe in San Francisco features this delightful flavor and Whole Foods carries Noona's black sesame ice cream nationally.

Saffron rosewater

Persian ice cream is famous for its unique texture and beguiling flavors. Precious saffron threads and a splash of rosewater combine to make an irresistible scoop. It's a popular choice at Mashti Malone's in Los Angeles.

Garden fresh

These unexpected flavors take refreshment to a whole new place - the edible garden. It may seem odd to combine your daily vegetable requirements with a sweet, creamy frozen treat, but each of these scoops highlights the natural sweetness of these summer favorites.

Garlic

The Stinking Rose, a San Francisco restaurant famous for incorporating garlic into everything, features a dessert that honors the self-proclaimed garlic-growing capital of the world just 80 miles from the city: Gilroy's famous garlic ice cream. They top it with a rich chocolate sauce. It would also be great with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and fresh strawberries.

Fresh corn

Sweet corn ice cream offers a delightful taste of summer. Made by infusing a creamy base with fresh corn, the result is a subtly sweet, distinctly corn-flavored treat. This is one of the eclectic flavors Max & Mina's in New York City is famous for.

Avocado

"I love avocado ice cream," says Michelle Price, creator of the blog Honest and Truly "People always give me a side eye when I suggest it, but it's mellow, smooth and lightly sweet -- and so incredibly refreshing." Cado Ice Cream uses avocado as the base in their dairy-free ice cream. It's available in a range of flavors from deep, dark chocolate to cherry amaretto in grocery stores across the country and via online ordering.

Ice cream festivals

If you're looking to immerse yourself in the world of ice cream, there are several festivals across the country where you can get your fill of flavors, from traditional to downright bizarre.

The Atlanta Ice Cream Festival on July 27, 2024, in Piedmont Park, Atlanta, Georgia, offers a day of ice cream and live music. With free admission, it's a family-friendly event where you can explore a variety of ice cream flavors.

Scooped All-You-Can-Eat Ice Cream Festival in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2024 boasts more than 50 ice cream flavors, live music, food vendors and family-friendly activities. It's a perfect day out for ice cream lovers.

On the East Coast, the Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Festival on July 20, 2024, in Rockwood Park, Wilmington, Delaware, features live local music, kids' activities, family entertainment and an array of ice cream vendors. It's a delightful celebration of tradition and community.

The final scoop

Summer is the perfect time to explore new and exciting ice cream flavors. Exploring these unique flavors not only satisfies your taste buds but also supports the creativity and innovation of local ice cream makers. So next time you're at the ice cream shop, don't be afraid to sample something new -- you might just find your new favorite flavor.

Robin Donovan is the author of more than 40 cookbooks, including the bestselling The Homemade Ice Cream Recipe Book. A food writer, recipe developer, and food photographer, she is the creator of the food blog All Ways Delicious, where she shares easy recipes for the best dishes from around the world.